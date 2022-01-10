Adolf Hitler Uunona (55) has to work at home with all colleagues from Oshana (Nort­hern Namibia) after a virus outbreak in the regional council, reports BILD.



The world-famous „Namibia Hitler“ after a picture inter­view must now, according to his regional council manager Jonas Kapenda first exclu­si­vely by E Mail, tele­phone and WhatsApp to the government repre­sen­ta­tives. Citi­zens were already in front of the closed door of Hitler’s offices, which are now disin­fected like „all proper­ties“ of the regional council.

No threat to world peace

„That I have this name does not mean that I want to subju­gate Oshana now,“ Hitler says in a inter­view, and „it does not mean that I am stri­ving for world domi­na­tion.“ After these reas­su­ring words, we may wish Adolf a speedy recovery.