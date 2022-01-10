By Álvaro Peñas | The Brussels elite is bowing to Soros and will incre­a­singly involve NGOs in shaping the „rule of law mecha­nism“ that the EU will use to black­mail those coun­tries that do not submit to globa­list one-size-fits-all thin­king. According to the latest analysis by the Száz­advég Foun­da­tion, the power of NGOs in EU decision-making is beco­ming incre­a­singly important and „means the aboli­tion of popular sover­eignty.“ This is because NGOs, like Brussels bureau­crats, are not directly elected by Europeans.



Under the Rule of Law Mecha­nism, the main EU insti­tu­tions, i.e., the Commis­sion, the Parlia­ment, and the Council, are supposed to hold an annual Rule of Law Dialogue with member states‘ parlia­ments, civil society, and other stake­hol­ders. The goal of this process is to streng­then inter-insti­tu­tional coope­ra­tion and encou­rage the EU insti­tu­tions to contri­bute, but this process relies on „rule of law reports“ prepared exclu­si­vely by „inde­pen­dent“ NGOs.

This process was already underway, as we have seen in the rule of law reports against Hungary, the Sargen­tini report, or Poland, the Lopez Aguilar report, or in the 2020 and 2021 reports. In these reports, the role of the Soros network NGOs plays a crucial role. In the context of the child protec­tion law that the Hunga­rian government opposed, Justice Minister Judit Varga noted that „there are 60,000 NGOs in Hungary, but only a dozen of them belong to this (Soros) network and only they opposed the law. This is also an important sign that they are very well connected in the Commis­sion, and we see this also in the Rule of Law Report. There are 23 NGOs from this circle that serve as sources for this report, and there are 60 refe­rences to their findings. The Commis­sion simply copied and pasted their reports without analy­zing them further. This pheno­menon is not unique to Hungary, but also affects other conser­va­tive governments, so the credi­bi­lity of the Commis­sion is in question.

Although government offi­cials and NGOs not funded by the Open Society Foun­da­tion are also consulted in the prepa­ra­tion of these reports, this seems to be a mere forma­lity to pretend that all sides are heard, as the Brussels reports ulti­mately deter­mine the level of demo­cracy in a country based on the opinions of oppo­si­tion poli­ti­cians and NGOs funded by George Soros. Of course, this only happens with conser­va­tive governments and not with coun­tries that obediently follow globa­list poli­cies. Thus, Hungary is condemned for limi­ting the powers of its consti­tu­tional court, while at the same time Brussels wants to limit the powers of the Polish consti­tu­tional court.

The Foundation’s analysis includes a summary of the Euro­pean Commission’s second annual Rule of Law Cycle in June 2021, published by the Human Rights and Demo­cracy Network (HRDN). The HRDN’s main recom­men­da­tion to the Euro­pean Commis­sion was that the EU execu­tive should main­tain a genuine and meaningful rela­ti­onship with civil society and human rights defen­ders throughout the cycle to provide them with adequate protec­tion and direct redress. Hungary and Poland deserve „special atten­tion“ because they „syste­ma­ti­cally and conti­nuously dismantle the rule of law.“ The docu­ment accuses both coun­tries of homo­phobia and says NGO inde­pen­dence and func­tio­ning are incre­a­singly threa­tened and under great pressure.

In addi­tion to the Open Society Euro­pean Policy Insti­tute, these are the orga­niz­a­tions from which the paper prepared for the Commis­sion and the grants they received from the Open Society Foun­da­tion came:

The Scholar at Risk Network, $736,000 in 2016.

The Inter­na­tional Fede­ra­tion for Human Rights (FIDH), $850,000 in 2016.

Inter­na­tional Lesbian, Gay, Bise­xual, Trans and Intersex Asso­cia­tion (ILGA), $194,000 in 2016, 2019 and 2020.

The Civil Liber­ties Union for Europe, $4,350,000 in 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Amnesty Inter­na­tional, $8,627,920 between 2016 and 2020.

Soros‘ NGOs opera­ting in Hungary also prepared an analysis of the rule of law situa­tion for the Commis­sion. Their conclu­sion is logi­cally the same as that of the HRDN, which shows that they all start from a prede­ter­mined narra­tive and do not even bother to disguise it. These are the NGOs and their OSF grants:

Amnesty Inter­na­tional Hungary, $200,000 in 2020.

Eötvös Károly Insti­tute, 220 million guil­ders between 2009 and 2018.

Society for Civil Liber­ties (TASZ), $118 between 2016 and 2020.

Hunga­rian Helsinki Committee, $510,000 in 2016, 2018, and 2019.

K‑Monitor, $460 in 2017, 2018, and 2020.

Mérték Media Analysis Work­shop, 109 million Hunga­rian forints in 2009 and 2015.

Poli­tical Capital, $869 in 2016, 2018, and 2019.

Trans­pa­rency Inter­na­tional Hungary, $107 in 2019.

These „non-partisan“ orga­niz­a­tions have already actively demo­nized the conser­va­tive Hunga­rian government, and their reports have been used in procee­dings to violate the rule of law. A report by Hungary’s Helsinki Committee was also respon­sible for the with­drawal of Frontex from Hungary. As if these powers were not enough, Brussels wants to give NGOs even more powers. As part of the war George Soros and the EU are waging against sover­eign nation-states, Brussels wants the opinions of non-govern­mental orga­niz­a­tions to take prece­dence over elected poli­ti­cians. The EU Court of Justice has laun­ched a „stake­holder“ consul­ta­tion on the Rule of Law Report, with a parti­ci­pa­tion period from December 1, 2021 to January 24, 2022. The main objec­tive is to provide the Commis­sion with factual and „evidence-based“ infor­ma­tion on global (EU) and country-specific deve­lo­p­ments. It is more than obvious that this infor­ma­tion will only serve to attack and pres­sure governments that oppose immi­gra­tion, LGBTQ propa­ganda and multi­cul­tu­ra­lism – the stated goals of the open society propa­gated by George Soros.

About the author:



Álvaro Peñas is passio­nate about history and, as an indefa­tig­able traveler, he knows very well the coun­tries of the East that he frequently travels to and their poli­tical situa­tion, thanks to his friendships with jour­na­lists and poli­ti­cians from the patriotic parties in many of these countries.

This article first appeared in EL CORREO DE ESPAÑA, our partner in EUROPEAN MEDIA COOPERATION.