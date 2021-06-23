

(Cover)



8:

At the plebi­s­cite on 23 December 1990, the Slove­nian nation clearly and decisi­vely declared itself for the inde­pen­dent state of the Repu­blic of Slovenia. Nevertheless, in the following months it faced strong oppo­si­tion and obsta­cles in the part of the domestic post-commu­nist poli­tical elite; as well as with oppo­si­tion and threats from the fede­ra­tion and offi­cial abroad.



11:

Until the last moment, most foreign statesmen advo­cated the preser­va­tion of the unity of Yugo­s­lavia (pictured: Presi­dent of the ZIS SFRY Ante Markovič, Yugo­slav Foreign Minister Budimir Lončar and US Secretary of State James Baker on 21 June 21 1991 in Belgrade).



12:

Even the infor­ma­tion on the content of the strictly confi­den­tial proposal of the Consti­tu­tional Act on Inde­pen­dence was freely read by a member of the Presi­dency of the Repu­blic of Slovenia, Ciril Zlobec, to the Italian diplomat.



15:

At the time of inde­pen­dence, the oppo­si­tion often vehe­mently opposed the efforts for Slove­nian inde­pen­dence (pictured: LDS depu­ties Gregor Golobič, Zoran Thaler and Jožef Školč).



16:

The Party of Demo­cratic Renewal, led by Ciril Ribičič, which succeeded the League of Commu­nists of Slovenia, had many concerns about Slovenia’s independence.



19:

In some Slovene news­pa­pers, various authors openly opposed Slovene inde­pen­dence (pictured: article in Mladina, 21 May 1991).



20:

Jaša Zlobec and Franco Juri (pictured with Ciril Ribičič and Lev Kreft), the most extreme oppon­ents of the Assembly to all the necessary measures for inde­pen­dence, became ambassa­dors of the state they had opposed at its birth.



23:

In some Slove­nian news­pa­pers, various authors openly opposed Slove­nian inde­pen­dence. You can find many arti­cles about this in the White Book of Slove­nian Inde­pen­dence – Oppo­si­tions, Obsta­cles, Betrayal. A special selec­tion of these arti­cles can also be viewed at the Museum of Slove­nian Inde­pen­dence in Ljub­l­jana (see pictures above). Efforts to gain inde­pen­dence were ridi­culed by all Slove­nian media controlled by the left, espe­cially Mladina and Dnevnik. The “joke” with a black dot is from Mladina on 26 January 1990, edited by Miran Lesjak. Under the black dot, they cyni­cally wrote in small letters: “Exer­cise 1: Look straight into the black dot for so long that you will see an inde­pen­dent Slovenia. Repeat the exer­cise every day.” Similar acti­vi­ties were carried out by LDS MP Franco Juri with his cari­ca­tures in Delo and later in Dnevnik.



25a:

On 27 April 2013, the entire Slove­nian state leadership parti­ci­pated in the cele­bra­tion in Ljub­l­jana with commu­nist sceno­graphy, which was comple­tely remi­nis­cent of the times when the tota­li­ta­rian Socia­list Federal Repu­blic of Yugo­s­lavia still existed.



25b:

The White Book of Slove­nian Inde­pen­dence – Oppo­si­tions, Obsta­cles, Betrayal



25c:

The docu­ments published in the antho­logy „War for Slovenia”, which follow each other in time, clearly show how the YPA aggres­sion against Slovenia took place, how we defended and saved ourselves and defeated the Yugo­slav Federal Army militarily



26a:

Janez Janša was the vice-presi­dent of the Slove­nian Demo­cratic Union, a member of the first demo­cra­ti­cally elected Assembly of the Repu­blic of Slovenia in 1990 and the Minister of Defence at the time of Slovenia’s inde­pen­dence in 1990–1992. Today he is the Presi­dent of the Slove­nian Demo­cratic Party and for the third time the Prime Minister of the Repu­blic of Slovenia.



26b:

Captured members of YPA by provinces



26c:

Cross over members of YPA by provinces

27:

Number of all TO members, by days

27:

Confis­cated war mate­rial in combat operations

27:

Info­graf depicts the amount of arma­ments and mili­tary equip­ment confis­cated in TO combat opera­tions. In addi­tion to the funds listed in the graph, between 26 June and 17 July 1991, the TO RS seized appro­xi­mately 7 million pieces of ammu­ni­tion for infantry weapons, 20,000 pieces of ammu­ni­tion for various anti-armour and anti-aircraft weapons, appro­xi­mately 400,000 tons of mines and small quan­ti­ties of quartermaster’s, sani­tary and ABKO equip­ment. These quan­ti­ties do not include weapons and equip­ment confis­cated by the police during hostilities.



