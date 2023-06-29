German version – Putin 2nd address: Here

Appeal to Russian citizens

Dear friends!

Today I once again appeal to all citi­zens of Russia. Thank you for your self-control, soli­da­rity and patrio­tism. This civil soli­da­rity has shown that any black­mail, attempts to create internal turmoil are doomed to failure.

I repeat, the highest level of conso­li­da­tion of the society, execu­tive and legis­la­tive autho­ri­ties at all levels was demons­trated. Public orga­niza­tions, reli­gious deno­mi­na­tions, leading poli­tical parties, and virtually the entire Russian society have taken a firm and unequi­vocal posi­tion in support of the consti­tu­tional order. Ever­yone was united and united by the main thing – respon­si­bi­lity for the fate of the Fatherland.

I would like to empha­size that from the very begin­ning of the events, all neces­sary decis­ions were imme­dia­tely taken to neutra­lize the threat that has arisen, to protect the consti­tu­tional order, the life and secu­rity of our citizens.

An armed rebel­lion would have been crushed anyway. The orga­ni­zers of the mutiny, despite the loss of adequacy, could not fail to under­stand this. All of them unders­tood, among other things, that they went to criminal actions, to split and weaken the country, which is now facing a colossal external threat, unpre­ce­dented pres­sure from outside. When our comrades are dying at the front with the words: “ Not a step back!“

However, the orga­ni­zers of the rebel­lion, having betrayed their country, their people, betrayed those who were involved in the crime. They lied to them, pushed them to their deaths, under fire, to shoot their own people.

This is exactly the outcome – fratri­cide – that Russia’s enemies wanted: the neo-Nazis in Kiev, their Western patrons, and all sorts of national trai­tors. They wanted Russian soldiers to kill each other, soldiers and civi­lians to die, so that in the end Russia would lose, and our society would split and drown in a bloody civil strife.

They rubbed their hands toge­ther, hoping to take revenge for their fail­ures at the front and during the so-called coun­ter­of­fen­sive, but they miscalculated.

I thank all our servicemen, law enforce­ment offi­cers, and special services who stood in the way of the rebels and remained faithful to their duty, their oath, and their people. The courage and self-sacri­fice of the fallen hero pilots saved Russia from tragic and destruc­tive consequences.

At the same time, we knew and know that the over­whel­ming majo­rity of the figh­ters and comman­ders of the Wagner group are also patriots of Russia, loyal to their people and state. They proved it with their courage on the batt­le­field, libe­ra­ting the Donbass and Novor­os­siya. They tried to use them in the dark against their brot­hers in arms, with whom they fought toge­ther for the sake of the country and its future.

Ther­e­fore, from the very begin­ning of the events, on my direct instruc­tions, steps were taken to avoid a lot of blood. This also took time, inclu­ding to allow those who made a mistake to come to their senses, to under­stand that their actions are reso­lutely rejected by society, and to what tragic and destruc­tive conse­quences for Russia and our state the adven­ture they were embroiled in is leading.

I thank those soldiers and comman­ders of the Wagner group who made the only correct decision: They did not go to fratri­cidal bloodshed and stopped at the last line.

Today you have the oppor­tu­nity to continue serving in Russia by signing a contract with the Ministry of Defence or other law enforce­ment agen­cies, or to return to your family and friends. Anyone who wants to – can go to Belarus. My promise will be fulfilled. I repeat, the choice is up to each of you, but I am sure it will be the choice of Russian soldiers who realized their tragic mistake.

I am grateful to Presi­dent of Belarus Alex­ander Grigo­rye­vich Luka­shenko for his efforts and contri­bu­tion to the peaceful reso­lu­tion of the situation.

But I repeat, it is the patriotic atti­tude of citi­zens, the conso­li­da­tion of the entire Russian society that has played a decisive role in these days. This support allowed us to over­come toge­ther the most diffi­cult chal­lenges for our Homeland.

Thank you for that. Thank you.

Source: Here



