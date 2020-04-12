Tiny MCE Advanced (test)

Using Shortcodes (in Visual mode, click green “+” sign):
“Marker”:
This is highlighted text using Marker.
“Blockquote”:
This is a centered blockquote text. This is a centered blockquote text. This is a centered blockquote text. This is a centered blockquote text. This is a centered blockquote text.
“Accordion”:
Item 1 Title
Content for item 1
Item 2 Title
Content for item 2
“Dropcap:”
Tiny MCE
Advanced
“Table” (using shortcode):
|Cell_Heading
|Cell_Heading
|Cell_Heading
|Cell_Content
|Cell_Content
|Cell_Content
|Cell_Content
|Cell_Content
|Cell_Content
“Table” (using table symbol):
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|3
Fonts (doesn’t work, neither w/ Google fonts plugin):
This a headline using Impact 24pt