28a:

Janez Janša as Prime Minister of the Repu­blic of Slovenia upon his arrival at the main cere­mony on the occa­sion of the Slove­nian Army Day on 15 May 2021.



28b:

Thirty years after Slovenia’s inde­pen­dence, the Slove­nian Army once again keeps in step with the times and is ready for several chal­lenges of the present time.



31:

The locals near Komenda in Goren­jska are watching the soldiers of the aggressor YPA stan­ding by the armored vehi­cles on 27 June 1991, at the begin­ning of the war for Slovenia.



32 (missing) & 33:

Snapshots from the opera­ting room of the coor­di­na­tion group that led the defence of the Repu­blic of Slovenia at the begin­ning of July 1991.



35:

The war left behind devas­ta­tion, as well as joy over the successful defence of the young country and the home­land of Slovenia.



41:

Minister of Defence Janez Janša and Minister of the Inte­rior Igor Bavčar during the war for Slovenia at the end of June or the begin­ning of July 1991 toge­ther with police special forces; the two minis­ters jointly headed the coor­di­na­tion group (body) of the Repu­blic Secre­ta­riat for People’s Defence and the Repu­blic Secre­ta­riat for Internal Affairs, which opera­tio­nally led the defence of the Repu­blic of Slovenia against the aggres­sion of the Federal Yugo­slav Army. With youthful energy, auda­city, courage and stra­tegic forethought, they outplayed the gene­rals in Belgrade.



42:

The fatal schism in the nation, caused in the frat­ri­cidal war, was at least tempora­rily over­come at the time of inde­pen­dence due to the unifying policy of Demos and the great pati­ence and state-buil­ding spirit of the people, such as Dr. Jože Pučnik; that is why Slove­nians won the war for Slovenia in 1991 (Pictured: a member of the Terri­to­rial Defense of the Repu­blic of Slovenia next to a seized tank of the Yugo­slav Federal Army on which the Slove­nian national flag is already flying.)



45:

Josip Broz Tito, the leader of the commu­nist government of terror and the direct orga­nizer of the massacre of tens of thousands without trial after the end of the war and revo­lu­tion in Yugo­s­lavia (pictured: shaking hands with Milan Kučan in the 1970s), is still rela­tively respected and esteemed throughout SE Europe.



46:

In the spring of 1988, when we were arrested by the commu­nist poli­tical police (pictured: the arrest of Janez Janša on 31 May 1988) and then convicted in a closed trial without the right to a lawyer before the Mili­tary Court in Ljub­l­jana, there were mass protests in Slovenia and the estab­lish­ment of the Committee for the Protec­tion of Human Rights, which grew to 100,000 members in two months.



49:

I watched the most fateful intro­duc­tory events for Europe that spring and summer of 1989, which heralded the end of the Cold War and the fall of the Berlin Wall, from the Dob and Ig prisons. Solidarity’s victory in Poland’s other­wise limited free elec­tions, the tumul­tuous congress of people’s depu­ties in Moscow, Gorbachev’s historic visits and meetings with Western representatives.



50:

The described situa­tion in a pecu­liar way explains the oft-repeated thesis from the 1990s that „the Berlin Wall collapsed on both sides”. The author of this thesis is the former presi­dent of the Central Committee of the League of Commu­nists of Slovenia and the Repu­blic of Slovenia Milan Kučan (pictured during a conver­sa­tion with Sonja Lokar at the congress of the League of Commu­nists of Yugo­s­lavia in Belgrade in January 1990).



53:

Stane Dolanc in the early 1990s (pictured in 1986 at the ZKS Congress): „We are lucky – and Milan Kučan knew how to use it, I hope, at least in time – that there was an auto­chtho­nous revo­lu­tion in our country, which was not brought on Soviet bayo­nets. That is why this is some­thing comple­tely diffe­rent in our country than in Poland, Czecho­slo­vakia, Bulgaria, Romania or East Germany.”



54:

I see Jože Pučnik explai­ning to the Demos leadership just before the last test that we are committed to the plebi­s­cite decision and that we will have to perse­vere at all costs” (in the picture: the leadership of Demos is looking forward to success at the plebi­s­cite on the inde­pen­dence of the Repu­blic of Slovenia at the Church of St. James above Medvode, 26 December 1990).



57:

Since the plebi­s­cite in December 1990, inde­pen­dence has been constantly presented by the party of post-commu­nist forces as a general reason for all possible problems (pictured: setting up the board of the new inde­pen­dent Euro­pean state of the Repu­blic of Slovenia at the end of June 1991).



58:

The book Premiki (Move­ments), published in the spring of 1992 (the third, supple­mented edition in the picture), toge­ther with similar works by other actors of Slove­nian inde­pen­dence, at least to some extent prevented the falsi­fi­ca­tion of recent history and the final realiz­a­tion of Kucan’s thesis on „several truths”.



