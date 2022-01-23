The US scientist Dr. Stephanie Seneff has joined the growing ranks of renowned scientists who are firmly against the mass experiment of Covid vaccinations and warn against the vaccines. The head of MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at the elite University of Cambridge warns of the consequences of Covid vaccines for the human brain and its functions.
mRNA vaccines „extremely dangerous“
Dr Seneff, who has recently been studying the effects of toxic chemicals and micronutrient deficiencies in health and disease, stressed in a lecture at the General Assembly of the World Health Council in early January that the spike proteins of mRNA vaccines bypass the natural course of infection and invasion of disease-causing pathogens (such as through mucous membranes and vascular barriers) and are therefore particularly dangerous to the human body and its immune system.
Since the spike proteins are injected into the muscle via the vaccination, the immune cells not only penetrate into other cells of the body, but also take up the mRNA and transport it into the lymphatic system and finally into the spleen. Now it gets a bit medical: There again, there is an excessive production of the spike proteins on so-called exosomes (these are used by the cell to communicate with other cells and tissues). These „contaminated“ exosomes then spread throughout the body, but especially in the brain along the nerve fibres. An inflammatory reaction in the brain then leads to neurological damage. But why?
Spike proteins as pathogens
The spike protein itself is a prion-like protein. Prion proteins are in turn abnormal, i.e. defective, proteins that only occur in the brain and cannot be cured. Diseases such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s are due to such proteins or prion-like ones.
As a basis for her assumption that mRNA vaccines lead to such diseases, especially in the neurological field, she presented her summary of indicators of neurological damage reported in the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) database as of 4 December 2021, comparing the number of adverse events following COVID injection with that of all other vaccines over 31 years.
Dr Seneff demonstrated that there are significantly more neurological adverse events after one Covid injection in one year than any other vaccine over 31 years!
Commonly reported conditions include Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (seven times more reports after a Covid injection than usual) or Alzheimer’s disease, which was diagnosed 4 times more often. A full 35 times more loss of smell was also reported after a Corona vaccination. These, in turn, are an indicator of later-onset Parkinson’s, he said. Dr. Seneff admitted that this is „anecdotal evidence“, but that one can no longer afford to speak only of coincidences.
The US scientist Dr. Stephanie Seneff has joined the growing ranks of renowned scientists who are firmly against the mass experiment of Covid vaccinations and warn against the vaccines. The head of MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at the elite University of Cambridge warns of the consequences of Covid vaccines for the human brain and its functions.
mRNA vaccines „extremely dangerous“
Dr Seneff, who has recently been studying the effects of toxic chemicals and micronutrient deficiencies in health and disease, stressed in a lecture at the General Assembly of the World Health Council in early January that the spike proteins of mRNA vaccines bypass the natural course of infection and invasion of disease-causing pathogens (such as through mucous membranes and vascular barriers) and are therefore particularly dangerous to the human body and its immune system.
Since the spike proteins are injected into the muscle via the vaccination, the immune cells not only penetrate into other cells of the body, but also take up the mRNA and transport it into the lymphatic system and finally into the spleen. Now it gets a bit medical: There again, there is an excessive production of the spike proteins on so-called exosomes (these are used by the cell to communicate with other cells and tissues). These „contaminated“ exosomes then spread throughout the body, but especially in the brain along the nerve fibres. An inflammatory reaction in the brain then leads to neurological damage. But why?
Spike proteins as pathogens
The spike protein itself is a prion-like protein. Prion proteins are in turn abnormal, i.e. defective, proteins that only occur in the brain and cannot be cured. Diseases such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s are due to such proteins or prion-like ones.
As a basis for her assumption that mRNA vaccines lead to such diseases, especially in the neurological field, she presented her summary of indicators of neurological damage reported in the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) database as of 4 December 2021, comparing the number of adverse events following COVID injection with that of all other vaccines over 31 years.
Dr Seneff demonstrated that there are significantly more neurological adverse events after one Covid injection in one year than any other vaccine over 31 years!
Commonly reported conditions include Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (seven times more reports after a Covid injection than usual) or Alzheimer’s disease, which was diagnosed 4 times more often. A full 35 times more loss of smell was also reported after a Corona vaccination. These, in turn, are an indicator of later-onset Parkinson’s, he said. Dr. Seneff admitted that this is „anecdotal evidence“, but that one can no longer afford to speak only of coincidences.