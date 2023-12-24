Merry Christmas! „Where does the good and gentle come from“ ? (Video)

A Christmas gree­ting from ELMAR FORSTER

To my mother and all beings of good will…

We have written a lot here about important people, with their good and evil deeds. But: I cannot answer one ques­tion here:

„Where does the good and the gentle come from“ ? (Gott­fried Benn)

Most of the time you come across it comple­tely unpre­pared in life, in people who don’t have the oppor­tu­nity to show it off. As a teacher, I meet them every day. These lines apply to all these people.

„I have met people who

with their parents and four siblings in a parlour

at night, with their fingers in their ears,

lear­ning by the kitchen cooker,

came up, outwardly beau­tiful and lady­like like countesses

and inwardly gentle and indus­trious like Nausicaa,

who wore the pure fore­heads of angels.

I have often asked myself and found no answer,

where the gentle and the good come from,

still don’t know today and must now go.“ (Gott­fried Benn, 1955)

„The grea­test thing that love can give us is the ability to be loved uncon­di­tio­nally.“ (Leo Buscaglia)

Here is a haun­ting Christmas story to go with it:

It shows how British zoolo­gist Dani Connor prepares a baby squirrel-find­ling named „Roo“ for life.

________________________________________________________________________

