Many people first became aware of Arch­bi­shop Vigano through his globally proc­laimed appeal to „Church and World“ on 7 May 2020, in which he unspa­ringly exposed the back­ground of the pandemic farce and Agenda 2030 to a broad audi­ence. However, he became an internal church critic much earlier when he fought the machi­na­tions of the Lavender Mafia around Cardinal McCar­rick. Since then, he has had to fear for his life and is staying in an unknown place. In the following state­ment, he sharply criti­cises the internal consti­tu­tion of the Bergo­glio Church and its opportunism.

If we could ask Saint Gregory the Great, Saint Pius V, Blessed Pius IX, Saint Pius X, and Venerable Pius XII what was the basis of their assess­ments in deci­ding on which Prelates to bestow the sacred scarlet of the cardi­nalate, we would hear from each of them, without excep­tion, that the main requi­re­ment for beco­ming princes of the Holy Roman Church is holi­ness of life, excel­lence in parti­cular virtues, erudi­tion in the eccle­si­astical disci­plines, wisdom in the exer­cise of autho­rity, and faith­ful­ness to the Apos­tolic See and the Vicar of Christ.

Many of the Cardi­nals created by these popes went on to become popes them­selves; others distin­guished them­selves for their contri­bu­tion to the government of the Church; still others merited to be elevated to the glory of the altars and to be proc­laimed Doctors of the Church, like Saint Charles Borromeo and Saint Robert Bellarmine.

Like­wise, if we could ask the cardi­nals created by Saint Gregory the Great, Saint Pius V, Blessed Pius IX, Saint Pius X, and Venerable Pius XII how they consi­dered the dignity to which they had been elevated, they would have responded, without excep­tion, that they felt them­selves to be unworthy of the role they held and confi­dent that they would receive the assi­s­tance of the Grace of state.

Today’s prere­qui­sites for the cardinal’s office: corrup­tion and blackmailability

All of these, from the most famous to the least known, consi­dered it essen­tial for their own sanc­ti­fi­ca­tion to give proof of abso­lute fide­lity to the immu­table Magis­terium of the Church, heroic witness to the Faith by the preaching of the Gospel and the defense of reve­aled truth, and filial obedience to the See of Peter, the Vicar of Christ and the successor of the prince of the Apostles.

Anyone who would today pose these ques­tions to the one who is seated on the throne and to those whom he has elevated to the cardi­nalate would discover with great scandal that the appoint­ment of cardi­nals is consi­dered to be the same as any pres­ti­gious appoint­ment in a civil insti­tu­tion, and that it is not the virtues required for the office of cardinal that lead to the choice of this or that candi­date, but rather his level of corrup­ti­bi­lity, his black­mai­la­bi­lity, and his adhe­rence to this or that poli­tical current.

And the same, indeed perhaps worse, would happen if one were to presume that, just as in the things of God the Lord’s minis­ters must be examples of holi­ness, so also in the things of Caesar those who govern are guided by the virtues of government and moved by the common good.

The cardi­nals appointed by the Bergo­glian church are perfectly consis­tent with that deep church of which they are an expres­sion, just as the minis­ters and func­tio­n­a­ries of state are chosen and appointed by the deep state. And if this happens, it is because the crisis of autho­rity which we have been witnessing in the world for centu­ries and in the Church for sixty years has now metastasized.

Honest and incor­rup­tible leaders demand and obtain convinced and faithful colla­bo­ra­tors, because their consent and colla­bo­ra­tion derive from the sharing of a good purpose – one’s own sanc­ti­fi­ca­tion as well as that of others – using morally good instru­ments to achieve it. Analo­gously, corrupt and treache­rous leaders require subor­di­nates who are no less corrupt and disposed to betrayal, because their consent and their colla­bo­ra­tion derive from compli­city in crime, the black­mail of the hitman and the one who hires him, and from the lack of any moral hesi­ta­tion in following orders.

Loyalty to evil always temporary

But loyalty in doing evil, let us not forget, is always only for a time, and hanging over it there is the sword of Damo­cles of the boss remai­ning in power and of the absence of a more attrac­tive or more profi­table alter­na­tive for those who serve him.

Conver­sely, loyalty in doing good – which is rooted in God who is charity and truth – does not know any second thoughts, and is ready even to sacri­fice life – usque ad effu­sionem sanguinis – for that spiri­tual or temporal autho­rity that is the vicar of the Autho­rity of Our Lord, who is both King and High Priest. This is the marty­rium symbo­lized by the cardinal’s robes. This will also be the condem­na­tion of those who profane it, belie­ving them­selves to be protected by the Leonine walls.

It is there­fore not surpri­sing that an autho­rity that is based on black­mail surrounds itself with people who are vulnerable to black­mail, nor that a power exer­cised on behalf of a subver­sive lobby wants to guarantee conti­nuity with the line that has been under­taken, preven­ting the next conclave from elec­ting a Pope rather than a vaccine vendor or a New World Order propagandist.

I wonder, however, which of their eminences who dot the foul-mouthed press with their colorful nick­names and the burden of finan­cial and sexual scan­dals would be ready to give their lives – I do not say for their boss in Santa Marta, who would of course himself take good care not to give his life for his cour­tiers – but for Our Lord, assuming that they have not replaced him in the mean­time with the Pachamama.

It seems to me that this is the crux of the matter. Peter, do you love me more than these? (Jn 21:15–17). I do not dare to think how Bergo­glio would respond; instead, I know what these charac­ters, who have been awarded the cardi­nalate just as Cali­gula conferred the lati­c­la­vius [the rank of senator] on his horse Inci­tatus in order to show his contempt for the Roman Senate: I do not know him (Lk 22:54–62).

It is the primary task of Catho­lics – both lay people and clergy – to implore the Master of the vineyard to come and do justice to the wild boars who are devas­ta­ting it. Until this sect of corrup­ters and forni­ca­tors is thrown out of the temple, we will not be able to hope that civil society will be any better than those who ought to be edifying it rather than scan­da­li­zing it.

+ Carlo Maria Viganò, Arch­bi­shop