Over the objec­tions of 11 nations, the United Nations General Assembly presi­dent today approved a decla­ra­tion on pandemic preven­tion that seeks to create a global pandemic autho­rity. Critics said the decla­ra­tion supports COVID-19-style rest­ric­tions, inclu­ding “closing schools and dispro­por­tio­na­tely thro­wing women out of work and into poverty.”

The United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly (UNGA) presi­dent today approved2 the non-binding U.N decla­ra­tion3 on Pandemic Preven­tion, Prepared­ness and Response4 (PPPR), without a full assembly vote and over the objec­tions of 11 nations.

Critics called the decla­ra­tion, which seeks to create a global pandemic autho­rity with the power to enforce lock­downs, universal vacci­na­tion and censor­ship of “misin­for­ma­tion,” “hypo­crisy” and “unhinged.”

The appr­oval came as part of a high-level meeting on PPPR5. But what does the decla­ra­tion mean in practice?

For propon­ents, the decla­ra­tion is a key step toward global coor­di­na­tion in pandemic preven­tion and public health.

Accor­ding to the World Health Orga­niza­tion6 (WHO), it “pres­ents an oppor­tu­nity … to prevent and prepare for pande­mics and their conse­quences, using an approach that involves all govern­ment sectors.”

The WHO also said7 the PPPR aims to “apply lessons learned from the COVID-198 pandemic” and “comes as the world faces multiple huma­ni­ta­rian and climate-related crises which are threa­tening lives and liveli­hoods around the world.”

In a state­ment, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebrey­esus said, “If COVID-19 taught us nothing else, it’s that when health is at risk, ever­y­thing is at risk.” He linked the PPPR to the U.N.’s Sustainable Deve­lo­p­ment Goals9 (SDGs), saying world leaders should “show they have learned the painful lessons of the pandemic.”

Attorney Lawrence Gostin10, head of George­town University’s WHO Colla­bo­ra­ting Center — a key figure “playing a key behind-the-scenes role in nego­tia­tions”11 for the proposed “pandemic treaty12” and amend­ments13 to the Inter­na­tional Health Regu­la­tions (2005)14 (IHR) — said the high-level meeting “is our best chance to gain support and deep enga­ge­ment of heads of state and government.”

Other experts took a diffe­rent view. Author and podcaster Frank Gaffney, founder and presi­dent of the Center for Secu­rity Policy15, told The Defender16 it is “very worrying” that the U.N. and WHO “will further encou­rage, if not actually autho­rize, the kind of stan­ding capa­bi­lity or autho­rity on their part to essen­ti­ally dictate what consti­tutes emergencies.”

“There’s no getting around the fact that it’s going to come at the expense of the sove­reignty of the various nations that will subse­quently be told that they have an emer­gency and told what they have to do about it,” he added. “This is unprecedented.”

Gostin said “Nego­tia­tors are at a loss” as to how to balance accoun­ta­bi­lity and sove­reignty when imple­men­ting instru­ments like the PPPR, IHR or “pandemic treaty.”

Writing for the Brown­stone Insti­tute17, Dr. David Bell17a, a public health physi­cian, biotech consul­tant and former director of Global Health Tech­no­lo­gies at Intellec­tual Ventures Global Good Fund, said “the main aim” of the PPPR “is to back” the “pandemic treaty” and IHR amend­ments curr­ently under nego­tia­tion by WHO member states.

Bell said a “silence proce­dure” is in place, “meaning that States not respon­ding will be deemed supporters of the text.” He said the text is “clearly contra­dic­tory, some­times fall­a­cious, and often quite meanin­g­less,” and intended to centra­lize the WHO’s power.

Bell told The Defender, “The decla­ra­tion was not written with serious intent, but is essen­ti­ally empty rhetoric promo­ting a continued centra­liza­tion of control that the U.N. and WHO are openly seeking, at the expense of demo­cracy, human rights and equality.”

Francis Boyle, J.D., Ph.D.18, a biowea­pons expert and professor of inter­na­tional law at the Univer­sity of Illi­nois who drafted the Biolo­gical Weapons Anti-Terro­rism Act of 198919, agreed. “The same people who drafted the pandemic treaty and the IHR amend­ments drafted the PPPR docu­ment,” Bell told The Defender.

“This is a full-court press to have the enti­rety of the United Nations Orga­niza­tion, its specia­lized agen­cies and its affi­liated orga­niza­tions, back up and support their proposed globa­list WHO world­wide tota­li­ta­rian medical and scien­tific police state,” he said.Today’s high-level meeting20 included sche­duled spee­ches from 158 national repre­sen­ta­tives, inclu­ding the presi­dents or prime minis­ters of 34 count­ries and, repre­sen­ting the U.S., Secre­tary of State Anthony Blinken.