61:

Seeing only extreme natio­na­lists in Miloševič and Mladic (in the picture toge­ther with Radovan Kara­džic) is not enough. Some­thing is missing, which could fully explain the incredibly brutal crimes in BiH, the Repu­blic of Croatia and Kosovo. It is a blend of natio­na­lism and commu­nist ideo­logy that was obvious.



62:

After the demo­cratic changes in Slovenia in 1990, over 600 mass graves were disco­vered in an area of more than 20,000 km² inha­bited by 2 million people, many of which are larger than the one in Srebre­nica (pictured: skele­tons of those killed in Huda jama).



65:

When asked how he would comment on the disco­very of the Huda jama mass grave with thousands of unbu­ried corpses on national TV the then Presi­dent of the Repu­blic Danilo Türk, elected with the support of the left post-commu­nist parties, said that this was a secon­dary issue and that he would not comment.



66:

After the end of his third term as Presi­dent of the Repu­blic of Slovenia, Milan Kučan founded Forum 21 in 2004, which, with a few excep­tions, brought toge­ther people who have become extre­mely rich in the last decade and now own some of Slovenia’s largest companies.



69a:

The initi­ally promi­sing recon­ci­lia­tion process turned into its oppo­site and reached an infa­mous end at the end of April 2013 in Stožice, where the entire Slove­nian state leadership in the hall, a symbol of gross crony capi­ta­lism, stood singing the Commu­nist Inter­na­tional. Not to mention the cele­bra­tion of commu­nist revo­lu­tio­na­ries and assas­sins like Che Guevara.



69b



70:

The tran­si­tional left, which, due to the privi­leges and burdens of ideo­lo­gical and often physical fathers with fraternal blood and stolen property, fails to step out of these perni­cious frame­works, can only main­tain its ideo­lo­gical base with a large-scale propa­ganda machine that requires great effort and huge finan­cial resources. It still controls most of the Slove­nian media today.



72:

Janez Janša, Prime Minister of the Repu­blic of Slovenia



76a:

On Palm Sunday, 8 April 1990, the first demo­cratic elec­tions after the Second World War took place in Slovenia. The second round of elec­tions was held on 22 April 1990 (in the picture: Demos presi­dent Jože Pučnik at the polls).



76b:

The first demo­cra­ti­cally elected Slove­nian government after the Second World War was confirmed in the Slove­nian Assembly on 16 May 1990. The main goal of the Demos government was the inde­pen­dence of the Repu­blic of Slovenia.



77a:

The decision for the plebi­s­cite on the inde­pen­dence of the Repu­blic of Slovenia was made under the leadership of dr. Jože Pučnik at the confe­rence of the Demos Club of Depu­ties in Poljče on 9 November 1990. The date of the plebi­s­cite was set for 23 December 1990.



77b:

On the day of the plebi­s­cite on 23 December 1990, 1,289,369 or 88.5 percent of eligible voters circled the word YES on the ballot, which meant that they were for the inde­pen­dent Repu­blic of Slovenia (pictured: Presi­dent of the Demos inde­pen­dence government Lojze Peterle).

78:

On 25 June 1991, at a solemn session, the Assembly of the Repu­blic of Slovenia adopted inde­pen­dence docu­ments, on the basis of which the Slove­nian repu­blican bodies began to take over the func­tions of the disin­te­gra­ting Socia­list Federal Repu­blic of Yugoslavia.



80a:

The solemn procla­ma­tion of the inde­pen­dence of the Repu­blic of Slovenia took place on 25 June 1991 on the Trg repu­blike. Slovenia has become an inde­pen­dent and sover­eign state. There was no going back, and the path to a new life was immedia­tely prevented by the YPA aggression.



80b:

The aggres­sion against Slovenia was carried out by YPA units and commands on 26 and 27 June 1991 (in the picture: the pene­tra­tion of YPA units towards the border cros­sing with Italy on June 27, 1991), but they quickly faced strong resis­tance from the Slove­nian armed forces defen­ding their atta­cked home­land – the Repu­blic of Slovenia.



81:

Every day, the war for Slovenia disco­vered thousands of heroes in the Slove­nian nation, boys and men who over­came their fear of love for their home­land. They took up arms to defend their home, their faith, and their laws, Slovenia. They did an excel­lent job (pictured: a member of the Terri­to­rial Defence of the Repu­blic of Slovenia on a seized YPA tank).



82:

I wish that on the occa­sion of our biggest holiday, Slove­nian flags flutter proudly in honor of our beloved home­land and that in the summer days ahead, we discover its hitherto hidden beau­ties and realize how magical it is. Born in the sound of bells, given by God. Created for us. All the best, Slovenia!