By MATTHIAS OLDORFF | The figures of all providers of life insurance and annuities in the USA correspond to this trend, according to CEO Scott Davison. The dead are people from the working population, i.e. not pensioners. According to industry insiders, such a dramatic development has never happened before in history!
One America CEO Scott Davison told the Indiana State Chamber of Commerce in January 2022 what the consequences of this 40% increase in deaths will be. An article on the subject is blocked in Europe [link], but there is a YouTube video [link].
We are currently experiencing the highest death rates we have ever seen in the history of this industry – not just at OneAmerica,“ said Scott Davison, CEO of the company, during an online press conference this week. „The data is consistent with that of all the players in this business.“
Davison said the increase in deaths represented „huge, huge numbers“ and that it was not older people who were dying, but „mostly people of working age 18 to 64″ who were employees of companies that had life insurance policies with OneAmerica.
„And what we’ve just seen in the third quarter and what’s continuing in the fourth quarter is that mortality rates are 40% higher than they were before the pandemic,“ he said.
„Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma scenario or a once-in-200-years catastrophe would mean a 10% increase over pre-pandemic levels,“ he said. „So 40% is an unheard of figure.“
Rising death rates
In a so-called sigma event, the data, in this case the death rates, deviate from the average by three standard deviations and, according to the CEO, would correspond to an increase of 10%, an event that would occur perhaps once in 200 years. These are clearly not so-called „covid deaths“. They are dying of cancer, autoimmune diseases, heart attacks, strokes and so on, ailments that have long been known by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in an internal presentation as vaccine side effects [link, page 16]. It is foreseeable that the insurance companies, which expect enormous losses, will need financial support from the state.
On average, about 7755 people die per day in the USA [link]. A 40 % increase in deaths means that 3100 more people die every day. So every month 93,000 more people die than usual. The data is from the 3rd quarter of 2021. Since vaccinations gradually damage the immune system more and more, the numbers are probably much more dramatic by now.