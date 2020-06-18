_ResponsiveVoice test

CO2- Giftgas oder Lebensspender?
In den hysterisierten Medien hat das CO2 bereits den Status eines Giftgases, wie beispielsweise Kohlenmonoxid oder Stickoxide.
Glaubt man diesen Darstellung, so wäre eine Welt ohne CO2 das Beste für „unser Klima“.
Tatsächlich gibt es bereits Überlegungen das CO2 aus der Atmosphäre zu „sequestieren“ und in irgend welche Tiefenspeicher wie Atommüll zu speichern!
Dies ist nur ein Beispiel dafür welche unsinnigen „Forschungsfragen“ durch den CO2-Unsinn entstehen, durch die sich dann „Wissenschafler“ ihre Brötchen verdienen.
Jeder Biologe muss jedoch wissen, dass das CO2 ein genauso lebenswichtiges Gas ist, wie der Sauerstoff:
Durch die Photosynthese holen sich die Pflanzen mit Hilfe des Sonnenlichts das für ihren Aufbau notwendige Kohlenstoffatom und geben den verbleibenden Sauerstoff in die Atmosphäre ab.
Gelänge es, das CO2 aus der Atmosphäre komplett zu entfernen, wäre kein Pflanzenwachstum mehr möglich und somit die ganze Welt dem Hungertod preisgegeben.
In Glashäsern wird sogar CO2 als Dünger eingesetzt um das Pflanzenwachstum zu fördern.
Der Grund dafür ist einfach: da die Temperatur in einem wirklichen Treibhaus höher ist, wachsen die Pflanzen schneller (das ist der Grund, weshalb Treibhäuser gebaut werden). Während des Tages reduziert sich der CO2-Gehalt der Treibhausatmosphäre schnell und das Pflanzenwachstum würde ohne CO2 Düngung behindert werden. Das bedeutet, dass der CO2 Gehalt der Luft in Hinblick auf das Pflanzenwachstum kritisch ist und mehr CO2 das Pflanzenwachstum fördern würde.
Tatsächlich ist es so, dass durch natürliche Prozesse sowieso das CO2 langsam aus der Atmosphäre entfernt wird:
Jedes Tier speichert nach seinem Ableben in seinen Knochen Kalk (Ca CO3), der aus CO2 entstanden ist. Über hunderte von Millionen Jahren haben sich dadurch in den Meeren Kalksedimente gebildet, die durch die Gebirgsauffaltung jetzt unsere Kalkgebirge bilden.
Entsprechend war vor etwa 500 Millionen Jahren etwa 20 mal mehr CO2 in der Atmosphäre als heute.
Der Trick aller CO2-Hysteriker besteht darin, nur die Entwicklung des CO2 Gehaltes in der Luft in den letzten paar tausend Jahren zu betrachten, und da gibt es jetzt einen kleinen Anstieg, über den wir eigentlich froh sein sollten!
CO2 Poison Gas or Life Giver?
The hysterical mainstream media allready call CO2 a poisonous gas, just as e.g. carbon-monoxide or nitrogen oxide. Believers of such fiction are convinced that our planet would be best off without CO2.
What´s more, these „scientists“ are already considering technical means to „sequester“ CO2 in underground deep tanks, like atomic waste!
This is only one example for silly research questions which arise when so-called „scientists“ spread their nonsentical CO2 theories.
In fact, each biologist has to know that CO2 is as vitally important as oxygen:
By photosynthesis plants and other organisms convert light energy into chemical energy that can later be released to fuel the organisms‘ activities. This chemical energy is stored in carbohydrate molecules, such as sugars, which are synthesized from carbon dioxide and water. By this process oxygen is released into the air.
If CO2 would be completely removed from the air, not one single plant would grow and the whole planet would die of starvation.
In real greenhouses, CO2 is used as fertilizer to foster growth. The reason for that is simple: because the temperature in a real greenhouse is higher, the plants grow faster than without the greenhouse (this is the reason why greenhouses are being built). During the course of a day, the CO2 content in the atmosphere of a greenhouse is therefore fast reduced and the growth of the plants would be hindered without CO2 fertilization.
This means that the CO2 content of the atmosphere is already critically low for the growth of plants. More CO2 will foster the plants growth!
Due to natural processes CO2 is removed from the atmosphere anyway:
After the death of each animal, limestone (Ca CO3) is kept in its bones which was built from CO2 (CaO+CO2->CaCO3). For hundreds of million of years, limestone sediments where thus being built in the oceans. Theese sediments where uplifted and built the present limestone mountains. For this reason 500 years ago the CO2 content in the atmosphere was about twenty times higher than today.
The trick of all CO2 hysterics is to consider the CO2 content of the atmosphere only in the past few thousand years, which shows only little increase for which we should be grateful.