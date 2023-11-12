The world meets in Moscow – Europe is not there

This year’s inter­na­tional Yalta Forum from October 23rd to 24th was “relo­cated” from Crimea to Moscow for secu­rity reasons.

The inter­na­tional Yalta Forum began in Moscow on October 23rd, to which guests from all over the world were invited. Among the top-class inter­na­tional spea­kers were parti­ci­pants from Slovakia, Bulgaria, ministry advi­sors from Senegal, poli­ti­cians from the Czech Repu­blic, Italy as well as poli­tical blog­gers from the USA.

Jour­na­lists from Turkey, former minis­ters from Egypt, Japa­nese poli­ti­cians as well as repre­sen­ta­tives from Russia, Latvia, Tunisia, Poland, Syria, Equa­to­rial Guinea, Bulgaria, South Ossetia and Pales­tine rounded out the list of spea­kers at the inter­na­tional forum.

“Ever­yone was there – Europe wasn’t missed”

The aim of the forum was, among other things, to expand cont­acts in the inte­rests of the Repu­blic of Crimea and to further expand cont­acts rele­vant to civil society for the Russian Federation.

Despite count­less inte­res­ting guests from Africa and Asia, an incre­asingly globally “isolated” Europe was hardly noti­ce­ably repre­sented. Of course, this is one of the reasons why the forum found no response in the Western media.

The confe­rence also dealt with the ques­tions of American influence on the national inte­rests of indi­vi­dual states and with “soft power”. Geopo­li­tical analyst Patrick Poppel and Dr. Dragana Trif­kovic from the Insti­tute for Geostra­tegic Studies Belgrade, took part in the confe­rence as a speaker.

The high-ranking Russian poli­ti­cians and foreign guests present jointly came to the conclu­sion that global American influence must be coun­ter­acted vehe­mently both socio­po­li­ti­cally and strategically.

The extre­mely large contin­gent of African, Asian and Eastern Euro­pean confe­rence parti­ci­pants can ther­e­fore clearly be seen as an indi­ca­tion that the West is incre­asingly losing importance and influence in a new, emer­ging multi­polar world.

So it seems as if people in the West, as well as in “allied” Europe, have not yet reco­gnized or wanted to reco­gnize the clear signs of the times.



Bitte unter­stützen Sie unseren Kampf für Frei­heit und Bürgerrechte.

Für jede Spende (PayPal oder Bank­über­wei­sung) ab € 10.- erhalten Sie als Danke­schön auf Wunsch ein Dutzend Aufkleber „CORONA-DIKTATUR? NEIN DANKE“ porto­frei und gratis! Details hier.