Panelists included German Minister of Health Dr. Karl Lauter­bach21 and repre­sen­ta­tives of the Biotech­no­logy Inno­va­tion Orga­niza­tion22.

The final text of the PPPR poli­tical decla­ra­tion22a, dated Sept. 1, includes state­ments and propo­sals cove­ring a range of issues, from vacci­na­tion to so-called “misin­for­ma­tion.”

Accor­ding to the decla­ra­tion, “pande­mics call for timely, urgent and continued leader­ship, global soli­da­rity, increased inter­na­tional coope­ra­tion and multi­la­teral commit­ment … to imple­ment coherent and robust national, regional and global actions, driven by science … to streng­then pandemic preven­tion, prepared­ness and response.”

Stating that “health is a precon­di­tion for all” and an indi­cator of “sustainable deve­lo­p­ment,” the decla­ra­tion calls for:

Universal vacci­na­tion: The decla­ra­tion expresses “deep concern” about decli­ning global vacci­na­tion rates23, and includes a commit­ment supporting “rese­arch and deve­lo­p­ment of vaccines and medi­cines, as well as preven­tive measures and treat­ments for commu­ni­cable and non-commu­ni­cable diseases.”

“Routine immu­niza­tion is one of the most effi­cient and cost-effec­tive public health inter­ven­tions with the grea­test reach and demons­trated health outcomes,” the decla­ra­tion states, while high­lighting the ”important role played by the private sector in rese­arch and deve­lo­p­ment of inno­va­tive medi­cines,” inclu­ding vaccines.

It calls for the impro­ve­ment of “routine immu­niza­tion, vacci­na­tion and outreach capa­ci­ties, inclu­ding by provi­ding evidence-based infor­ma­tion on promo­ting confi­dence, uptake, demand” and “expand[ing] vaccine coverage to prevent outbreaks as well as the spread and re-emer­gence of commu­ni­cable diseases.*

Makes “tempo­rary” COVID-19 powers perma­nent: The decla­ra­tion expresses “concern with the continued emer­gence and re-emer­gence of epidemic-prone dise­ases,” stating “the need … to build on the lessons learned and best prac­tices from the COVID-19 pandemic,” inclu­ding “turning, where appro­priate, tempo­r­a­rily scaled up capa­ci­ties” deve­loped during the pandemic “into perma­nent capa­ci­ties in a sustainable manner.

The decla­ra­tion expresses “concern with the continued emer­gence and re-emer­gence of epidemic-prone dise­ases,” stating “the need … to build on the lessons learned and best prac­tices from the COVID-19 pandemic,” inclu­ding “turning, where appro­priate, tempo­r­a­rily scaled up capa­ci­ties” deve­loped during the pandemic “into perma­nent capa­ci­ties in a sustainable manner. Calls for increased surveil­lance and digital health docu­ments, such as vaccine pass­ports: The decla­ra­tion “recognize[s] … the poten­tial of digital health tech­no­lo­gies 24 ” in “imple­men­ting and supporting health measures and bols­te­ring national response efforts” to pande­mics and health emergencies.Digital tech­no­lo­gies such as vaccine pass­ports 25 are a key compo­nent of the under-nego­tia­tion IHR amend­ments. The decla­ra­tion, in turn, also states a need for “early warning systems” and “an inte­grated One Health 26 approach,” for “the earliest and most adequate response” to pande­mics and health emergencies.

The decla­ra­tion “recognize[s] … the poten­tial of digital health tech­no­lo­gies ” in “imple­men­ting and supporting health measures and bols­te­ring national response efforts” to pande­mics and health emergencies.Digital tech­no­lo­gies such as vaccine pass­ports are a key compo­nent of the under-nego­tia­tion IHR amend­ments. The decla­ra­tion, in turn, also states a need for “early warning systems” and “an inte­grated One Health approach,” for “the earliest and most adequate response” to pande­mics and health emergencies. Poten­tial social media censor­ship: The decla­ra­tion expresses “concern that health-related misin­for­ma­tion27 and disin­for­ma­tion nega­tively impacted routine immu­niza­tion services globally.”

Accor­dingly, the decla­ra­tion calls for “measures to counter and address the nega­tive impacts of health-related misin­for­ma­tion, disin­for­ma­tion, hate speech and stig­ma­tiza­tion, espe­ci­ally on social media plat­forms … inclu­ding coun­tering vaccine hesi­tancy … and to foster trust in public health systems and authorities.”

Calls for “pandemic treaty” and IHR amend­ments to be fina­lized: The decla­ra­tion “encou­rages” the conclu­sion of nego­tia­tions on the IHR amend­ments and the “pandemic treaty,” suggesting that this will ensure “the sustainable, affordable, fair, equi­table, effec­tive, effi­cient and timely access to medical coun­ter­me­a­sures,” inclu­ding vaccines.

