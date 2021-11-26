Nieder mit dem Corona-Regime (Englisch)

Zuschrift aus Südafrika | I am an Austrian Citizen living perma­nently in South Africa. as such I don’t mix into local poli­tics; that would not be polite. BUT I am an Austrian citizen and I am part of the sover­eign and possess the vote. There­fore I strongly protest and will take action against the brutal, stupid, criminal, law and consti­tu­tion blatantly viola­ting Corona regime consis­ting of the federal government, provin­cial and local governments, bureau­cracy, main stream media, so called „experts“( just failed exis­tence with a socio­pa­thic need to torture common people ), Medical func­tio­n­a­ries and lot of snitchers.

Just some facts : They speak about infec­tions as that would equal severe disease. NO! A posi­tive test is not an infec­tion (and in most cases wrong-posi­tive), infected does not mean infec­tious (for others), infec­tious does not mean sick, sick does not mean severely sick with need to be hospi­ta­lized, hospi­ta­lized does not mean need for ICU.

High risk groups like very elderly, people with pre-condi­tions , fragile people are always under risk, whatever virus or germ or bacteria moves around. Protec­ting those (small) groups is necessary but is not done. Why ?

Vacci­na­tion:

1. All C‑19 vaccines are not regu­larly tested like estab­lished vaccines against f e smallpox, TBC, Polio etc and only provi­sio­nally admitted with the pharma produ­cers giving no warranty.

2. The nega­tive side effects and death rate are far higher (1death per around 1,500 vacci­na­tions) compared with well-estab­lished vaccines (There 1 death per 5–10 million vacci­na­tions; prac­ti­cally zero) .

3. C‑19 vaccines lose their effects after about 6 months. Ever heard that from other vacci­na­tions? (you took it I remember from my youth and you had been immune for live!) THAT ALONE WOULD BE ENOUGH TO CALL THAT A PSEUDE VACCINATION AND A VERY EXPENSIVE SWINDLE. BUT MORE TO COME

4. Anti­body depen­dent enhan­ce­ment ADE is caused by these pseudo-vacci­na­tions and there­fore vacci­nated people get more seriously sick from infection.

5. Vaccine asso­ciated hyper­sen­si­ti­vity VAH is caused meaning your natural human immune system is damaged.

6. First studies show that injected virus mRNA or DNA not only enters the cell but the nucleoid of the human cells and damages the human DNA (to be on the safe side; further studies necessary to get a final and complete picture!)

Legal conclu­sion : All the useless measures like lock­downs, wearing of useless masks (only FFP‑3 mask protect really against viruses) etc are actually dama­ging the health of the people (weake­ning of natural human immune system, depres­sions, post­poned medical treat­ments) and pseudo-vacci­na­tion is in the light of all the above reasons mass murder and mass physical injury committed by all members of the Corona regime. Necessary legal action will be taken.

Consti­tu­tional conclu­sion : Every Citizen as part of the sover­eign has the right to proc­laim , based on this tumultum, the iusti­tium and remove by force every member and part of the corona regime and put them to justice.

Dr. Harald Sitta

My posi­tion is based on :

www.achgut.com Arti­cles by Gunter Frank and Jochen Ziegler published where since April 2020.

Medical opinion by Dr Herman Edeling, South Africa November 2021 based on a multi­tude of studies and sources . Will be gladly sent to all eager to be informed objectively.

Legal opinions by SITTALEGALSTRATEGIC www.sittalegalstrategic.co.za