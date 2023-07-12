China – The victor in the Ukraine war

An analysis by P.Poppel – Center for Geostra­tegic Studies (Belgrade)

When conside­ring the Ukraine conflict since 2014 and espe­ci­ally since the begin­ning of the Russian special opera­tion, the geopo­li­tical analyzes focus almost exclu­si­vely on the West and Russia.

However, we must always view and analyze this conflict in the context of the overall geopo­li­tical situation.

This conflict, along with the asso­ciated sanc­tions, also had a massive impact on world markets. Old trading part­ner­ships were broken off and new rela­ti­onships were formed.

Above all, these emerged more quickly and effi­ci­ently than would have been possible and conceivable without the conflict.

But the world is not only taking on a “new shape” econo­mic­ally as a result of these events, many other areas are also being affected by this rapid change.

The effects on warfare must not be forgotten either.

Accor­ding to our analyses, the Ukraine conflict also repres­ents a turning point for the mili­tary leader­ship and weapons technology.

The massive use of unmanned ordnance (drones), the estab­lish­ment of large private mili­tary service provi­ders and the actual nuclear threat show that this conflict has opened a new chapter in mili­tary history.

A parti­cu­larly inte­res­ting factor is the fact that for years now, China has had the oppor­tu­nity to observe and analyze both Western and Russian mili­tary tech­no­logy and tactics.

This will give China a great advan­tage in mili­tary conflicts in the future.