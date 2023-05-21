Secre­tary of the Russian Fede­ra­tion Secu­rity Council Nikolai Patrushev’s inter­view with Izvestia on 3 May, 2023

Ques­tion: Mr Patrushev, our discus­sion is taking place on the eve of the 78th anni­ver­sary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. It is common know­ledge that many people in the world, espe­ci­ally in the West, would like to forget this date and cover up the role of our country in World War II. What do you think about this campaign?

Nikolai Patrushev: The estab­lish­ment of the UN was an important result of World War II. The Soviet Union played a key role in its crea­tion and received one of the leading posi­tions there.

Follo­wing the breakup of the Soviet Union, Washington and London decided that this was their chance to set up a unipolar world. The Anglo-Saxons are not giving up on this idea even now. The West believes that destroying Russia or rele­ga­ting it to a third-rate country governed by an external admi­nis­tra­tion, would serve to alter the inter­na­tional order.

However, their desires over­look the strength of our state and the will of the people of Russia to remain inde­pen­dent. Conse­quently, in an effort to achieve a domi­nant posi­tion, the Anglo-Saxons are working to revise the results of the war, to deprive Russia of its status as a victo­rious country and a perma­nent member of the UN Secu­rity Council, to rewrite history and to force ever­yone to forget the heroic feats of the multi-ethnic Soviet nation.

The West started trying to distort the history of World War II even when its final shots were being fired. In the early stages of the conflict, the UK tried to publish a coll­ec­tion of fake docu­ments to name the Soviet Union as the main culprit respon­sible for unleas­hing the war in Europe. Modern fact-jugg­ling specia­lists have no misgi­vings about equa­ting the aggres­sive ideo­logy of Nazi Germany with the Soviet Union’s Commu­nist ideas. In fact, they are using the clichés of their predecessors.

Ques­tion: Addi­tio­nally, the West over­looks the inhuman nature of fascism, while forget­ting history. How can you explain this trend to rewrite history?

Nikolai Patrushev: They have no choice but to suppress this. There are many irre­fu­table facts showing how repre­sen­ta­tives of the Anglo-Saxon elite shared fascist ideas, provided finan­cial and orga­ni­sa­tional support to Hitler, and now they have to save their demo­cratic face. Fascism and Nazism remain the ulti­mate evil, regard­less of whether they are wearing a frock or a mili­tary uniform or any other clothes.

Nevert­heless, the Anglo-Saxons are eagerly rein­sta­ting neo-Nazi ideo­logy to accom­plish their modern geopo­li­tical objec­tives. These expe­ri­ments are leading to a global disaster, rather than domi­na­tion, and it is ther­e­fore neces­sary to thwart them in a tough and uncom­pro­mi­sing manner.

Ques­tion: Some Western experts claim that the West needs global domi­na­tion to ensure its own economic prospe­rity. So, it turns out Russia is a historic hindrance thwar­ting its plans, isn’t it?

Nikolai Patrushev: We can even agree with them in this sense. Russia is like a thorn in the West’s side and stands in the way of its efforts to create a world order of its own. More than a hundred years ago, English geographer Halford John Mack­inder formu­lated the well-known Geogra­phical Pivot of History theory and the theory of Heart­land, or the Middle Land, which is occu­pied by Russia. He argued that whoever ruled Heart­land commanded the World-Island, as he called Eurasia. Whoever controlled the Heart­land, he believed, was able to command the Eura­sian space, and this, in turn, created the basis for global domination.

He also conceived the idea that this country could be isolated with the help of the so-called cordon sani­taire made up of smaller East Euro­pean nations. Like­wise, it was Mackinder’s initia­tive to strip Russia of Ukraine and other outlying areas of the former empire. It was so many years ago, but their goals remain unchanged.

Ques­tion: Do I under­stand you that the West’s geopo­li­tical science still follows the patterns he suggested?

Nikolai Patrushev: The West’s global anti-Russia stra­tegy has remained the same for centu­ries. I recalled Mack­inder because he was one of the first to make a theory based on Western civilisation’s nume­rous aggres­sive crusades against Russia.

NATO’s eastern expan­sion even follows the same routes as those taken by Napo­leon, Kaiser Wilhelm, and Hitler.

All major wars of conquest against this country were aimed at putting an end to its exis­tence as the prin­cipal geopo­li­tical force in Eurasia.

