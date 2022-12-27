By YURY TAVROVSKY | Like the UN, G7 and other global orga­niz­a­tions, the G20 seems to acquire clear symptoms of dysfunc­tion as well. G20 has started to operate in its format after the G7 meeting had failed to cope with the finan­cial crisis in 2008. There was hope that with the invol­ve­ment of China, India and other major world players, the shares of the global economy would go up again. But the annual decisions of the 20 world leaders have turned-out as vague and incon­sis­tent as those of the G7 summits before.

The usel­ess­ness of a new geopo­li­tical commu­nity was proven during the global crisis in the wake of the CoV pandemic. Nobody noticed the 2021 summit in Rome, which was missing a good half of all G20 leaders: Beau­tiful reso­lu­tions on figh­ting the infec­tion and helping the „third world“ were adopted nevertheless. But no one was going to fulfil those pledges, thus the fate of the poor and their coun­tries has corre­sponded to the saying „Ever­yone dies alone.“

Not surpri­singly, the current summit on the Indo­ne­sian island of Bali did not arouse incre­ased enthu­siasm among the its 20-member states. Presi­dent Putin did not become distracted from current important matters and did not show up. Chairman Xi Jinping thought for a long time, but nevertheless decided to go and demons­trate to his colleagues of the “big poli­tical league” his new poli­tical weight after the 20th Commu­nist Party Congress. The personal invi­ta­tion of Indo­ne­sian Presi­dent Joko Widodo, who came to Beijing for that purpose, worked in favour of the trip. Chinese colleagues presented another more playful version: Xi Jinping’s wife, the beau­tiful Peng Liyuan, might have longed for a world-class social event, in line to present her unique „Liyuan style“ outfits that combine Western styles with elements of tradi­tional Chinese costumes.

I think the real reason might differ: Sino-American rela­tions were dange­rously close to the preci­pice of mili­tary conflict, thus it became necessary to discuss the situa­tion face to face. Arran­ging a special meeting was diffi­cult for various internal and external reasons. But a meeting „at the side-lines” of G20 looked just perfect.

The talks between the heads of China and the United States took place the day before the start of the offi­cial program and lasted for more than 3 hours. Joe Biden spoke quite briefly about their content at a press confe­rence. Xi Jinping decided not to meet with the press, but the Chinese version was covered by means of a detailed Xinhua news release.

Judging by its text, the “Chairman of the Celestial Empire” spoke at length and in detail about the decisions of the 20th Congress of the CPC, which approved the results of ten years of deve­lo­p­ment under Xi‚s leadership. Prospects for the move­ment up to 2035 were outlined as well. Subse­quently, not without a jab against the American poli­tical system in place, the “high degree of conti­nuity and stabi­lity” of the Chinese poli­tical system was empha­sized. Taking a conci­lia­tory tone, Xi Jinping stressed that „the expanse of the world is big enough“ for China and the USA. Beijing does not want to inter­fere in US affairs, change the world order or take America’s place in the world. But harsher notes were exch­anged during their discus­sions about the situa­tion around Taiwan, which has esca­lated since 2018 with the begin­ning of the US Cold War against China. In his tradi­tional figu­ra­tive language, Presi­dent Xi explained to Presi­dent Biden that „the Taiwan issue lies at the core of China’s funda­mental inte­rests, the foun­da­tion of China-US relations.“

Biden had no choice but to repeat the mantra of good inten­tions towards Beijing: Washington does not want a „Cold War“ with China, is not going to change the system in the Middle Kingdom, and does not intend to streng­then mili­tary-poli­tical alli­ances directed against China. The US does not support the idea of Taiwan‚s inde­pen­dence. Notes of realism sounded in the words of Biden: „Rivalry between the United States and China is inevi­table, but it should not slide into conflict.“ The state­ment of the Presi­dent of the United States were met with irony by the media and the expert commu­nity of China. “Whoever started the fight must end it,” the Global Times of Beijing wrote. Other publi­cists have high­lighted the tradi­tional inco­he­rence of words and deeds by the American poli­tical estab­lish­ment, compa­ring it to a chronic disease called „dysfunc­tion“…

The meeting between Xi Jinping and Joseph Biden did not, and could not, improve Sino-American rela­tions. China’s national inte­rests dictate a course towards further streng­t­he­ning its inde­pen­dence in world affairs. US national inte­rests dictate attempts to elimi­nate all those who disagree with American hege­mony. At best, their slide into conflict can be slowed down and put into a regu­lated framework.

