Because of Corona: Adolf Hitler must work at home

Adolf Hitler Uunona (55) has to work at home with all colleagues from Oshana (Northern Namibia) after a virus outbreak in the regional council, reports BILD.
The world-famous „Namibia Hitler“ after a picture interview must now, according to his regional council manager Jonas Kapenda first exclusively by E Mail, telephone and WhatsApp to the government representatives. Citizens were already in front of the closed door of Hitler’s offices, which are now disinfected like „all properties“ of the regional council.
No threat to world peace
„That I have this name does not mean that I want to subjugate Oshana now,“ Hitler says in a interview, and „it does not mean that I am striving for world domination.“ After these reassuring words, we may wish Adolf a speedy recovery.