Imme­dia­tely after World War II, the United States drew up a series of plans with the purpose of destroying the USSR. Among other things, it intended to drop atomic bombs on dozens of Soviet – and Chinese – cities. They were embol­dened by impu­nity, for no one took them to account for their acts of nuclear terro­rism against Japan, whose cities of Hiro­shima and Naga­saki have been bombed.

Ques­tion: While in Japan, US Secre­tary of State Antony Blinken specu­lated about the human suffe­ring caused by the nuclear bomb attacks. But he deli­bera­tely avoided mentio­ning the fact that the strikes had been deli­vered by America. Why, in your opinion, did he fail to denounce the very possi­bi­lity of a nuclear conflict?

Nikolai Patrushev: This comes as no surprise. The Ameri­cans do not know what war is all about in prin­ciple. The last enga­ge­ments on their soil and conti­nent ended back in 1865. They never expe­ri­enced the horrors of a siege, devas­ta­tion, hunger, and death camps; they never lost millions of lives. Ther­e­fore, their elite feel at ease talking about the need to produce more arms, inflict a mili­tary defeat on Russia, prepare for new wars, etc. They violate inter­na­tional agree­ments and feel no scru­ples about getting ready to resume live nuclear tests. They would cyni­cally take the decision to let Australia have the know-how to build nuclear-powered subma­rines for the AUKUS mili­tary alliance.

Ques­tion: But in this conflict, Europe is, in fact, in the epicentre of deve­lo­p­ments. Does it have poli­ti­cians who can make objec­tive assess­ments or refuse to follow the Washington-suggested path?

Nikolai Patrushev: Today’s Euro­pean poli­tics is in a profound moral and intellec­tual crisis. A blatant case in point is the Munich Secu­rity Confe­rence, to which the Western poli­ti­cians came simply to read to each other State Department’s guidelines.

The United States has actually occu­pied Europe by crea­ting for its own needs the mecha­nisms of the North Atlantic Alli­ance. Driven into an impasse, Euro­pean offi­cials have turned the Old World into an economic base for US expe­ri­ments and obediently imple­ment NATO’s mili­tary objec­tives. The Pentagon-mani­pu­lated NATO command is in direct contact with arms produ­cers and simply disre­gards the offi­cial autho­ri­ties of other countries.

NATO expan­sion enables Washington to put under its control new terri­to­ries in Eastern Europe. Indi­ca­tive in this connec­tion is the algo­rithm whereby new count­ries join the alli­ance. It requires them to pledge fealty to a “master” by handing the rati­fi­ca­tion instru­ments directly to the US government.

Ques­tion: The West has theo­ries and justi­fi­ca­tions for any of its actions. For example, the Euro­pean elites are quite serious about the “brave new world” concept suggested by Klaus Schwab, founder and patron of the World Economic Forum. The concept, by the way, is about a prospe­rous life for only a limited number of persons. Can we say that their actions today are influenced by this concept?

Nikolai Patrushev: Accor­ding to theo­ries created by Mr Schwab and people like him, the “brave new world” is not for Russia and its popu­la­tion. Follo­wing its plans, the West consis­t­ently builds up its poli­tical, mili­tary and economic pres­sure on this country.

NATO has deployed addi­tional mili­tary contin­gents in East Euro­pean count­ries. There are nearly 60,000 US troops in the region. The Alli­ance has moder­nised mili­tary infra­struc­ture near Russian borders and boosted the scale and inten­sity of its opera­tional and combat drills. It is supp­lying mili­tary equip­ment and arms to Ukraine and has opened dozens of trai­ning centres for Ukrai­nian troops.

Paying lip service to the importance of fighting terro­rism, the West actively uses terro­rist and extre­mist orga­ni­sa­tions against Russia and is falling back on the methods it employed in the North Caucasus in the 1990s.

Western secret services are trai­ning terro­rists and sabo­teurs to commit crimes in Russia. They hope to instil fear in the popu­la­tion and under­mine the nation’s consti­tu­tional foundations.

The Anglo-Saxons have impounded Russia’s finan­cial assets, using the patterns Britain tested back in the 1920s, when it brazenly laid its hands on the gold reserve of the Russian Empire.

Ques­tion: But, apart from pres­su­ring Russia itself, the West actively uses infor­ma­tion and psycho­lo­gical pres­sure against Russians. What is its final aim?

