By our Hunga­rian corre­spon­dent ELMAR FORSTER

September 2006: State terror by socia­list ex-prime minister Ferenc Gyurcsány

The „National Legal Protec­tion Service“, which repres­ents the victims of that time, has now announced on its website that it will continue to „hold those respon­sible for that time to account“: We must…

… „reca­pi­tu­late the core of the state terror and remind us once again of these crimes, which are never time-barred and for which the perpe­tra­tors must be held accoun­table. Moreover, those respon­sible, their allies, and those who denied the atro­ci­ties must never again be allowed to come to power.“

EU law: „Death penalty as well as killing for sedition“

Accor­ding to the Austro-Hunga­rian (human rights) lawyer Dr Eva Maria Barki, the death penalty and the right to kill people – in case of riot or insur­rec­tion – is still part of the law in the EU:

Namely, in the sense of the expl­ana­tions to the „Charter of Funda­mental Rights“ and adop­tion of „Art. 2 of Protocol No. 6 to the Euro­pean Conven­tion on Human Rights“ as part of EU law: Accor­ding to this, a state may impose the death penalty for acts committed in times of war or immi­nent threat of war. Like­wise, killing is permitted to put down a riot or insur­rec­tion (ECHR Art. 2 para. 2 lit c).“ (Dr Eva-Maria Barki)

You will find this passage at the end of Dr Barki’s analysis of the 2020 Covid excep­tion laws in Hungary.

Cause of the biggest protests since 1956: Gyurcsány’s lying speech

On 17 September, Socia­list Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsány gave (in a closed confe­rence in front of Socia­list party func­tio­n­a­ries, in a hotel on Lake Balaton, in Bala­tonöszöd) that scan­da­lous lying speech where he openly admitted – with the most vulgar Hunga­rian insults – to elec­toral fraud and voter deception.

„We fucked up. Not a little, but a lot. There is not a single country in Europe that has done what we did… That you don’t have to take the rap in this whore country Hungary.“ (Gyurcsány – Here is the lying speech in Hunga­rian)

UME reported: „ ‚We fucked it!‘ “ – 15 years of the lying speech of the Hunga­rian socia­list ex-prime minister Gyurcsány“

The speech was leaked to the public under (to this day, untraceable) circum­s­tances. Within a few hours, crowds gathered all over the country deman­ding the imme­diate resi­gna­tion of the left-liberal govern­ment of lies (which had come to power for the second time).

The whole of Hungary was now – on the 50th anni­ver­sary of the 1956 Hunga­rian Revo­lu­tion – in a popular upri­sing that threa­tened to sweep away the globa­list puppet regime of the time.

Gyurcsány regime: police terror against the people

Until the Buda­pest police (led by their long-time commander Péter Gergényi) advanced against the demons­tra­tors with the most brutal police terror:

Because already since 2002 (when the social-liberal govern­ment coali­tion had come to power) the poli­ti­cally compliant police broke up nume­rous peaceful anti-govern­ment demons­tra­tions violently and ille­gally, parti­ci­pants were arbi­tra­rily impri­soned and subjected to show trials.

But in autumn 2006, the line to state terror was crossed. Irre­fu­table evidence from that time (video recor­dings, thou­sands of eyewit­ness accounts, dozens of legally binding verdicts and inves­ti­ga­tion reports) prove:

That the left-wing Gyurcsány clique syste­ma­ti­cally used unlawful violence to keep itself in power with the acquie­s­cence of left-liberal EU elites. The aim was to inti­mi­date, reta­liate, main­tain power and prevent the people from exer­cising basic demo­cratic free­doms and their right to resist.

Prelude 18 September: Siege of Hunga­rian Television

Already in the evening of 18 September and the follo­wing morning hours, the Hunga­rian „Legal Protec­tion Service“ received distur­bing reports of brutal police violence.

The next evening, 19 September 2006, all hell broke loose:

When the crowd, from „Kossuth Square“, behind the parlia­ment, marched to the head­quar­ters of the Hunga­rian Socia­lists deman­ding the resi­gna­tion of the Gyurcsány regime. Already in „Repu­blic Square“ the peaceful demons­tra­tors were atta­cked by mounted police and by police dogs.

That morning, an angry head of govern­ment, Ferenc Gyurcsány, summoned the police chiefs to parlia­ment: his disp­lea­sure was directed at the siege of the tele­vi­sion station, which ended in an embar­ras­sing defeat for the police. Gyurcsány now demanded the toug­hest measures: From the evening of 19 September until 21 September, this rampage of the Solda­teska was to continue.

Peaceful demons­tra­tors, but also passers-by involved in the rioting, were indis­cri­mi­na­tely beaten on the head on their way home. Arres­tees were first locked up in the cour­tyard of the Hunga­rian Radio, which had taken on the forms of a torture chamber and a concen­tra­tion camp, then they were passed on to police prisons. Most were humi­liated, tortured and treated inhu­ma­nely, inter­ro­gated until dawn.

Budapest’s detention centres were full of the inti­mi­dated, most of them injured, without the right to protec­tion and legal repre­sen­ta­tion. Rela­tives knew nothing of their fate for days.

Anony­mous vans without police plates roamed the city, poli­cemen without number plates picked up youths indis­cri­mi­na­tely, beat them bloody, rounded them up and then detained them arbi­tra­rily. – Two hundred of them were even taken into pre-trial detention for weeks in the first judi­cial instance, under the most horrible condi­tions. But open state violence was also rampant on public trans­port. – At that time, even carrying the Hunga­rian national flag was enough to be brut­ally beaten down by the police.

