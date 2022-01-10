Shocking scenes from Milan – dozens of sex attacks on Italian women by North Africans

Army of North Africans occupy Milan: gang rapes outside a church
An appeal to women who were molested by hordes of North Africans in Milan on New Year’s Eve not to be afraid and to press charges. And an indictment of the too many failures and silence of those who „allowed an army of immigrants to arrive in Milan and rule over them.“ This is how Riccardo De Corato, Lombard city councilor for security, immigration and local police, put it.
„I appeal to all girls and women who suffered violence, abuse and sexual harassment by groups of young foreigners, especially North Africans, on New Year’s Eve during the celebrations in front of the Duomo and in the surrounding streets. Do not be afraid and indicate what you have suffered,“ said De Corato, stressing that „the Prosecutor’s Office, which can count on the valuable contribution of Deputy Prosecutor Maria Letizia Mannella, who has dealt with the most sensitive cases of violence against women, is doing an excellent job in identifying the perpetrators of these group crimes.“
For De Corato, „the statements of Mayor Sala, who only commented on the incident after seven days, and those of Minister Lamorgese, who obviously did not know how to efficiently manage the police services in Milan on New Year’s Eve, come too late.“ For the Regional Council, „it is unacceptable that these incidents occurred in Piazza Duomo, the most controlled and video-surveilled square in Italy, also for terrorism reasons.“ „The number of agents, which I have been denouncing for some time, was not enough to fight the mass of North African criminals who acted undisturbed. But all this,“ De Corato said, „was predictable and nothing was done.
„What do Sala and Lamorgese intend to do so that something like this does not happen again?“ asked the FdI representative, stressing that „these criminal acts are the consequence of the failure of the integration policies of the center-left, which has allowed an army of immigrants to come to Milan to rule and commit crimes without fearing the consequences. „Where are the feminists of the center left in the face of these barbaric acts committed by young Maghreb men against women? Why are they silent? And the Church has nothing to say about the sexual violence that took place in front of the Cathedral that represents Catholicism throughout the world? As luck would have it, two pickpockets targeting an elderly man were arrested today in the main train station. Who are they? Two illegal Algerians, 21 and 27 years old. What are these criminals doing in our city?“ concluded De Corato.
Do any of you believe that there is not also a racist background behind these ethnic rapes? And do you think it is a coincidence that in both Cologne and Milan they took place in front of churches that are symbols of Christianity?
Video: