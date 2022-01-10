By Álvaro Peñas | The Brussels elite is bowing to Soros and will increasingly involve NGOs in shaping the „rule of law mechanism“ that the EU will use to blackmail those countries that do not submit to globalist one-size-fits-all thinking. According to the latest analysis by the Századvég Foundation, the power of NGOs in EU decision-making is becoming increasingly important and „means the abolition of popular sovereignty.“ This is because NGOs, like Brussels bureaucrats, are not directly elected by Europeans.
Under the Rule of Law Mechanism, the main EU institutions, i.e., the Commission, the Parliament, and the Council, are supposed to hold an annual Rule of Law Dialogue with member states‘ parliaments, civil society, and other stakeholders. The goal of this process is to strengthen inter-institutional cooperation and encourage the EU institutions to contribute, but this process relies on „rule of law reports“ prepared exclusively by „independent“ NGOs.
This process was already underway, as we have seen in the rule of law reports against Hungary, the Sargentini report, or Poland, the Lopez Aguilar report, or in the 2020 and 2021 reports. In these reports, the role of the Soros network NGOs plays a crucial role. In the context of the child protection law that the Hungarian government opposed, Justice Minister Judit Varga noted that „there are 60,000 NGOs in Hungary, but only a dozen of them belong to this (Soros) network and only they opposed the law. This is also an important sign that they are very well connected in the Commission, and we see this also in the Rule of Law Report. There are 23 NGOs from this circle that serve as sources for this report, and there are 60 references to their findings. The Commission simply copied and pasted their reports without analyzing them further. This phenomenon is not unique to Hungary, but also affects other conservative governments, so the credibility of the Commission is in question.
Although government officials and NGOs not funded by the Open Society Foundation are also consulted in the preparation of these reports, this seems to be a mere formality to pretend that all sides are heard, as the Brussels reports ultimately determine the level of democracy in a country based on the opinions of opposition politicians and NGOs funded by George Soros. Of course, this only happens with conservative governments and not with countries that obediently follow globalist policies. Thus, Hungary is condemned for limiting the powers of its constitutional court, while at the same time Brussels wants to limit the powers of the Polish constitutional court.
The Foundation’s analysis includes a summary of the European Commission’s second annual Rule of Law Cycle in June 2021, published by the Human Rights and Democracy Network (HRDN). The HRDN’s main recommendation to the European Commission was that the EU executive should maintain a genuine and meaningful relationship with civil society and human rights defenders throughout the cycle to provide them with adequate protection and direct redress. Hungary and Poland deserve „special attention“ because they „systematically and continuously dismantle the rule of law.“ The document accuses both countries of homophobia and says NGO independence and functioning are increasingly threatened and under great pressure.
In addition to the Open Society European Policy Institute, these are the organizations from which the paper prepared for the Commission and the grants they received from the Open Society Foundation came:
- The Scholar at Risk Network, $736,000 in 2016.
- The International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), $850,000 in 2016.
- International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA), $194,000 in 2016, 2019 and 2020.
- The Civil Liberties Union for Europe, $4,350,000 in 2017, 2019, and 2020.
Amnesty International, $8,627,920 between 2016 and 2020.
Soros‘ NGOs operating in Hungary also prepared an analysis of the rule of law situation for the Commission. Their conclusion is logically the same as that of the HRDN, which shows that they all start from a predetermined narrative and do not even bother to disguise it. These are the NGOs and their OSF grants:
- Amnesty International Hungary, $200,000 in 2020.
- Eötvös Károly Institute, 220 million guilders between 2009 and 2018.
- Society for Civil Liberties (TASZ), $118 between 2016 and 2020.
- Hungarian Helsinki Committee, $510,000 in 2016, 2018, and 2019.
- K‑Monitor, $460 in 2017, 2018, and 2020.
- Mérték Media Analysis Workshop, 109 million Hungarian forints in 2009 and 2015.
- Political Capital, $869 in 2016, 2018, and 2019.
- Transparency International Hungary, $107 in 2019.
These „non-partisan“ organizations have already actively demonized the conservative Hungarian government, and their reports have been used in proceedings to violate the rule of law. A report by Hungary’s Helsinki Committee was also responsible for the withdrawal of Frontex from Hungary. As if these powers were not enough, Brussels wants to give NGOs even more powers. As part of the war George Soros and the EU are waging against sovereign nation-states, Brussels wants the opinions of non-governmental organizations to take precedence over elected politicians. The EU Court of Justice has launched a „stakeholder“ consultation on the Rule of Law Report, with a participation period from December 1, 2021 to January 24, 2022. The main objective is to provide the Commission with factual and „evidence-based“ information on global (EU) and country-specific developments. It is more than obvious that this information will only serve to attack and pressure governments that oppose immigration, LGBTQ propaganda and multiculturalism – the stated goals of the open society propagated by George Soros.
About the author:
Álvaro Peñas is passionate about history and, as an indefatigable traveler, he knows very well the countries of the East that he frequently travels to and their political situation, thanks to his friendships with journalists and politicians from the patriotic parties in many of these countries.
This article first appeared in EL CORREO DE ESPAÑA, our partner in EUROPEAN MEDIA COOPERATION.