Auf Wunsch von Soros? Twitter zensiert BitChute

Die Zensur wird zuneh­mend bedrü­ckender. Und es ist nicht einmal eine staat­liche Zensur, sondern die einer Kabale von Olig­ar­chen, die entscheiden, was im Internet verbreitet werden kann.

Sie wollen den Wett­be­werb töten und verbieten alter­na­tive Dienst­leister unter den sozialen Netz­werken:

It appears as if Twitter has started blocking all Tweets that contain Bitchute videos

Please test this and share your expe­ri­ence in the comments below

— BitChute (@bitchute) August 7, 2020