Auf Wunsch von Soros? Twitter zensiert BitChute

Die Zensur wird zunehmend bedrückender. Und es ist nicht einmal eine staatliche Zensur, sondern die einer Kabale von Oligarchen, die entscheiden, was im Internet verbreitet werden kann.
Sie wollen den Wettbewerb töten und verbieten alternative Dienstleister unter den sozialen Netzwerken:
. @TwitterSupport censoring tweets containing links to BitChute video service, flags posts as ‚potentially harmful’t.co/lpkYy7QjC7
— BitChute (@bitchute) August 7, 2020
It appears as if Twitter has started blocking all Tweets that contain Bitchute videos
Please test this and share your experience in the comments below
— BitChute (@bitchute) August 7, 2020
Hi @TwitterSupport – it is unacceptable to censor links to every video on bitchute. Remember §230? It’s why your site stays up in spite of awful tweets.
If you enjoy protection, so must bitchute. You can’t have it both ways.
ROLL THIS BACK IMMEDIATELY.
RT if agree. pic.twitter.com/trf7XF6Ftj
— Christian @ Ice Age Farmer ❄🌱 (@IceAgeFarmer) August 7, 2020
BREAKING: Twitter BANS All Links To Video-Sharing Site BitChute
Hope not Hate calling in the hit on BitChute. SAD! t.co/Vn0fB1cydY pic.twitter.com/ZNYxUrTot6
— Ethan Ralph (@TheRalphRetort) August 7, 2020
Zitat aus dem voranstehenden Tweet: „Die Regierung sollte ein Gesetz gegen Online-Gefährdungen (Online Harms Bill) einführen, das gezielt Sanktionen gegen Plattformen wie BitChute enthält, die Terrorismus, extremistische und hasserfüllte Inhalte hosten, fördern oder verbreiten.“
Zu den Financiers der linksextremen Plattform „Hope Not Hate“ zählt (oder zählte) auch ein gewisser George Soros, vgl. auch: en.news-front.info/2018/08/09/soros-funded-hope-not-hate-forced-to-retract-smear-against-jewish-activist/