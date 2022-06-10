By MATTHIAS OLDORFF | The figures of all provi­ders of life insurance and annui­ties in the USA corre­spond to this trend, according to CEO Scott Davison. The dead are people from the working popu­la­tion, i.e. not pensio­ners. According to industry insi­ders, such a dramatic deve­lo­p­ment has never happened before in history!

One America CEO Scott Davison told the Indiana State Chamber of Commerce in January 2022 what the conse­quences of this 40% increase in deaths will be. An article on the subject is blocked in Europe [link], but there is a YouTube video [link].

We are curr­ently expe­ri­en­cing the highest death rates we have ever seen in the history of this industry – not just at OneAme­rica,“ said Scott Davison, CEO of the company, during an online press confe­rence this week. „The data is consis­tent with that of all the players in this business.“

Davison said the increase in deaths repre­sented „huge, huge numbers“ and that it was not older people who were dying, but „mostly people of working age 18 to 64″ who were employees of compa­nies that had life insurance poli­cies with OneAmerica.

„And what we’ve just seen in the third quarter and what’s conti­nuing in the fourth quarter is that morta­lity rates are 40% higher than they were before the pandemic,“ he said.

„Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma scen­ario or a once-in-200-years cata­strophe would mean a 10% increase over pre-pandemic levels,“ he said. „So 40% is an unheard of figure.“

Scott Davison, Chief Execu­tive Officer of One America

Rising death rates

In a so-called sigma event, the data, in this case the death rates, deviate from the average by three stan­dard devia­tions and, according to the CEO, would corre­spond to an increase of 10%, an event that would occur perhaps once in 200 years. These are clearly not so-called „covid deaths“. They are dying of cancer, auto­im­mune dise­ases, heart attacks, strokes and so on, ailm­ents that have long been known by the US Food and Drug Admi­nis­tra­tion (FDA) in an internal presen­ta­tion as vaccine side effects [link, page 16]. It is fore­see­able that the insurance compa­nies, which expect enor­mous losses, will need finan­cial support from the state.

On average, about 7755 people die per day in the USA [link]. A 40 % increase in deaths means that 3100 more people die every day. So every month 93,000 more people die than usual. The data is from the 3rd quarter of 2021. Since vacci­na­tions gradu­ally damage the immune system more and more, the numbers are probably much more dramatic by now.