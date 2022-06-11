By JÖRG WOLLSCHLÄGER | In keeping with the ubiquitous public pride month of June, a video of a transvestite modestly calling himself the „Demon Queen of Polka and Baklava“ has surfaced in front of toddlers. The man from St. Louis ironically gave to himself the name Maximum Beauty or „Maxi Glamour“ and squeals on a flute in front of a group of toddlers! For some years now, there have been increasing efforts to condition young children with sexualised and occult border crossings in order to interfere with their normal development.
Glamour’s face is painted blue, his disguise is reminiscent of a comic book character. The video itself was deleted after a critical author drew attention to it. It shows only a short clip with small children grouped around the actors. Judge for yourself whether you as a parent would put your child through this [link]! In the USA, according to DQSH [link], there are regularly such performances for small children in woken centres such as New York, New Jersey or Los Angeles and San Francisco under the name Drag Queen Story Hours.
„DQSH captures the imagination and playfulness of childhood gender fluidity, giving children glamorous, positive and unashamedly queer role models,“ says the Drag Queen Story Hour website. „Kids can see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where you can present yourself however you want and where dressing up is real.“
Drag Queen Story Hour website, as of 11.6.2022 [link].
Such reprogramming agendas understandably trigger negative reactions everywhere. In 2017, there was such a story hour with the „killer clown“ Xochi Mochi at the Michelle Obama Library in Long Beach, California. According to his own statements, he has HIV and his „stoned mind“ no longer works very well [link]. The negative consequences of a sexualised upbringing can already be clearly seen in individual children influenced in this way: this 11-year-old boy dresses up as a drag queen because of his brainwashing [link].
Drag Queen show for children in gay sex club
In Houston, Texas there was a tranny performance for children in a gay sex club, with more to follow this month. Footage of it can be seen here [link]. The primary school children were encouraged to dance along or give notes to obscenely dressed and shamelessly moving men. The head of the Republican Party in the state of Texas, Bryan Slaton, reacted very quickly: he would work together with other elected officials to have such events banned for reasons of child welfare [link]. The conservative governor of the state of Florida, deSantis, also wants to have a similar law drafted.
Footage from inside the gay bar in Dallas, Texas (Mr. Misster) that hosted the drag show for children as part of #PrideMonth. Video by @TaylerUSA. pic.twitter.com/JX1jkxkX13
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 4, 2022
Links to organised Satanism
The Satanic Temple in the USA is also a gathering place for paedophiles and other psychopaths. Access to small children is particularly important to them. Abortions are performed by them in a ritual way and as a sacrifice to Satan. They try to gain access to primary school children through the After School Satan Clubs, which have now been established in several states, and indoctrinate them according to their lodge ideology. We reported on this in a separate article [link].
There are close personal and organisational connections between the drag queens and the Satanic Temple [link, link]. There they feel accepted in their self-chosen otherness. Finally, their ideal of hermaphroditism is embodied in the appearance of Baphomet, who is depicted with male and female genitals. Parents who expose their children to such egomaniacs and self-promoters only to polish their ego through pseudo virtue signalling should ask themselves whether they are not massively damaging and traumatising their child.