Compliant judges and prose­cu­tors (some still from the commu­nist era) applied legal repri­sals under martial law on an assembly line. But they have never been brought to justice.

The climax: National Day 23 October 2006

During the comme­mo­ra­tion of the 50th anni­ver­sary of the 1956 freedom struggle, orga­nised by the then largest oppo­si­tion party „Fidesz“, the peaceful demons­tra­tors in „Kossuth Square“ in front of the parlia­ment were brut­ally atta­cked with rubber bullets, tear gas grenades, mounted police, with water cannons. The arbi­trary arrests and manhunts lasted until dawn the next day. The police attacks resulted in broken bones and severe eye injuries.

In total, more than 200 civi­lians were seriously injured, 14 lost their eyesight. One of the most seriously injured, Attila Csorba, lost his job after a perma­nent eye injury and committed suicide years later, a broken man.

EU elites tole­rated the police state

While the left-liberal EU elites, since Viktor Orban came to power, have constantly slan­dered his govern­ment for alleged viola­tions of the rule of law, the EU has never protested against the police state terror of the left-liberal government.

And what is more, it is precisely these EU elites who today poli­ti­cally support those respon­sible for the state terror of that time or their colla­bo­ra­tors and allies. To this day, they remain silent about the human rights crimes of that time.

Never forget

Most victims of the 2006 police violence received compen­sa­tion only after the „Fidesz“ change of govern­ment in 2010. But their suffe­ring and perse­cu­tion remained unknown to many: Also because the inter­na­tional press censors the horrors of that time until today, and since then a gene­ra­tion has grown up that does not know the events of that time anymore.

Ther­e­fore, on the occa­sion of the 15th anni­ver­sary of the state terror, previously unseen video recor­dings have been made available: This resulted in the film series „2006 – Days of Terror“, as well as a national touring exhi­bi­tion „Freedom Drowned in Blood“.

Gyurcsány regime: unscru­pu­lous in the service of finan­cial globalism

One of the „hall­marks“ of the globa­list, anti-national Gyurcsá­ny’ism was the poli­tical abuse of the police, prosecutor’s office and judi­ciary, which led to the aboli­tion of the sepa­ra­tion of the three powers of the state.

To this day, those respon­sible for the police terror remain unpu­nished: Gyurcsány remains at large, even as the – often drunken – leader of the oppo­si­tion. And it is precisely his party that founded a so-called „shadow govern­ment“, cyni­cally on the 16th anni­ver­sary of the 2006 state terror (UME reported).

Inves­ti­ga­tive documentaries…

…serve as an important contem­po­rary docu­ment for all those who do not (want to) know or have forgotten, or doubt police terror.

„Autumn 2006: Doomed“: The History of Terror (Film) – Here are all six episodes( 1st episode – Part 2 – Part 3 – Part 4 – Part 5 – Part 6)

„ Civi­lian Report – Viola­tions in Autumn 2006“ Docu­men­tary of the report of the „Committee of Civi­lian Lawyers“.

„Victims 2006″: A docu­men­tary volume as well as the events in autumn 2006.

For despite irre­fu­table evidence, the poli­tical and police leaders of the time, as well as their left-liberal stooges, deny all crimes. Not least in the know­ledge that powerful left-liberal, globa­list (EU) elites are protec­ting them.

However: because there is no statute of limi­ta­tions for the crime of terro­rist acts, there is still the possi­bi­lity of prosecution.

„The memory of the dead, but also the suffe­ring of the living victims, obliges us not to give up on human rights viola­tors and national human rights defen­ders: We will never forget the terror of Gyurcsány. We will fight to ensure that the poli­tical and police leaders respon­sible for the state terror in autumn 2006 do not get away with it. And that their parties and stooges never return to power.“ (Dr. Tamás Gaudi-Nagy, lawyer, execu­tive director of the National Legal Protec­tion Service – www.njsz.hu)

_________________________________________________________________________

„KATAKLYPSE NOW: 100 Jahre Unter­gang des Abend­landes (Spengler) – Dekon­struk­tion der Poli­tical Correct­ness.“

Das Buch ist im Gerhard-Hess-Verlag erschienen und direkt bei Elmar Forster posta­lisch (inkl. Widmung) zum Preis von 25,50 EUR (inkl. Porto und persön­li­cher Widmung) unter <ungarn_​buch@​yahoo.​com> bestellbar. Es wird demnächst auch im Buch­handel und bei Amazon erhält­lich sein.

Unser Ungarn-Korre­spon­dent Elmar Forster, seit 1992 Auslands­ös­ter­rei­cher in Ungarn, hat auch ein Buch geschrieben, welches Ungarn gegen die west­liche Verleum­dungs­kam­pagne vertei­digt. Der amazon-Best­seller ist für UM-Leser zum Preis von 18,30.- (inklu­sive Post­zu­stel­lung und persön­li­cher Widmung) beim Autor bestellbar unter <ungarn_​buch@​yahoo.​com>

Bitte unter­stützen Sie unseren Kampf für Frei­heit und Bürgerrechte.

Für jede Spende (PayPal oder Bank­über­wei­sung) ab € 10.- erhalten Sie als Danke­schön auf Wunsch ein Dutzend Aufkleber „CORONA-DIKTATUR? NEIN DANKE“ porto­frei und gratis! Details hier.