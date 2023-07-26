By ELMAR FORSTER
World-renowned Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor (1966 – 2023) was found dead today. She achieved international fame with the song written by Prince.…
„Nothing compares 2 U“
The lyrics of the song epitomise like no other both the singer’s personal turmoil at her own biography, which in turn is closely intertwined with Europe’s cultural identity crisis as a Christian Occident, and Sinéad’s self-destructive role as woman, lover, mother, believer in God.
It is true for Sinnead what it was for the German writer Heinrich Kleist to end in his premature failure in suicide:
„The truth is that there was no help for me on earth.“
Farewell Sinnead!
May that God receive you in peace, for whom you have longed all your life and whom you have probably not yet found safely.
„Those who have died take us to themselves“ (Eichendorff).
May the comforting lines of the greatest German Romantic Joseph von Eichendorff accompany you – on your last journey to your beloved son:
„Thou dear, faithful lute, how many a summer night, until dawn came, I have slept through with thee!
The valleys are nocturnal again, the sunset hardly plays: But those who otherwise watched with us, they lie long dead.
What shall we sing now, here in loneliness? When all have gone from us, whom our song delights?
We still want to sing! So quiet is the world; Who knows, the songs may reach the starry skies.
Who knows, those who have died, they hear me above. And softly open the gates
And take us to themselves.“
_____
The UM editorial team is currently working on a cultural obituary for the singer.
_________________________________________________________________________
