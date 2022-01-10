Shocking scenes from Milan – dozens of sex attacks on Italian women by North Africans

Army of North Afri­cans occupy Milan: gang rapes outside a church



An appeal to women who were mole­sted by hordes of North Afri­cans in Milan on New Year’s Eve not to be afraid and to press charges. And an indict­ment of the too many fail­ures and silence of those who „allowed an army of immi­grants to arrive in Milan and rule over them.“ This is how Riccardo De Corato, Lombard city coun­cilor for secu­rity, immi­gra­tion and local police, put it.

„I appeal to all girls and women who suffered violence, abuse and sexual harass­ment by groups of young foreig­ners, espe­cially North Afri­cans, on New Year’s Eve during the cele­bra­tions in front of the Duomo and in the surroun­ding streets. Do not be afraid and indi­cate what you have suffered,“ said De Corato, stres­sing that „the Prosecutor’s Office, which can count on the valu­able contri­bu­tion of Deputy Prose­cutor Maria Letizia Mannella, who has dealt with the most sensi­tive cases of violence against women, is doing an excel­lent job in iden­ti­fying the perpe­tra­tors of these group crimes.“

For De Corato, „the state­ments of Mayor Sala, who only commented on the inci­dent after seven days, and those of Minister Lamor­gese, who obviously did not know how to effi­ci­ently manage the police services in Milan on New Year’s Eve, come too late.“ For the Regional Council, „it is unac­cep­table that these inci­dents occurred in Piazza Duomo, the most controlled and video-surveilled square in Italy, also for terro­rism reasons.“ „The number of agents, which I have been denoun­cing for some time, was not enough to fight the mass of North African crimi­nals who acted undis­turbed. But all this,“ De Corato said, „was predic­table and nothing was done.

„What do Sala and Lamor­gese intend to do so that some­thing like this does not happen again?“ asked the FdI repre­sen­ta­tive, stres­sing that „these criminal acts are the conse­quence of the failure of the inte­gra­tion poli­cies of the center-left, which has allowed an army of immi­grants to come to Milan to rule and commit crimes without fearing the conse­quences. „Where are the femi­nists of the center left in the face of these barbaric acts committed by young Maghreb men against women? Why are they silent? And the Church has nothing to say about the sexual violence that took place in front of the Cathe­dral that repres­ents Catho­li­cism throughout the world? As luck would have it, two pick­po­ckets targe­ting an elderly man were arrested today in the main train station. Who are they? Two illegal Alge­rians, 21 and 27 years old. What are these crimi­nals doing in our city?“ concluded De Corato.

Do any of you believe that there is not also a racist back­ground behind these ethnic rapes? And do you think it is a coin­ci­dence that in both Cologne and Milan they took place in front of churches that are symbols of Christianity?

Video: