_ResponsiveVoice test

CO2- Giftgas oder Lebens­spender?

In den hyste­ri­sierten Medien hat das CO2 bereits den Status eines Gift­gases, wie beispiels­weise Kohlen­mon­oxid oder Stick­oxide.
Glaubt man diesen Darstel­lung, so wäre eine Welt ohne CO2 das Beste für „unser Klima“.
Tatsäch­lich gibt es bereits Über­le­gungen das CO2 aus der Atmo­sphäre zu „seques­tieren“ und in irgend welche Tiefen­spei­cher wie Atom­müll zu spei­chern!
Dies ist nur ein Beispiel dafür welche unsin­nigen „Forschungs­fragen“ durch den CO2-Unsinn entstehen, durch die sich dann „Wissen­schafler“ ihre Bröt­chen verdienen.

Jeder Biologe muss jedoch wissen, dass das CO2 ein genauso lebens­wich­tiges Gas ist, wie der Sauer­stoff:

Durch die Photo­syn­these holen sich die Pflanzen mit Hilfe des Sonnen­lichts das für ihren Aufbau notwen­dige Kohlen­stoff­atom und geben den verblei­benden Sauer­stoff in die Atmo­sphäre ab.

Gelänge es, das CO2 aus der Atmo­sphäre komplett zu entfernen, wäre kein Pflan­zen­wachstum mehr möglich und somit die ganze Welt dem Hungertod preis­ge­geben.

In Glas­hä­sern wird sogar CO2 als Dünger einge­setzt um das Pflan­zen­wachstum zu fördern.

Der Grund dafür ist einfach: da die Tempe­ratur in einem wirk­li­chen Treib­haus höher ist, wachsen die Pflanzen schneller (das ist der Grund, weshalb Treib­häuser gebaut werden). Während des Tages redu­ziert sich der CO2-Gehalt der Treib­haus­at­mo­sphäre schnell und das Pflan­zen­wachstum würde ohne CO2 Düngung behin­dert werden. Das bedeutet, dass der CO2 Gehalt der Luft in Hinblick auf das Pflan­zen­wachstum kritisch ist und mehr CO2 das Pflan­zen­wachstum fördern würde.

Tatsäch­lich ist es so, dass durch natür­liche Prozesse sowieso das CO2 langsam aus der Atmo­sphäre entfernt wird:

Jedes Tier spei­chert nach seinem Ableben in seinen Knochen Kalk (Ca CO3), der aus CO2 entstanden ist. Über hunderte von Millionen Jahren haben sich dadurch in den Meeren Kalk­se­di­mente gebildet, die durch die Gebirgs­auf­fal­tung jetzt unsere Kalk­ge­birge bilden.

Entspre­chend war vor etwa 500 Millionen Jahren etwa 20 mal mehr CO2 in der Atmo­sphäre als heute.

 

Entwick­lung des CO2-Gehalts der Atmo­sphäre in den letzten ca. 570 Mio. Jahren. Der Para­meter RCO2 bezeichnet das Verhältnis des Massen­an­teils an CO2 in der Atmo­sphäre des jewei­ligen Zeit­punkts im Vergleich zum vorin­dus­tri­ellen Wert von ca. 300 ppm (Grafik: W. H. Berger) (von der Univer­sity of Cali­fornia San Diego in einem auf der Home­page der Univer­sität ange­bo­tenen Online-Kurs [CALU])

Der Trick aller CO2-Hyste­riker besteht darin, nur die Entwick­lung des CO2 Gehaltes in der Luft in den letzten paar tausend Jahren zu betrachten, und da gibt es jetzt einen kleinen Anstieg, über den wir eigent­lich froh sein sollten!

CO2 Poison Gas or Life Giver?

The hyste­rical main­stream media allready call CO2 a poisonous gas, just as e.g. carbon-monoxide or nitrogen oxide. Belie­vers of such fiction are convinced that our planet would be best off without CO2.
What´s more, these „scien­tists“ are already consi­de­ring tech­nical means to „sequester“ CO2 in under­ground deep tanks, like atomic waste!
This is only one example for silly rese­arch ques­tions which arise when so-called „scien­tists“ spread their nonsen­tical CO2 theo­ries.

In fact, each biolo­gist has to know that CO2 is as vitally important as oxygen:

By photo­syn­thesis plants and other orga­nisms convert light energy into chemical energy that can later be released to fuel the orga­nisms‘ acti­vi­ties. This chemical energy is stored in carbo­hy­drate mole­cules, such as sugars, which are synthe­sized from carbon dioxide and water. By this process oxygen is released into the air.

If CO2 would be comple­tely removed from the air, not one single plant would grow and the whole planet would die of star­va­tion.

In real green­houses, CO2 is used as ferti­lizer to foster growth. The reason for that is simple: because the tempe­ra­ture in a real green­house is higher, the plants grow faster than without the green­house (this is the reason why green­houses are being built). During the course of a day, the CO2 content in the atmo­s­phere of a green­house is there­fore fast reduced and the growth of the plants would be hindered without CO2 ferti­liz­a­tion.

This means that the CO2 content of the atmo­s­phere is already criti­cally low for the growth of plants. More CO2 will foster the plants growth!

Due to natural processes CO2 is removed from the atmo­s­phere anyway:

After the death of each animal, lime­stone (Ca CO3) is kept in its bones which was built from CO2 (CaO+CO2->CaCO3). For hund­reds of million of years, lime­stone sedi­ments where thus being built in the oceans. Theese sedi­ments where uplifted and built the present lime­stone moun­tains. For this reason 500 years ago the CO2 content in the atmo­s­phere was about twenty times higher than today.

Deve­lo­p­ment of the CO2 content of the atmo­s­phere during the past 570 years. The para­meter RCO2 denotes the CO2 content of the atmo­s­phere in rela­tion to the pre-indus­trial times of about 300 ppm. (Figures from W.H. Berger of the Univer­sity of Cali­fornia San Diego from online lectures offered from the univer­sity [CALU]).

The trick of all CO2 hyste­rics is to consider the CO2 content of the atmo­s­phere only in the past few thousand years, which shows only little increase for which we should be grateful.