Beijing has shown good­will and, following the talks in Bali, is resuming contacts in areas blocked after Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Right on the side-lines of the summit, high-level talks on climate issues were held. No reci­procal conces­sions from the United States are yet to be seen, although it might be possible to expect the lifting of some trade sanc­tions or restric­tions regar­ding the supply of chips. Perhaps Anthony Blinken will talk about these issues during his next trip to Beijing. Perhaps China‚s generous advance is seen in Beijing as a gift to US Presi­dent Biden. “Sleepy Joe” will turn 80 by November 20, and Xi and Biden travelled a lot toge­ther and jointly cele­brated as well. In 2011, Vice Presi­dent Xi Jinping accom­pa­nied Vice Presi­dent Biden on a study tour in China. In the following year, Biden accom­pa­nied his colleague Xi Jinping on a similar tour through the US. They, in parti­cular, visited a farmer in Iowa, who in 1985 received a young provin­cial leader under the State Depart­ment program, who has been no other than Xi Jinping by then.

Gifts remain gifts, but no progress was recorded on the main issues. The problem of Beijing’s rappro­che­ment with Moscow was hardly touched upon. Hopes to sepa­rate the two Eura­sian powers have faded with the bifur­ca­tion point having been passed by the inten­si­fi­ca­tion of the US-contain­ment versus China’s trade, tech­no­lo­gical and mili­tary in parallel with the inci­ting of Ukraine against Russia. The Western and Eastern fronts of the global Cold War were clearly defined, and an inevi­table inter­ac­tion between them does exist.

At the G20 summit, Xi Jinping himself and his team were faithful regar­ding their „stra­tegic part­nership“ with Moscow and they resisted against an attempted isola­tion and condem­na­tion of Russia. In another global forum, at the UN and same time, China voted against a reso­lu­tion on „repa­ra­tions“ supposed in favour of Ukraine due to the „inva­sion“ by Russia. This was the first time that Beijing has aban­doned its neutral posi­tion when discus­sing events in Ukraine and did not abstain from voting. Explai­ning this beha­viour, the Chinese repre­sen­ta­tive noted that the very concept of „inva­sion“ as used by the West is meeting scep­ti­cism by the coun­tries of the East, like China and India. The repre­sen­ta­tive of the People’s Repu­blic of China also stressed the unpre­ce­dented nature of the demand for compen­sa­tion in UN prac­tice. “If you follow this logic, then shouldn’t the United States be held accoun­table for the previous series of mili­tary actions that have caused damage to coun­tries and peoples?”, he ques­tioned.

In this connec­tion the Chinese diplomat acknow­ledged the great impor­t­ance of the issue of repa­ra­tions and compen­sa­tion: “Coun­tries that have suffered the conse­quences of wrong doings such as colo­nia­lism, inter­ven­tions, unila­teral sanc­tions and economic blockades in the past are enti­tled to redress. The decisions of the UN General Assembly will help to find the right path in the future.”

By adop­ting a reso­lu­tion on „repa­ra­tions“, the West has opened a Pandora’s box. Now the coun­tries of the South and East have been presented with a legi­ti­mate prece­dent for their demands from yesterday’s colo­ni­zers and current lovers of sanc­tions to compen­sate for their past losses and suffe­rings. China, for example, can recal­cu­late at today’s rate previous indem­nities paid to the British and French aggres­sors during the years of the two „Opium Wars“ (1840–1842 and 1856–1860). The bill for U.S. trade sanc­tions since July 2018 could also become quite hefty.

While oppo­sing the US for use of $300 billion of stolen Russian dollars to cover losses from the Ukrai­nian crisis, Beijing has probably been reminded about its tril­lion dollars in the accounts of the Federal Trea­sury and another two tril­lion in the banks of the US and other Western coun­tries. American „stage­coach robbers“ in turn might present bills for Tibet, Xinjiang, Taiwan, or invent any other far-fetched cases.

The G20 summit in Bali ended without sensa­tio­na­lism. It gave the leaders of the world powers an oppor­tu­nity to meet „on the side-lines“ in the wake of this geopo­li­tical event. A steady rise of China’s pres­tige has been recorded. The summit confirmed the down­ward trend regar­ding the impor­t­ance of the United States in world affairs and further the fall in „disci­pline“ even among loyal US-vassals, who all “had queued” for an audi­ence with the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping.

Trans­la­tion from Russian by Unser Mitteleuropa