Nikolai Patrushev: The West is attemp­ting to under­mine the internal unity of our country and people, demo­ra­lise citi­zens, and make them feel infe­rior. Nume­rous rese­arch insti­tutes in the United States and Europe are working hard to create the most outlan­dish pseudo-scien­tific theo­ries. They are trying to prove that it is neces­sary to reformat the Russian mind­sets and compel Russians to repent before fellow citi­zens from other ethnic groups and faiths, who alle­gedly languish under what they call “impe­rial yoke.”

Several US foun­da­tions at once are trying to sell to the Washington elite their rese­arch papers entitled “Failed State: A Guide to Russia’s Rupture,” which were hastily written on orders from the Depart­ment of State and the Depart­ment of Defence. The papers argue that the focus should be on crea­ting and main­tai­ning insta­bi­lity in states neigh­bou­ring on Russia and on an infor­ma­tion war that includes support for the “fifth column” and encou­ra­ge­ment of internal sepa­ra­tism inside Russia.

The Soros orga­ni­sa­tions alone contri­bute $800 million a year for crea­ting fake videos, stage-managed photos, and forge­ries for the social media. (George Soros, inci­den­tally, betrayed his fellow Jews to the Nazis in Hungary during World War II.)

The West is seeking to destroy the foun­da­tions of Russian iden­tity and the iden­tity of members of other ethnic groups in Russia. It is bending over back­wards to impose on us novel­ties like gender diver­sity or histo­rical revi­sio­nism, which we have no use for.

Ques­tion: Can we stand up to this cultural aggression?

Nikolai Patrushev: Russia’s oppon­ents are accus­tomed to abusing our kind­ness and gene­ro­sity. Nurtured by the West, advo­cates of anti-Russian ideas make propa­ganda for libe­ra­lism and reject the notions of home­land and love for one’s country, thus playing into the hands of the enemy. As for us, we should do whatever we can to protect our national inte­rests, our culture and history, and look to the future of this nation. The Western propa­ganda machine falters when it runs into honour, nobleness, firm­ness of spirit, and the indo­mi­table mora­lity charac­te­ristic of our people. We must support and streng­then in every way the tradi­tional moral values, while not forget­ting to debunk the Russo phobic pseudo-scien­tific theo­ries that become the basis for aggres­sive anti-Russia actions.

Ques­tion: Let’s talk about a diffe­rent kind of pres­sure. Do you think the assump­tion that the West is using climate issues as a cover to take control of Russia’s natural resources is credible?

Nikolai Patrushev: Without mincing the words, spea­king from bully pulpits of inter­na­tional orga­ni­sa­tions, the United States and its Euro­pean clients are promo­ting the idea that all count­ries around the world are eligible to use Russia’s water resources. They brazenly juggle the facts to show that fresh water reserves in Russia are alle­gedly incom­men­su­ra­tely larger than our country’s popu­la­tion and economic acti­vity. Biased Western rese­ar­chers and poli­ti­cians state dismis­si­vely that only the coll­ec­tive West can dispose of the world’s natural resources and that Russia suppo­sedly got them unfairly. These state­ments reveal the West’s total reli­ance on Russia’s natural resources.

Ques­tion: Recently, Germany closed down its last three nuclear plants, thus giving up on nuclear energy. What do you think Berlin is coun­ting on?

Nikolai Patrushev: In its efforts to cut down on gene­ra­ting capa­city, the German leader­ship is depri­ving the national economy of energy-inten­sive produc­tion faci­li­ties. Rene­wable energy sources, which Euro­pean offi­cials are coun­ting on, are unable to comple­tely replace the energy gene­rated by nuclear power plants. Nuclear power is more than a reliable source of elec­tric power. It is also one of the most envi­ron­men­tally friendly power gene­ra­tion methods.

Over the past 20 years, Europe has lost a quarter of its forests due to increased harve­s­ting since 60 percent of rene­wable energy comes from biomass, almost half of which comes from forests. Should this pace remain unch­anged, Europe will even­tually be left without forests altogether.

With the envi­ron­mental agenda as their top prio­rity, the EU offi­cials flat-out ignore the argu­ments provided by profes­sional envi­ron­men­ta­lists about the bene­fits of coope­ra­ting with Russia in the energy sector.

Ques­tion: The relia­bi­lity of alter­na­tive energy sources is rela­tive. For example, the erup­tion of the Shiveluch Volcano in Kamchatka disabled solar panels. Shiveluch is by far not Vesu­vius or Yellow­stone in America, which is considered the world’s most dange­rous dormant volcano?

