By ELMAR FORSTER

World-renowned Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor (1966 – 2023) was found dead today. She achieved inter­na­tional fame with the song written by Prince.…

„Nothing compares 2 U“

The lyrics of the song epito­mise like no other both the singer’s personal turmoil at her own biography, which in turn is closely intert­wined with Europe’s cultural iden­tity crisis as a Chris­tian Occi­dent, and Sinéad’s self-destruc­tive role as woman, lover, mother, believer in God.

It is true for Sinnead what it was for the German writer Hein­rich Kleist to end in his prema­ture failure in suicide:

„The truth is that there was no help for me on earth.“

Fare­well Sinnead!

May that God receive you in peace, for whom you have longed all your life and whom you have probably not yet found safely.

„Those who have died take us to them­selves“ (Eichen­dorff).

May the comforting lines of the grea­test German Romantic Joseph von Eichen­dorff accom­pany you – on your last journey to your beloved son:

„Thou dear, faithful lute, how many a summer night, until dawn came, I have slept through with thee!

The valleys are nocturnal again, the sunset hardly plays: But those who other­wise watched with us, they lie long dead.

What shall we sing now, here in loneli­ness? When all have gone from us, whom our song delights?

We still want to sing! So quiet is the world; Who knows, the songs may reach the starry skies.

Who knows, those who have died, they hear me above. And softly open the gates

And take us to them­selves.“

_____

The UM edito­rial team is curr­ently working on a cultural obituary for the singer.

_________________________________________________________________________

In seinem neuesten Buch analy­siert unser Korre­spon­dent Elmar Forster die kultur­his­to­ri­schen Ursa­chen jener abend­län­disch-christ­li­chen Kultur­krise, an der auch Sinéad O’Connor zerbro­chen ist

„KATAKLYPSE NOW: 100 Jahre Unter­gang des Abend­landes (Spengler) – Dekon­struk­tion der Poli­tical Correct­ness.“

Das Buch ist im Gerhard-Hess-Verlag erschienen und direkt bei Elmar Forster posta­lisch (inkl. Widmung) zum Preis von 26,90 EUR (inkl. Porto und persön­li­cher Widmung) unter <ungarn_​buch@​yahoo.​com> bestellbar. Es wird demnächst auch im Buch­handel und bei Amazon erhält­lich sein.

Unser Ungarn-Korre­spon­dent Elmar Forster, seit 1992 Auslands­ös­ter­rei­cher in Ungarn, hat auch ein Buch geschrieben, welches Ungarn gegen die west­liche Verleum­dungs­kam­pagne vertei­digt. Der amazon-Best­seller ist für UM-Leser zum Preis von 18,30.- (inklu­sive Post­zu­stel­lung und persön­li­cher Widmung) beim Autor bestellbar unter <ungarn_​buch@​yahoo.​com>

Bitte unter­stützen Sie unseren Kampf für Frei­heit und Bürgerrechte.

Für jede Spende (PayPal oder Bank­über­wei­sung) ab € 10.- erhalten Sie als Danke­schön auf Wunsch ein Dutzend Aufkleber „CORONA-DIKTATUR? NEIN DANKE“ porto­frei und gratis! Details hier.