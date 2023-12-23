By our Eastern Europe corre­spon­dent and Austrian expa­triate in the Czech Repu­blic (2000 – 2009) ELMAR FORSTER

The whole country is comme­mo­ra­ting the sense­less 14 victims today – the result of a sense­less rampage of hatred. Was there a hidden meaning to the sense­less killing?

Eighth national mour­ning since 1993

This is the eighth offi­cial decla­ra­tion of mour­ning within the young Czech state (since 1 January 1993). Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced it on Thursday evening after an extra­or­di­nary cabinet meeting:

„We call on all citi­zens to honour the memory of the victims with a minute’s silence on 23 December at 12 noon.“

So today, from 12 noon, the national flags throug­hout the country were flown at half-mast, and will remain so until 8 a.m. tomorrow, Sunday. Although other expres­sions of mour­ning are not regu­lated by law, cultural events will no longer take place, music will no longer be played in public and the media programme reper­toire will also be adjusted. Gambling halls and casinos will remain closed. However, the Christmas markets in Prague will remain open.

Offi­cial occa­sions for national mourning

14.09.2001: Mour­ning for the victims of the terro­rist attacks in the USA

15.1.2005: Mour­ning for the victims of the tsunami in Indonesia

8 April 2005: Mour­ning for Pope John Paul II (†84)

17–18 April 2011: – Mour­ning for the victims of the crash of the Polish govern­ment plane near Smolensk, with Presi­dent Lech Kaczyński (†60) on board

21–23 December: National mour­ning for Presi­dent Václav Havel (†75)

12 October 2019: National mour­ning for the singer Karel Gott (†80)

10. 2020 – State mour­ning for the poli­ti­cian Jaroslav Kubera(†72)

Insane act 30 years after the foun­ding of the state in the land of huma­nist atheism

The act of madness befell the small country 30 years after it was founded, and during the pre-Christmas period, which is always cele­brated with great joy in the offi­ci­ally atheist country.

Accor­ding to offi­cial figures, 71% of Czechs did not belong to any reli­gious commu­nity in 2015 – the highest figure in Europe, ahead of the UK (50.6%) and France (50.5%). Accor­ding to the 2011 census, only 15 per cent profess to be belie­vers of various faiths.

And yet I would describe the Czechs in parti­cular as puri­fied, athe­i­stic-huma­ni­stic Chris­tians. They cele­brate Christmas with the same Chris­tian symbols as we do. Without reali­sing it, they have quietly inter­na­lised Chris­tian values. It is a resi­gned reali­sa­tion that reli­gion and faith become murde­rous as soon as they become political.

Western Chris­tian West murdered reformer Jan Hus

Jan Hus monu­ment in the Old Town Square in Prague

A deep insight from the histo­rical shock expe­ri­ence when Chris­tian-Catholic Europe under the Luxem­bourg Emperor Sigis­mund sentenced the Bohe­mian reformer Jan Hus to death by fire during the Catholic Council in Cons­tance – in breach of his word: after all, he had been promised free passage.

„Afflicted by evil, but not over­whelmed“ (Arch­bi­shop Grauber)

Hono­ured Nato general

During the memo­rial mass on Saturday in St Vitus Cathe­dral in Prague, Arch­bi­shop Graubner addressed urgent words, espe­ci­ally to the ex-Nato general and current Presi­dent Petr Pavel, offi­cial repre­sen­ta­tive of an EU-Ukraine warmon­ge­ring policy that keeps the sense­less deaths alive with weapons and war credits:

Gruber spoke about the battle between good and evil, about a must of victory of love and faith:

„Let us admit with remorse that each of us has contri­buted in some way to the spread of evil, or at least to the fact that we have spread little good or have not had the courage to oppose evil in some way. We are on the eve of Christmas, may the coming light pene­trate our minds, our rela­ti­onships and our new choices.“

- Graubner said at the begin­ning of the service.

He spoke of…

… „a multi­tude of ques­tion marks that cry out in the empty silence of our hearts and to which we cannot find answers.“

And he urged more courage:

„That the words of the Bible from the prophet Isaiah , echo in our hearts: ‚Fear not!‘ “

Sense­less killing with a message of meaning?

„Jesus turns his atten­tion in a diffe­rent direc­tion, to the future. If you don’t turn around, if you don’t start thin­king differ­ently, your future won’t be any better. Could it be that this also applies to us? Unfort­u­na­tely, I think so.“

- says Graubner, unmist­akably diplomatic.

„The reality of life shows us that evil exists… But to see evil only in others would be too cheap and also untrue. The battle line between good and evil runs through the centre of everyone’s heart. Each of us must discover our part in the spread of evil and find the courage to rethink.“

Irre­spon­si­bi­lity of mate­ria­lism, appeal to Ukraine and Gaza

„We do not have the courage to mode­rate ourselves reali­sti­cally, and we are living irre­spon­sibly at the expense of future gene­ra­tions.“

And Graubner continues:

May…

… „God give great love to all those who are hurt by the crime.… So that we can forgive.“

Could the ex-Nato General warmonger Presi­dent Pavel have unders­tood the priest’s words?

„In order not to remain closed in our pain, let us also pray for all people who are suffe­ring, for example in Ukraine, in Gaza and in other places where anger hurts and kills. Let us pray that love, which is stronger than death, may prevail. Let us also pray that we have the courage to look forward with the hope that is offered to us.“

- said Graubner.

Roses for victims and murderer

„And let us add one for the one who allowed himself to be so domi­nated and mani­pu­lated by evil that he became the instru­ment of a terrible death. We want to express our convic­tion that love must always win in the end. Amen.“

- the Arch­bi­shop concluded.

„We stand here plagued by evil, but not over­whelmed by despair, and the certainty that the dark­ness of night will be illu­mi­nated by light.“

Czech Repu­blic: Athe­i­stic humanism

There is a memo­rable quote from the Czech ex-presi­dent Valav Havel, who spent a large part of his life in dungeons built by an athe­i­stic ideology.

„Wherever someone speaks the truth, there is already a piece of freedom.“ (Vaclav Havel)

________________________________________________________________________