Nikolai Patrushev: Remember the Yellow­stone Volcano? If it wakes up, it will cause a disaster of unpre­ce­dented propor­tions. It is capable of erup­tions that are thou­sands of times more devas­ta­ting than human­kind has ever known. Accor­ding to obser­va­tions, the volcano’s acti­vity has been incre­asing over the years, and the magma is fast approa­ching the surface of the Earth. The number of earth­quakes in the surroun­ding caldera is also up at about 2,000 per year.

The exis­ting studies made it possible to simu­late the course of the poten­tial erup­tion and its fallout. It is believed life in North America will become extinct. The ensuing erup­tions of other volca­noes, as well as earth­quakes, tsunamis and acid rains will affect most of the world’s popu­la­tion. However, this is some­thing that worries only the people of America, not its politicians.

Volcano studies should be expanded if we want to protect the people and economic infra­struc­ture from the devas­ta­ting impact of volcano erup­tions. The Western count­ries are obsessed with ratche­ting up the sanc­tions pres­sure in order to fence them­selves off Russia at a time where they would be better off conti­nuing coope­ra­tion with us in rese­arch, inclu­ding geology. Rese­arch and scien­tific achie­ve­ments in the inte­rests of progress and preser­ving human lives should be the global commons.

At the same time, I would like to wish the US autho­ri­ties, with Yellow­stone on their hands, to be mindful of an English proverb that runs as follows, “People who live in glass houses should not throw stones.” Washington, which decides on the future of other count­ries and peoples, should not forget that ancient Romans in Pompeii were quite well off, too, and were not stran­gers to depravity.

By the way, some people in America argue that Eastern Europe and Siberia will be two safest places on Earth in case of an erup­tion. Appar­ently, this explains why the Anglo-Saxon elites are so eager to take posses­sion of that very Heartland.

Ques­tion: Huma­ni­ta­rian cata­stro­phes and their immi­nence should encou­rage count­ries to seek mutual under­stan­ding rather than wage conflicts. And yet, the world’s expe­ri­ence in coun­tering COVID has shown other­wise. If a new chall­enge on a similar scale emerges, do you believe we will see another bout of discon­nec­tion between count­ries? Or perhaps people view the situa­tion differ­ently rather than their governments?

Nikolai Patrushev: One should not forget that in the United States and other unfri­endly count­ries, there are plenty of people who have a posi­tive view of Russia. Decent Ameri­cans and Euro­peans might as well ignore Washington’s anti-Russia propa­ganda, come to this country and become Russian citi­zens provided that they comply with Russian law and respect our culture.

By the way, the number of people who wish to perma­nently reside in Russia is growing. The majo­rity of these people are deeply reli­gious Chris­tians with moral values close to those that Russia is protec­ting but that were long trampled in the United States.

For refe­rence, in the past year, the number of US citi­zens who obtained pass­ports of other count­ries has tripled. The myth about the prover­bial American dream has been dispelled. The United States has lite­rally fallen back into the Middle Ages. US offi­cials are silently watching radi­cals commit atro­ci­ties and force people to worship BLM acti­vists. The aggravating perse­cu­tion of media repre­sen­ta­tives has turned into a witch hunt. There have been more than 300 attacks on jour­na­lists in the US over the past two years. Dozens of jour­na­lists have been arrested and convicted for simply performing their profes­sional duties and reporting on issues about which offi­cials prefer to stay silent.

The intra-poli­tical turbu­lence in the US is rising in scale, getting out of control due to irre­con­cilable disagree­ments within the elite circles, corpo­ra­tions and govern­ment structures.

Ques­tion: This turbu­lence has been noted both inside the United States and beyond, occur­ring amidst natural disas­ters and inces­sant economic crises. In your opinion, why in these condi­tions does the United States need Ukraine?

Nikolai Patrushev: Ameri­cans need Ukraine only for unres­trained explo­ita­tion of its natural resources without its histo­rical popu­la­tion. By follo­wing this neo-Nazi course, Washington has already turned it into a terri­tory that millions are fleeing from, looking for protec­tion from socioe­co­nomic problems and pro-fascist oppres­sion. Thirty years of the commo­tion orga­nised by Washington in Ukraine have reduced the Ukrai­nian popu­la­tion by half. And now the White House is ready to continue the war with Russia until the last Ukrai­nian but preser­ving Ukraine as a state is not part of its plan.

