Einmal mehr werden nicht nur „Verschwö­rungs­theo­re­tiker“ und seriöse Wissen­schaftler bestä­tigt, die in unzäh­ligen Studien die weit­ge­hende Wirkungs­lo­sig­keit der Corona-Impfungen gegen die Viren­über­tra­gung bestä­tigen. Auch unab­hän­gigen Medien, wie UNSER MITTELEUROPA sollten im Gegen­satz zu den Schmier­finken in den Main­stream­m­edien Recht behalten.

Dass dies auch die Regie­renden wissen, ist ohnehin klar, denn sonst würde man den Leuten nicht trotz Impfungen und Testungen das Tragen von Masken verordnen. Über die anderen Gründe, warum wir zwangs­mas­kiert werden, wollen wir in diesem Artikel nicht eingehen und auch nicht, ob das Masken­tragen über­haupt sinn­voll, wenn nicht sogar unter gewissen Umständen schäd­lich, ist.

Total­ver­sagen der Impf­kam­pa­gnen nicht mehr wegzuleugnen

Wenden wir uns den Ausfüh­rungen des Chefs von Pfizer zu. In einem Video (siehe unten mit Trans­skript und Über­set­zung) spricht Pfizer-CEO Albert Bourla das aus, was nicht mehr zu vertu­schen ist: nämlich das offen­sicht­liche Total­ver­sagen der bishe­rigen Impfkampagnen.

Gleich­zeitig wird die Entwick­lung eines neuen Impf­stoffes ange­kün­digt, der alle nur erdenk­liche Sicher­heiten bieten soll: Immu­nität bei gleich­zei­tiger Wirkung gegen neue Vari­anten und zur Beru­hi­gung einen maxi­malen Schutz gegen allfäl­lige Krank­heits­ver­läufe. Diese eier­le­gende Woll­milchsau unter den Impf­stoffen soll dann ab April die herkömm­li­chen Impf­stoffe ersetzen. Ob das diesmal funk­tio­nieren, oder ein weiterer Flop bloß Milli­arden in die Kassen der Phar­ma­lobby spülen wird, kann derzeit niemand sagen – nicht einmal der Pfizer-Boss. Wir tippen auf nein, denn der Diszi­pli­nie­rungs­terror soll ja weiter­gehen und die Phar­ma­lobby wird sicher nicht das perma­nente Nachimpfen von sich aus stoppen.

Bis dahin soll das nun auch offi­ziell wirkungs­lose Zeug, das um Milli­arden gekauft wurde und jetzt nicht mehr loszu­werden ist, noch rasch „verimpft“ werden. Andern­falls droht der Milli­ar­den­be­trug noch schneller aufzufliegen.

Sehen Sie die Ausfüh­rungen des Pfizer-Chefs im Video, das ihn in den Augen unserer Poli­tiker und deren abhän­gigen Medien plötz­lich zum Corona-Leugner oder Covioten macht.

Hier das Trans­skript der im Video gezeigten Stellen, darunter das engli­sche Original:

„So – wissen wir, dass zwei Dosen der Impfung sehr limi­tierten Schutz, wenn über­haupt bieten. Drei Dosen mit Booster, bieten annehm­baren Schutz gegen Hospi­ta­li­se­rung und Tod – und nochmal, das ist – denke ich – sehr gut… und wenig Schutz gegen Infektionen.

Jetzt, arbeiten wir an einer neuen Version einer Impfung – die 1.1 (Version), lassen Sie es mich so nennen, welche auch Omicron abdeckt. Und, natür­lich warten wir auf endgül­tige Resul­tate. The Impfung wird im März bereit sein. Und wir werden imstande sein, die Impfung in Masse zu produzieren.“



(„Now, we are working on a new version of our vaccine– the 1.1, let me put it that way– that will cover Omicron as well. And, of course, we are waiting to have the final results. The vaccine will be ready in March. And the vaccine, we’ll be able to produce it massi­vely. So– and we know that the two doses of the vaccine offer very limited protec­tion, if any. The three doses, with the booster, they offer reason­able protec­tion against hospi­ta­liz­a­tion and deaths– and, again, that’s, I think, very good– and less protec­tion against the infection.“)

Unser UME-Fakten­check:

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khem­lani to discuss the deve­lo­p­ment of a new COVID-19 vaccine that will include protec­tion against Omicron, vaccine produc­tion, and the outlook for an Omicron-specific booster.

Video Transcript

JULIE HYMAN: As we mentioned earlier, the JP Morgan Health Care Confe­rence does kick off today, a lot of CEOs spea­king there, a lot of deals and colla­bo­ra­tions being announced in advance of that. Our Anjalee Khem­lani is here with us and with a special guest, Albert Bourla, who is the CEO of Pfizer. Anjalee, take it away.

ANJALEE KHEMLANI: Thank you, Julie, and hello to Albert. Thank you again for joining us today. I know that you and I were both looking forward to possibly seeing each other in person this time. But, unfor­tu­n­a­tely, Omicron got in the way.