The decla­ra­tion “encou­rages” the conclu­sion of nego­tia­tions on the IHR amend­ments and the “pandemic treaty,” suggesting that this will ensure “the sustainable, affordable, fair, equi­table, effec­tive, effi­cient and timely access to medical coun­ter­me­a­sures,” inclu­ding vaccines. You will pay for this: The decla­ra­tion “Welcome[s] the launch of the Pandemic Fund27a” to “finance critical invest­ments” for pandemic prepared­ness and response, at a cost of $30 billion per year. This price tag includes an “esti­mated gap of $10 billion in new external finan­cing per year outside current offi­cial deve­lo­p­ment assis­tance levels” — namely, dues paid by WHO member states27b.

Accor­ding to Bell, “The WHO noted in 2019 that pande­mics are rare, and insi­gni­fi­cant in terms of overall morta­lity over the last century” but, “The WHO and the entire U.N. system now consider pande­mics an exis­ten­tial and immi­nent threat.”

He said this is important, because “They are asking for far more money than is spent on any other inter­na­tional health program,” which will “deliver great wealth to some people” and great powers for govern­ments, which can be used to “reimpose the very responses that have just caused the largest growth in poverty and disease in our lifetimes.”

“Logi­cally, pande­mics will only become more frequent if someone intends to make them so (so we should wonder what is going on),” Bell wrote.

Bell said that while the decla­ra­tion pays lip service to issues such as women’s rights and educa­tion, it contra­dicts itself by supporting COVID-19-style rest­ric­tions, inclu­ding “closing schools and dispro­por­tio­na­tely thro­wing women out of work and into poverty.”

Inde­pen­dent jour­na­list James Roguski28 told The Defender, “The vast harms that have been caused by approved thera­peu­tics and injec­tions make the hypo­crisy” of the declaration’s calls for “greater access” to vaccines “abso­lutely astonishing.”

“If the WHO was still about impro­ving overall health, they would obviously not be involved in this as it is contrary to good public health policy,” Bell said.

Gostin said misin­for­ma­tion “poses a serious health threat, espe­ci­ally in vaccine distri­bu­tion,” adding, “Balan­cing free speech with comba­ting misin­for­ma­tion is chal­len­ging” and that the “WHO can lead part­ner­ships between scien­tific experts and infor­ma­tion disse­mi­na­tors to ensure credible infor­ma­tion reaches the public.”

Bell, however, disagreed with this view, writing,

“The WHO recently publicly charac­te­rized29 people who discuss adverse effects of COVID vaccines and ques­tion WHO poli­cies as ‘far-right,’ ‘anti-science aggres­sors,’ and ‘a killing force,’” adding that “This is unhinged. It is the deni­gra­tion and hate speech that fascist regimes use.”

Yet, for Gostin, the PPPR decla­ra­tion isn’t enough. “It is wholly inade­quate on concrete action, such as pledges for funding health systems,” he said, adding “There has been too little coope­ra­tion between the U.N. and WHO.”

11 count­ries opposed declaration

The letter of eleven states quali­fiying the PPPR-Decla­ra­tion | Quelle UN

Consensus on the PPPR is not universal. In a Sept. 17 letter to Dennis Francis30, presi­dent of the UNGA, co-signed by the repre­sen­ta­tives of 11 count­ries, “legi­ti­mate concerns” were raised “of a large number of deve­lo­ping count­ries have been ignored.”

The 11 count­ries are Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, the Demo­cratic People’s Repu­blic of Korea, Eritrea, the Islamic Repu­blic of Iran, Nica­ragua, the Russian Fede­ra­tion, the Syrian Arab Repu­blic, Vene­zuela and Zimbabwe.

Their letter broke the “silence proce­dure31,” stating, “Our dele­ga­tions are convinced that this is no way to handle multi­la­teral and inter­go­vern­mental nego­tia­tions on issues of great rele­vance for the inter­na­tional commu­nity, parti­cu­larly for deve­lo­ping countries.”

It added that “no consensus has been reached on any of these processes.” However, the letter does not contain specific objec­tions to the content of the PPPR declaration.

Accor­ding to Boyle, the 11 nations’ objec­tions should “prevent this decla­ra­tion being adopted by consensus and thus argu­ably beco­ming part of custo­mary inter­na­tional law, which is what those behind the decla­ra­tion intend.”

“They could not get it through the UNGA as a Consensus Reso­lu­tion because of the 11 objec­ting states,” Boyle said. “They are trying to spin it and misre­pre­sent it,” he said, by having the UNGA presi­dent — not the UNGA — approve the declaration.

