The international anti-fascist forum entitled “For a world without fascism and nationalism – history and modernity” took place on November 9th at the state university of the autonomous Russian region of Luhansk, in the embattled east of Ukraine.
While the West, including its “media representatives”, still persistently deny that there are massive neo-Nazi movements across all levels in Ukraine, the East is intensively dealing with this problem.
On the contrary, Ukraine should now be admitted to the EU, despite the glorification of the Nazi collaborator Bandera as a national hero and countless image and film documents from the Nazi Azov battalion.
Lively participation of international “social activists”
Representatives of the “progressive public” from numerous countries took part in the online forum. Among them were representatives from Turkey, Germany, Austria, Finland, Ireland, Spain and the USA. Among the participants was the Austrian geopolitical analyst from the Center for Geostrategic Studies Belgrade, Patrick Poppel.
The welcoming speech was given by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. He noted that 78 years after the defeat of Nazi Germany, the world continues to face unprecedented manifestations of neo-Nazism, Russophobia, anti-Semitism, as well as other forms of intolerance.
In many European countries, especially Ukraine and the Baltic states, shameless falsification of history and justification of the bloody crimes of the Nazis and their henchmen have now become the norm, especially as far as Ukraine is concerned, Russia’s chief diplomat said.
Lavrov also emphasized the relevance and necessity of holding this forum and then wished the participants “fruitful work.”
The Vice Rector for International Relations and General Issues of Dalevsky University Alexander Kljujev explained the historical aspects of the emergence of the phenomenon of fascism itself and the fight against it.
The organizers of the forum were the Public Chamber of the LPR, Regional Branch of the NGO “Assembly of Peoples of Russia” in the LPR, Union of Compatriots of the Lugansk Region, as well as the Lugansk State Dahl University.
Students, scientists and teachers from Dalevsky University as well as media representatives also took part. Guests of honor at the forum were the chairman of the public chamber of the LPR Alexey Karyakin, head of the regional department of the “Assembly of the Peoples of Russia” Oleg Konstantinovic, the head of the organization “International Union of Anti-Fascists” Alexandrovna Korsakov, as well as the archpriest and rector of the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God of tenderness Alexander Ponomarev.
Turkish journalist Okay Deprem presented his film “Pandora’s Box of Ukraine”. He has been living in Donbass since 2014 and was able to follow the events there with his own eyes; he had reported on them for Turkish media. His film is the story of Ukrainian fascism, the coup in Kiev and the war against the people of Donbass.
The Aidar, Azov and Right Sector battalions are dealt with specifically, from their creation to today’s development.
Aleksey Albu, deputy of the Odessa regional council, spoke about the events of May 2, 2014 in Odessa. Faina Savenkova, known for her rousing video speech to the UN Security Council, also took part in the discussion.
In summary, it was noted that the supporters of the fascist ideology, especially in Ukraine, have not disappeared and the problem is not being solved in any way. This revived neo-fascism must be resisted in order to free the fatherland and the world from this “plague”.