I want to start off with talking about that, actually, and just the impact that you’re seeing. We know that here in the US that, you know, we’ve had discus­sions about boos­ters coming this fall. And we’re watching the Omicron wave really surge in certain parts of the country as well as the world.

Tell me what you’re seeing in terms of the poten­tial for possibly chan­ging how we look at boos­ters and what kinds of boos­ters you anti­ci­pate. I know you’re working on an Omicron-specific booster as well right now. So what’s at stake for us in fall of ’22?

ALBERT BOURLA: Here the situa­tion has been dete­rio­rated because of the Omicron, which had a very quick ramp-up. It is a disease that mani­fests a little bit less in terms of mild­ness. I mean, it’s more mild. But, you know, because of the higher infec­tious rates, still, the hospi­tals, in abso­lute numbers, are going much higher in terms of severe disease, ICUs‘ occup­a­tion, et cetera, et cetera.

So– and we know that the two doses of the vaccine offer very limited protec­tion, if any. The three doses, with the booster, they offer reason­able protec­tion against hospi­ta­liz­a­tion and deaths– and, again, that’s, I think, very good– and less protec­tion against the infection.

So – wissen wir, dass zwei Dosen der Impfung sehr limi­tierten Schutz, wenn über­haupt bieten. Drei Dosen mit Booster, bieten annehm­baren Schutz gegen Hospi­ta­li­se­rung und Tod – und nochmal, das ist – denke ich – sehr gut… und wenig Schutz gegen Infektionen.

Now, we are working on a new version of our vaccine– the 1.1, let me put it that way– that will cover Omicron as well. And, of course, we are waiting to have the final results. The vaccine will be ready in March. And the vaccine, we’ll be able to produce it massively.

Jetzt, arbeiten wir an einer neuen Version einer Impfung – the 1.1 (Version), lassen Sie es mich so nennen, welche auch Omicron abdeckt. Und, natür­lich warten wir auf endgül­tigen Resul­tate. The Impfung wird im April bereit sein. Und wir werden imstande sein, die Impfung in Masse zu produzieren.

We need to see if we will need it. And we need to see if– and what place it can take in the overall fight against the virus, parti­cu­larly now that we know that muta­tions are coming faster, but we have a treat­ment. So all of that needs to be taken seriously [? in this direc­tion. ?] But we’ve never had more weapons on our [? box tool. ?]

ANJALEE KHEMLANI: Abso­lutely, and Pfizer, of course, taking the lead with that. I know that you’ve expanded of course, your colla­bo­ra­tions on that front, espe­cially with BioN­Tech for mRNA. But I want to quickly talk about the kids‘ vaccine before we get to that. I know that right now, there’s a lot of parents waiting for that under five to come out. And the company has said that it’s going to need to be a three-dose vaccine. Do you see that to be the case for adults as well, espe­cially as we see that, while you do offer really strong protec­tion, the waning immu­nity is an issue because it wanes pretty quickly?

ALBERT BOURLA: Yes. First of all, I don’t have any doubts that this is also, for adults, a three-dose vaccine. And I think this is what basi­cally ever­yone– every health autho­rity in the world– is recom­men­ding right now. Now, the ques­tion is if we will need, let’s say, annual boos­ters or not. But this is a three-doses of vaccine, parti­cu­larly for the adults. What was the second ques­tion that you asked, Anjalee?

ANJALEE KHEMLANI: Sorry, for the kids, the update on the time­line there, knowing that there are so many parents waiting for that under five. Do you have an updated time­line on when we can see that?

ALBERT BOURLA: I think that things will move fast. We are collec­ting, right now, data from the third dose. We are having, already, data from the second dose because two doses in younger kids is diffe­rent than in adults. We are in discus­sions with FDA, and they will submit them– ever­ything to them. I hope that things can move very, very fast, actually, not in months, in a few weeks.

ANJALEE KHEMLANI: Sure, yeah. We’re all waiting for that, for sure. And when you were talking about– the treat­ments are also out there, but we also still need to meet global needs for vaccines. I know you’ve repeatedly said that you have had refu­sals for the vaccines. There’s also vaccine hesi­tancy as an issue, espe­cially in lower- and middle-income coun­tries. Is that still the situa­tion now? Have you found a change after you started ship­ping more towards the end of last year?

ALBERT BOURLA: Oh, yes. First of all, let’s put some statistic out there. In 2021, we had said that we would produce over 3 billion doses, and we did. We released 3 billion doses, from which 2.6 billion, appro­xi­mately, were shipped to coun­tries. Among those 2.6, a billion were shipped to middle- and low-income coun­tries, so 38%. So that’s what we had promised, and this is what we have delivered.

Now, what is the situa­tion, parti­cu­larly for the lower income of this range? Right now, we have more than they can absorb, unfor­tu­n­a­tely. And I think all the efforts of the WHO, of UNICEF, of phil­an­thropic orga­niz­a­tions like Gates, Doctors Without [? Medi­cines, ?] and us should be in one figh­ting the misin­for­ma­tion in these coun­tries and crea­ting a vaccine advo­cacy and support because people are hesi­tant to do it in higher numbers than in the high-income countries.

