New York: Angriffe pro-paläs­ti­nen­si­scher Demons­tranten auf ameri­ka­ni­sche Juden

Foto: Fdesouche

Ein pro-paläs­ti­nen­si­scher Mob schleu­dert einen Feuer­werks­mörser auf ameri­ka­ni­sche Juden, die im New Yorker Diamond District in Manhattan arbeiten:

Ein pro-paläs­ti­nen­si­scher Mob greift jüdi­sche Restau­rant­be­su­cher an, indem er auf sie spuckt:

Quelle: Fdes­ouche

