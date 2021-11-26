Nieder mit dem Corona-Regime (Englisch)

Zuschrift aus Südafrika | I am an Austrian Citizen living permanently in South Africa. as such I don’t mix into local politics; that would not be polite. BUT I am an Austrian citizen and I am part of the sovereign and possess the vote. Therefore I strongly protest and will take action against the brutal, stupid, criminal, law and constitution blatantly violating Corona regime consisting of the federal government, provincial and local governments, bureaucracy, main stream media, so called „experts“( just failed existence with a sociopathic need to torture common people ), Medical functionaries and lot of snitchers.
Just some facts: They speak about infections as that would equal severe disease. NO! A positive test is not an infection (and in most cases wrong-positive), infected does not mean infectious (for others), infectious does not mean sick, sick does not mean severely sick with need to be hospitalized, hospitalized does not mean need for ICU.
High risk groups like very elderly, people with pre-conditions , fragile people are always under risk, whatever virus or germ or bacteria moves around. Protecting those (small) groups is necessary but is not done. Why ?
Vaccination:
1. All C‑19 vaccines are not regularly tested like established vaccines against f e smallpox, TBC, Polio etc and only provisionally admitted with the pharma producers giving no warranty.
2. The negative side effects and death rate are far higher (1death per around 1,500 vaccinations) compared with well-established vaccines (There 1 death per 5–10 million vaccinations; practically zero) .
3. C‑19 vaccines lose their effects after about 6 months. Ever heard that from other vaccinations? (you took it I remember from my youth and you had been immune for live!) THAT ALONE WOULD BE ENOUGH TO CALL THAT A PSEUDE VACCINATION AND A VERY EXPENSIVE SWINDLE. BUT MORE TO COME
4. Antibody dependent enhancement ADE is caused by these pseudo-vaccinations and therefore vaccinated people get more seriously sick from infection.
5. Vaccine associated hypersensitivity VAH is caused meaning your natural human immune system is damaged.
6. First studies show that injected virus mRNA or DNA not only enters the cell but the nucleoid of the human cells and damages the human DNA (to be on the safe side; further studies necessary to get a final and complete picture!)
Legal conclusion: All the useless measures like lockdowns, wearing of useless masks (only FFP‑3 mask protect really against viruses) etc are actually damaging the health of the people (weakening of natural human immune system, depressions, postponed medical treatments) and pseudo-vaccination is in the light of all the above reasons mass murder and mass physical injury committed by all members of the Corona regime. Necessary legal action will be taken.
Constitutional conclusion: Every Citizen as part of the sovereign has the right to proclaim , based on this tumultum, the iustitium and remove by force every member and part of the corona regime and put them to justice.
Dr. Harald Sitta
My position is based on :
www.achgut.com Articles by Gunter Frank and Jochen Ziegler published where since April 2020.
Medical opinion by Dr Herman Edeling, South Africa November 2021 based on a multitude of studies and sources . Will be gladly sent to all eager to be informed objectively.
Legal opinions by SITTALEGALSTRATEGIC www.sittalegalstrategic.co.za