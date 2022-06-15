The US Food and Drug Admi­nis­tra­tion (FDA) was forced by a US judge in a long struggle to publish the docu­ments of the phar­maceu­tical company necessary for approval. Origi­nally, the FDA had blocked them from the public for 75 years at Pfizer’s request. The docu­ments are indeed quite reve­aling: many parti­ci­pants suffered severe cardio­vascular and nervous system inju­ries or other damage and there­fore dropped out prema­tu­rely. Eight people died. An unusually large number of subjects ended their parti­ci­pa­tion in the study prematurely.

The FDA approved the novel BioN­Tech Covid-19 mRNA vaccine after only 108 days under enor­mous poli­tical pres­sure. There was talk of the vaccine’s „safety, effi­cacy and product quality“. Stran­gely, however, the approval docu­ments and the manufacturer’s study data were to be kept secret for 75 years! It is thanks to an asso­cia­tion of doctors, scien­tists and medical jour­na­lists that these have now been made publicly avail­able. They won their release in federal court via the so-called Freedom of Infor­ma­tion Act, a law that regu­lates access to offi­cial records in the USA [link]. According to the ruling, the FDA must release 55,000 pages per month, with the last push coming on 1/6/2022.

Here is an original quote from the FDA’s approval letter:

„Our scien­tific and medical experts have conducted an incredibly thorough and thoughtful evalua­tion of this vaccine. We evaluated scien­tific data and infor­ma­tion on hund­reds of thousands of pages, conducted our own analyses of Comirnaty’s safety and effi­cacy, and performed a detailed evalua­tion of the manu­fac­tu­ring processes, inclu­ding inspec­tions of the produc­tion faci­li­ties,“ said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biolo­gics Evalua­tion and Rese­arch. „We have not lost sight of the fact that the COVID-19 public health crisis in the US conti­nues and that the public is in need of safe and effec­tive vaccines. The public and medical commu­nity can be confi­dent that we have approved this vaccine expe­di­tiously, but while main­tai­ning our exis­ting high stan­dards for vaccines in the US.“

FDA, 23 August 2021 [link]

Actually, according to such state­ments by the regu­la­tory autho­rity, no or hardly any side effects should be expected. What kind of picture do Pfizer’s study docu­ments actually paint?

Severe damage or death

Skin irri­ta­tions such as swel­ling at the injec­tion site, derma­titis (four people affected) or urti­caria or wheals (two people) and skin rashes occurred from time to time. About 100 people fell ill with corona after the vacci­na­tion [link]. Mild nervous system disor­ders included headache, dysphagia, dizzi­ness, fatigue, night sweats, nausea, fain­ting and sensory distur­bances. Other test persons did not get off so lightly; there were indi­vi­dual cases who suffered from depres­sion, one-sided deaf­ness, cere­bral infarc­tion, facial para­lysis, Parkinson’s disease or meta­stases in the brain. In three pati­ents, the blood pres­sure incre­ased (hyper­ten­sion), in others the heart rate (tachy­cardia), there was atrial fibril­la­tion (two subjects) or even dange­rous circu­la­tory distur­bances of the brain (ischa­emia) and life-threa­tening blockages of the coro­nary vessels by blood clots. One subject suffered a pulmo­nary embo­lism. This is a critical situa­tion caused by the blockage of a pulmo­nary vessel by clotted blood (thrombus). There were also cases of limb pain, muscle weak­ness or para­lysis of both legs (parapa­resis). Eight subjects died after the first or second vacci­na­tion. In the original docu­ment [link] they appear on pages 18, 47, 80, 86, 87, 101, 106 and 107. The causes of death were not given in most cases. Is this the reason for the mass drop-out of subjects from the study?

Subjects noticed the massive damage to their health

In any case, this conclu­sion is obvious when one consi­ders that more than 800 subjects either with­drew their consent (about 675), could no longer be reached (about 165), stated that they had moved or changed jobs, or dropped out of the trial on medical orders. This conclu­sion is also suggested by the reasons given for drop­ping out of the trial: for example, one patient stated that she had reread the terms of the contract and there­fore no longer wanted to participate.

Some pati­ents recon­si­dered before the 2nd vacci­na­tion, some­times even shortly before the vacci­nator could give the injec­tion (example not shown).

On the part of the autho­ri­ties, it is gene­rally assumed that only a very small number of cases are entered into the data­bases by the doctors. How should the quality of Pfizer’s figures be assessed?

Under-repor­ting in the regis­tra­tion study?

According to the US health autho­ri­ties CDC and FDA, only a frac­tion of cases are entered into the vaccine injury data­bases such as VAERS. The actual number of people who have fallen ill is there­fore many times higher.

„Under­re­por­ting“ refers to the fact that VAERS receives reports for only a small propor­tion of actual adverse events. The extent of under­re­por­ting varies widely.“

VAERS, as of 8.6.2022 [link]

This will be even worse in this inves­ti­ga­tion of the phar­maceu­tical company, which is guided by economic inte­rests, since Pfizer was the employer of the doctors inves­ti­ga­ting or was the client of subcon­trac­tors. Pres­um­ably, there­fore, the doctors covered up many cases of illness out of self-inte­rest. It is also incon­ceivable that such dange­rous drugs could have been approved on a large scale without poli­tical corruption.

Note: The list of test persons regis­tered by Pfizer for various reasons was sifted through for this article and evaluated in a rough esti­mate; an exact statis­tical regis­tra­tion would have taken days.