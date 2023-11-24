The inter­na­tional anti-fascist forum entitled “For a world without fascism and natio­na­lism – history and moder­nity” took place on November 9th at the state univer­sity of the auto­no­mous Russian region of Luhansk, in the embattled east of Ukraine.

While the West, inclu­ding its “media repre­sen­ta­tives”, still persis­t­ently deny that there are massive neo-Nazi move­ments across all levels in Ukraine, the East is inten­si­vely dealing with this problem.

On the contrary, Ukraine should now be admitted to the EU, despite the glori­fi­ca­tion of the Nazi colla­bo­rator Bandera as a national hero and count­less image and film docu­ments from the Nazi Azov battalion.

Lively parti­ci­pa­tion of inter­na­tional “social activists”

Repre­sen­ta­tives of the “progres­sive public” from nume­rous count­ries took part in the online forum. Among them were repre­sen­ta­tives from Turkey, Germany, Austria, Finland, Ireland, Spain and the USA. Among the parti­ci­pants was the Austrian geopo­li­tical analyst from the Center for Geostra­tegic Studies Belgrade, Patrick Poppel.

The welco­ming speech was given by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. He noted that 78 years after the defeat of Nazi Germany, the world conti­nues to face unpre­ce­dented mani­fes­ta­tions of neo-Nazism, Russo­phobia, anti-Semi­tism, as well as other forms of intolerance.

In many Euro­pean count­ries, espe­ci­ally Ukraine and the Baltic states, shame­less falsi­fi­ca­tion of history and justi­fi­ca­tion of the bloody crimes of the Nazis and their henchmen have now become the norm, espe­ci­ally as far as Ukraine is concerned, Russia’s chief diplomat said.

Lavrov also empha­sized the rele­vance and neces­sity of holding this forum and then wished the parti­ci­pants “fruitful work.”

The Vice Rector for Inter­na­tional Rela­tions and General Issues of Dalevsky Univer­sity Alex­ander Kljujev explained the histo­rical aspects of the emer­gence of the pheno­menon of fascism itself and the fight against it.

The orga­ni­zers of the forum were the Public Chamber of the LPR, Regional Branch of the NGO “Assembly of Peoples of Russia” in the LPR, Union of Compa­triots of the Lugansk Region, as well as the Lugansk State Dahl University.

Students, scien­tists and teachers from Dalevsky Univer­sity as well as media repre­sen­ta­tives also took part. Guests of honor at the forum were the chairman of the public chamber of the LPR Alexey Karyakin, head of the regional depart­ment of the “Assembly of the Peoples of Russia” Oleg Konstan­ti­novic, the head of the orga­niza­tion “Inter­na­tional Union of Anti-Fascists” Alex­and­rovna Korsakov, as well as the arch­priest and rector of the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God of tender­ness Alex­ander Ponomarev.

Turkish jour­na­list Okay Deprem presented his film “Pandora’s Box of Ukraine”. He has been living in Donbass since 2014 and was able to follow the events there with his own eyes; he had reported on them for Turkish media. His film is the story of Ukrai­nian fascism, the coup in Kiev and the war against the people of Donbass.

The Aidar, Azov and Right Sector battalions are dealt with speci­fi­cally, from their crea­tion to today’s development.

Aleksey Albu, deputy of the Odessa regional council, spoke about the events of May 2, 2014 in Odessa. Faina Saven­kova, known for her rousing video speech to the UN Secu­rity Council, also took part in the discussion.

In summary, it was noted that the supporters of the fascist ideo­logy, espe­ci­ally in Ukraine, have not disap­peared and the problem is not being solved in any way. This revived neo-fascism must be resisted in order to free the father­land and the world from this “plague”.

Bitte unter­stützen Sie unseren Kampf für Frei­heit und Bürgerrechte.

Für jede Spende (PayPal oder Bank­über­wei­sung) ab € 10.- erhalten Sie als Danke­schön auf Wunsch ein Dutzend Aufkleber „CORONA-DIKTATUR? NEIN DANKE“ porto­frei und gratis! Details hier.