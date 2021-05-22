Ein pro-palästinensischer Mob schleudert einen Feuerwerksmörser auf amerikanische Juden, die im New Yorker Diamond District in Manhattan arbeiten:
Breaking: Palestinian protestors throw explosive device at Jewish Americans working at New York’s diamond district in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/9iyQBwUac9
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) May 21, 2021
Ein pro-palästinensischer Mob greift jüdische Restaurantbesucher an, indem er auf sie spuckt:
Pro-Palestinian mob attacks Jewish diners by spitting on them. pic.twitter.com/RKP73TfMKp
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 21, 2021
Please share widely to show the insanity of the moment we’re in.This is Washington Square Park, NYC. pic.twitter.com/7rw1Onee5r
— Deborah Friedman (@DeborahProudJew) May 20, 2021
Quelle: Fdesouche