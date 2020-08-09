Auf Wunsch von Soros? Twitter zensiert BitChute

Die Zensur wird zuneh­mend bedrü­ckender. Und es ist nicht einmal eine staat­liche Zensur, sondern die einer Kabale von Olig­ar­chen, die entscheiden, was im Internet verbreitet werden kann.

Sie wollen den Wett­be­werb töten und verbieten alter­na­tive Dienst­leister unter den sozialen Netz­werken:

BREAKING: Twitter BANS All Links To Video-Sharing Site BitChute

Zitat aus dem voran­ste­henden Tweet: „Die Regie­rung sollte ein Gesetz gegen Online-Gefähr­dungen (Online Harms Bill) einführen, das gezielt Sank­tionen gegen Platt­formen wie BitChute enthält, die Terro­rismus, extre­mis­ti­sche und hass­erfüllte Inhalte hosten, fördern oder verbreiten.“

Zu den Finan­ciers der links­ex­tremen Platt­form „Hope Not Hate“ zählt (oder zählte) auch ein gewisser George Soros, vgl. auch: en.news-front.info/2018/08/09/soros-funded-hope-not-hate-forced-to-retract-smear-against-jewish-activist/