Gates-supported orga­niza­tion pushed for PPPR declaration

In addi­tion to national repre­sen­ta­tives, orga­niza­tions like Gavi, the Vaccine Alli­ance — reco­gnized as a stake­holder and “observer” by the WHO32 — also parti­ci­pated in today’s meeting.

Gavi33 proclaims a mission to “save lives and protect people’s health34,” and states it “helps vacci­nate almost half the world’s children against deadly and debi­li­ta­ting infec­tious diseases.”

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foun­da­tion is a partner of Gavi35 and holds a perma­nent seat on its board36 — as do the WHO, UNICEF and the World Bank37.

Gavi described38 this year’s UNGA as “a sobering mile­stone” on the path toward meeting the 2030 target date for the SDGs, and said the high-level meeting is “a one-time and historic oppor­tu­nity for leaders to adopt a whole-of-govern­ment, whole-of-society, global approach to addres­sing pandemic threats.”

“By taking lessons from the acute phase of the pandemic, the moment is immi­nent to shape a more respon­sive and resi­lient system,” Gavi said, adding that “urgent action is needed to fulfill the SDG3 [health and well-being] targets and reach all children with life-saving vaccines.”

Gavi also assi­gned itself a role in this process, stating, “There should also be a promi­nent role for specia­lised agen­cies such as Gavi, buil­ding on tech­nical exper­tise and lessons from the response to the COVID-19 pandemic to achieve health equity.”

Bell said Gavi is an example of an orga­niza­tion that was not “nega­tively impacted” by the COVID-19 cata­strophe. “People and corpo­ra­tions39 who sponsor much of the WHO’s health emer­gency work, and that of its sister orga­niza­tions such as CEPI40, Gavi41, and Unitaid42, did very well from the poli­cies they advo­cated so strongly for,” he wrote.

PPPR envi­sions ‘digital gulag,’ nego­tiated in ‘secrecy’

Gaffney, who is hosting a dated 20.9.202343 rela­ting to propo­sals to expand vaccine pass­ports and grant the WHO more power, said PPPR is part of a broader power grab by the WHO and U.N., inclu­ding propo­sals expected to be discussed at the U.N. in September 202444, to grant the U.N. secre­tary-general inde­fi­nite emer­gency powers45.

“Both the U.N. and WHO envi­sion this kind of digital gulag as an under­pin­ning mecha­nism for exer­cising that kind of autho­rity, and speci­fi­cally the ability of those enti­ties to dictate what must be done in response to whatever they decide is a crisis, health-related or other­wise,” Gaffney said. “This is the thing that’s very alar­ming to me.”

Dr. Michel Kazatch­kine46, a French physi­cian and diplomat and member of the team that drafted the PPPR decla­ra­tion, said the decla­ra­tion and the proposal to grant the U.N. secre­tary-general emer­gency powers are linked47.

Four tracks supposed to centra­lize global power |

Source: jamesroguski.substack.com

Accor­ding to Roguski48, the PPPR decla­ra­tion is one of “four tracks that are important to pay atten­tion to right now” — along with the IHR amend­ments adopted in May 202249, which he says “need to be rejected by the end of November,” the new IHR amend­ments and the “pandemic treaty” (formally named the WHO CA+ Frame­work Convention).

Roguski told The Defender50 that the May 2024 target date for adop­tion of the IHR amend­ments and “pandemic treaty” at the WHO’s World Health Assembly is in jeopardy due to the objec­ting nations — a view shared by Gostin, who said the May 2024 dead­line is “pushing it” but noting that “the reason for speed is compelling.”

Roguski said the PPPR nego­tia­tions were conducted in “secrecy” and noted the PPPR decla­ra­tion “is silent” regar­ding efforts to develop a Global Digital Health Certi­fi­ca­tion Network51 — which would estab­lish a global frame­work for “vaccine pass­ports” and other types of health certi­fi­cates to be implemented.

Roguski said that rather than calling for gain-of-func­tion rese­arch52 to end, the PPPR supports funding WHO efforts “to imple­ment a Pathogen Access and Bene­fits Sharing System53.” He said this “increases the risk of the spread of deadly patho­gens, by design.”

Accor­ding to the PPPR decla­ra­tion, a high-level meeting revie­wing progress on PPPR imple­men­ta­tion will be held in New York in 2026. Other health-related high-level meetings at the UNGA this week focus on universal health coverage54 and tuber­cu­losis55.

Michael Nevrad­akis, Ph.D.1

Michael Nevrad­akis, Ph.D., based in Athens, Greece, is a senior reporter for The Defender and part of the rota­tion of hosts for CHD.TV’s „Good Morning CHD.“

This article was origi­nally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website under Crea­tive Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0: Here

Zur Vorge­schichte berich­tete UNSER-MITTELEUROPA: Hier

