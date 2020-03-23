Great Britain is rapidly becoming a multi-criminal hotspot. London in particular, under its Muslim mayor Sadiq Khan, is facing an unprecedented wave of migrant violence. Last year alone, around 120 people were killed in the British capital , many by knife attacks carried out by foreign gangs and gangs. The number of adolescents killed rose to an 11-year high, with 23 deaths under the age of 18. And the killing continues unhindered. A British girl (!) Was brutally murdered in the city of Bolton by knife stings, according to British media reports. The act of madness could have been a terrorist attack.
Woman cut child’s throat
The police were called to Queens Park in Bolton in the afternoon of March 22 for an emergency call due to a stabbing. Although the police and rescue arrived quickly at the scene, they could no longer save the little girl’s life. He suffered such severe stab wounds that he died on the spot. A 30-year-old woman was held by a passerby, who is said to have stabbed the child as if by senses and, among other things, cut his throat. The police reported that neither the family nor the child knew the woman. The suspect is now under arrest for murder.
Many families were walking or picnicking with their children in the city park that day. It is therefore not excluded that it was a targeted terrorist attack. Again and again in the UK Islamists (including women) carry out terrorist attacks with knives on innocent passers-by.