Merry Christmas! „Where does the good and gentle come from“ ? (Video)

A Christmas greeting from ELMAR FORSTER
To my mother and all beings of good will…
We have written a lot here about important people, with their good and evil deeds. But: I cannot answer one question here:
„Where does the good and the gentle come from“ ? (Gottfried Benn)
Most of the time you come across it completely unprepared in life, in people who don’t have the opportunity to show it off. As a teacher, I meet them every day. These lines apply to all these people.
„I have met people who
with their parents and four siblings in a parlour
at night, with their fingers in their ears,
learning by the kitchen cooker,
came up, outwardly beautiful and ladylike like countesses
and inwardly gentle and industrious like Nausicaa,
who wore the pure foreheads of angels.
I have often asked myself and found no answer,
where the gentle and the good come from,
still don’t know today and must now go.“ (Gottfried Benn, 1955)
„The greatest thing that love can give us is the ability to be loved unconditionally.“ (Leo Buscaglia)
Here is a haunting Christmas story to go with it:
It shows how British zoologist Dani Connor prepares a baby squirrel-findling named „Roo“ for life.
________________________________________________________________________
„KATAKLYPSE NOW: 100 Jahre Untergang des Abendlandes (Spengler) Dekonstruktion der Political Correctness.“
Das Buch ist im Gerhard-Hess-Verlag erschienen und direkt bei Elmar Forster postalisch (inkl. Widmung) zum Preis von 25,50 EUR (inkl. Porto und persönlicher Widmung) unter <ungarn_buch@yahoo.com> bestellbar. Es wird demnächst auch im Buchhandel und bei Amazon erhältlich sein.
Das Buch „Ungarn: Freiheit und Liebe…“ bietet eine umfassende Analyse zum ungarischen Widerstandsgeist gegen die links-nihilistischen EU-Eliten.
Unser Ungarn-Korrespondent Elmar Forster, seit 1992 Auslandsösterreicher in Ungarn, verteidigt in seinem Buch Ungarn gegen die westliche Verleumdungskampagne. Der amazon-Bestseller ist für UM-Leser zum Preis von 17,80.- (inklusive Postzustellung und persönlicher Widmung) beim Autor bestellbar unter <ungarn_buch@yahoo.com>