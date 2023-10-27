An analysis by Patrick Poppel (geopo­li­tical analyst / Center for Geostra­tegic Studies – Belgrade)

Many people in the West are wonde­ring what the future of Europe will soon look like. But this future, like Europe’s past, is closely linked to deve­lo­p­ments in Russia.

If Putin is re-elected, there will be changes and many other ques­tions regar­ding Russia and its rapid deve­lo­p­ment, not least due to Western sanctions.

This ques­tion should be examined seriously.

Basi­cally, the follo­wing “reali­ties” should be noted below.

Any „internal Russian resis­tance to Putin’s team“ has disap­peared and the remai­ning oppo­si­tion figures who have „escaped“ to Europe are unable to unite to lead any protests.

As a result, the Russian oppo­si­tion has no chance of influen­cing the presi­den­tial elec­tions in 2024 in any way and with the “well-known inten­tion of a color revolution”.

In Russia at the moment there is simply “no one on whom you (or rather the West) can bet”.

Like­wise, the “anti-war campaign” has failed across the board.

The Russians are ready for further deve­lo­p­ments and fully support Putin. For the sake of victory and to become aware of their own “great­ness” again, the Russians are prepared to endure more than just possible economic hardships.

The focus on Putin’s age, who turned 71 on October 7th, is also probably dubious in his case (compared to Biden, he seems like a young man).

As a result, there is a reality that the West has to live with; there is a very good chance that Putin will be re-elected Presi­dent of the Russian Fede­ra­tion in 2024.

Of course, the struc­tures of the West will once again mobi­lize against the elec­tion in Russia and try to portray ever­y­thing as undemocratic.

However, while the conscious move away from any demo­cratic struc­tures is progres­sing at a rapid pace in the West, Russia is now going its own way. Not least against the back­ground of the “Western sanc­tions”, the BRICS is now being expanded. By inclu­ding „resource-rich“ states in this commu­nity and a planned gold-backed currency, this contri­butes to the „Western eman­ci­pa­tion“ of these states and thus also of Russia. It seems as if Russia, toge­ther with the BRICS and the “crea­tion” of a multi­polar world order, has just taken the “more demo­cratic” path.

So the “accu­sers” of Russia are undoub­tedly sitting in the prover­bial “Western glass house and thro­wing stones” with their accu­sa­tions of anti-demo­cratic leader­ship in Russia, or is “the rogue exactly what he thinks”?

