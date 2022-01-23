The US scien­tist Dr. Stephanie Seneff has joined the growing ranks of renowned scien­tists who are firmly against the mass expe­ri­ment of Covid vacci­na­tions and warn against the vaccines. The head of MIT’s Computer Science and Arti­fi­cial Intel­li­gence Labo­ra­tory at the elite Univer­sity of Cambridge warns of the conse­quences of Covid vaccines for the human brain and its functions.



mRNA vaccines „extre­mely dangerous“

Dr Seneff, who has recently been studying the effects of toxic chemi­cals and micro­nut­rient defi­ci­en­cies in health and disease, stressed in a lecture at the General Assembly of the World Health Council in early January that the spike proteins of mRNA vaccines bypass the natural course of infec­tion and inva­sion of disease-causing patho­gens (such as through mucous membranes and vascular barriers) and are there­fore parti­cu­larly dange­rous to the human body and its immune system.

Since the spike proteins are injected into the muscle via the vacci­na­tion, the immune cells not only pene­trate into other cells of the body, but also take up the mRNA and trans­port it into the lymphatic system and finally into the spleen. Now it gets a bit medical: There again, there is an exces­sive produc­tion of the spike proteins on so-called exosomes (these are used by the cell to commu­ni­cate with other cells and tissues). These „conta­mi­nated“ exosomes then spread throughout the body, but espe­cially in the brain along the nerve fibres. An inflamma­tory reac­tion in the brain then leads to neuro­lo­gical damage. But why?

Spike proteins as pathogens

The spike protein itself is a prion-like protein. Prion proteins are in turn abnormal, i.e. defec­tive, proteins that only occur in the brain and cannot be cured. Dise­ases such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s are due to such proteins or prion-like ones.

As a basis for her assump­tion that mRNA vaccines lead to such dise­ases, espe­cially in the neuro­lo­gical field, she presented her summary of indi­ca­tors of neuro­lo­gical damage reported in the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Repor­ting System) data­base as of 4 December 2021, compa­ring the number of adverse events following COVID injec­tion with that of all other vaccines over 31 years.

Dr Seneff demons­trated that there are signi­fi­cantly more neuro­lo­gical adverse events after one Covid injec­tion in one year than any other vaccine over 31 years!

Commonly reported condi­tions include Creutz­feldt-Jakob disease (seven times more reports after a Covid injec­tion than usual) or Alzheimer’s disease, which was diagnosed 4 times more often. A full 35 times more loss of smell was also reported after a Corona vacci­na­tion. These, in turn, are an indi­cator of later-onset Parkinson’s, he said. Dr. Seneff admitted that this is „anec­dotal evidence“, but that one can no longer afford to speak only of coincidences.

The US scien­tist Dr. Stephanie Seneff has joined the growing ranks of renowned scien­tists who are firmly against the mass expe­ri­ment of Covid vacci­na­tions and warn against the vaccines. The head of MIT’s Computer Science and Arti­fi­cial Intel­li­gence Labo­ra­tory at the elite Univer­sity of Cambridge warns of the conse­quences of Covid vaccines for the human brain and its functions.

mRNA vaccines „extre­mely dangerous“

Dr Seneff, who has recently been studying the effects of toxic chemi­cals and micro­nut­rient defi­ci­en­cies in health and disease, stressed in a lecture at the General Assembly of the World Health Council in early January that the spike proteins of mRNA vaccines bypass the natural course of infec­tion and inva­sion of disease-causing patho­gens (such as through mucous membranes and vascular barriers) and are there­fore parti­cu­larly dange­rous to the human body and its immune system.

Since the spike proteins are injected into the muscle via the vacci­na­tion, the immune cells not only pene­trate into other cells of the body, but also take up the mRNA and trans­port it into the lymphatic system and finally into the spleen. Now it gets a bit medical: There again, there is an exces­sive produc­tion of the spike proteins on so-called exosomes (these are used by the cell to commu­ni­cate with other cells and tissues). These „conta­mi­nated“ exosomes then spread throughout the body, but espe­cially in the brain along the nerve fibres. An inflamma­tory reac­tion in the brain then leads to neuro­lo­gical damage. But why?

Spike proteins as pathogens

The spike protein itself is a prion-like protein. Prion proteins are in turn abnormal, i.e. defec­tive, proteins that only occur in the brain and cannot be cured. Dise­ases such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s are due to such proteins or prion-like ones.

As a basis for her assump­tion that mRNA vaccines lead to such dise­ases, espe­cially in the neuro­lo­gical field, she presented her summary of indi­ca­tors of neuro­lo­gical damage reported in the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Repor­ting System) data­base as of 4 December 2021, compa­ring the number of adverse events following COVID injec­tion with that of all other vaccines over 31 years.

Dr Seneff demons­trated that there are signi­fi­cantly more neuro­lo­gical adverse events after one Covid injec­tion in one year than any other vaccine over 31 years!

Commonly reported condi­tions include Creutz­feldt-Jakob disease (seven times more reports after a Covid injec­tion than usual) or Alzheimer’s disease, which was diagnosed 4 times more often. A full 35 times more loss of smell was also reported after a Corona vacci­na­tion. These, in turn, are an indi­cator of later-onset Parkinson’s, he said. Dr. Seneff admitted that this is „anec­dotal evidence“, but that one can no longer afford to speak only of coincidences.