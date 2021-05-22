Ein pro-paläs­ti­nen­si­scher Mob schleu­dert einen Feuer­werks­mörser auf ameri­ka­ni­sche Juden, die im New Yorker Diamond District in Manhattan arbeiten:

Brea­king: Pales­ti­nian protes­tors throw explo­sive device at Jewish Ameri­cans working at New York’s diamond district in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/9iyQBwUac9 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) May 21, 2021

Ein pro-paläs­ti­nen­si­scher Mob greift jüdi­sche Restau­rant­be­su­cher an, indem er auf sie spuckt:

Pro-Pales­ti­nian mob attacks Jewish diners by spit­ting on them. pic.twitter.com/RKP73TfMKp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 21, 2021

Please share widely to show the insa­nity of the moment we’re in.This is Washington Square Park, NYC. pic.twitter.com/7rw1Onee5r — Deborah Friedman (@DeborahProudJew) May 20, 2021

Quelle: Fdes­ouche