But, also, there is a lack of infra­st­ruc­ture. Some­times, it’s diffi­cult even to carry the vaccine to a vacci­na­tion center. We use– we worked with a project to carry them with drones. It was very successful. The drones could carry, in these low tempe­ra­tures, the vaccines.

But we didn’t have where to take them, even­tually, because they are not opera­ting vacci­na­tion centers in the rural parts of the country. So all of these are issues that needs to be addressed. And that should be the focus of ever­yone right now.

ANJALEE KHEMLANI: Definitely.

ALBERT BOURLA: [? The ?] [? supply’s ?] [? not ?] [INAUDIBLE].

ANJALEE KHEMLANI: And, to that point– abso­lutely. And, to that point, the mRNA really being a newer tech­no­logy, for these coun­tries to absorb that has been part of the issue. I know that you created that agree­ment with South Africa, the Biovac Insti­tute. And, with the sort of invest­ment that you’re making in mRNA right now, expan­ding that agree­ment with BioN­Tech, that part­nership, and moving into other vaccines, do you see this as more of a long-term plan? And do you see maybe resol­ving some of those trans­por­ta­tion and logistical issues as part of your work there?

ALBERT BOURLA: Yes. I think the trans­por­ta­tion and logistical issues has– that are related to the nature of our vaccine, [INAUDIBLE] have been addressed. Right now, we are able to produce a new formu­la­tion that can stay two and 1/2 months in normal refri­gera­tion, so like every other vaccine. So I don’t think this is the issue.

The issue, it is that there are not people to inject. There’s no health care prac­ti­tio­ners. There is not a [? sender ?] to receive it so that people can come. And, very import­antly, people are not queuing outside to get the vaccine, because they don’t believe in that.

So these are the issues, mainly, that needs to be addressed. As regards to the invest­ment we are doing in the area, it’s not only on the COVID vaccine. But, clearly, we are inves­ting a lot to make sure that we make better vaccines, the Omicron one, a vaccine that can cover Omicron in addi­tion to ever­ything else is, for example, a good example.

But we are also working– we just announced three new deals today. One is with [? Beam ?] [? Thera­peu­tics ?] that is trying to harness the power of mRNA in gene editing. The other is with Codex, which will poten­ti­ally allow us to reduce the time in manu­fac­tu­ring of RNA from one month, which is the [? part ?] [? it ?] takes now to make the DNA, to maybe a few days– very, very important.

And the other is licenses from Acuitas’s LMP, 10 targets of LMP. LMP is the tech­no­logy that uses lipid nano­par­ti­cles to transfer RNA to our tissues. So we truly believe that the mRNA tech­no­logy is very powerful. It’s not the holy grail, but it is very powerful. We are just scratching the surface. And we are very, very well posi­tioned to put toge­ther capa­bi­li­ties of others and ourselves to produce medi­cines that the world needs.

ANJALEE KHEMLANI: Abso­lutely. And, spea­king of medi­cines that the world needs, we also see the anti­viral, you know, making its way throughout the world, produc­tion of that still ramping up and deli­ve­ries as well. So, while supplies are cons­trained for right now, do you see that impac­ting, really, the pandemic in sort of the way that people have been anti­ci­pa­ting, espe­cially because it’s coming a little bit after this Omicron spread?

ALBERT BOURLA: I think it’s coming– I wish we had it in larger quan­ti­ties, but it came exactly the moment that you needed. I think it’s a game changer. It is a game changer because we know that the people are getting way more sick– first of all, they are unvac­ci­nated people that they are getting hospi­ta­liz­a­tions. They are people that new vari­ants don’t protect. And, clearly, Omicron is not going to be the only variant that exists there. And this wave is not going to be the only wave that we are facing, unfortunately.

But this is the reality. The virus is endemic almost all over the world. And, also, both the natural infec­tion and vacci­na­tions, they don’t produce lasting immu­nity against this virus. It’s not that the vaccines that they have– it is the virus that has these charac­te­ris­tics. As I said, even the natural infec­tion produces even smaller, less durable immune responses.

And so the virus will be here for many, many years. And we are lucky that we have pills and vaccines of high, high, high effec­ti­ve­ness so that we can control it and go back to normal lives, which is the given right now–

ANJALEE KHEMLANI: Right, absolutely.

ALBERT BOURLA: –which is [INAUDIBLE]–

ANJALEE KHEMLANI: We’re all looking forward to that.

ALBERT BOURLA: –right now. This is what ever­y­body is asking. Go back to normal life.

ANJALEE KHEMLANI: Certainly. And it certainly has set the stage for you to be able to expand, like you mentioned, in mRNA. So I believe that we’re gonna be hearing a lot more about this. Unfor­tu­n­a­tely, we have to leave it there. But Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, thank you so much again for your time and helping us with our coverage for JPM this year. All the best, and look forward to spea­king to you again soon. Julie, back to you.

JULIE HYMAN: Thanks, Anjalee. Appre­ciate it, and yes, indeed, back to normal is what we are all hoping for.

