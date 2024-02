Bombardier-Kleinflugzeug stürzt in Florida auf Autobahn (Video)

Dash-cam footage released of the Bombardier Challenger 604 aircraft (N823KD) that crashed on Interstate 75 in Naples, Florida , just 3 miles away from the Naples Airport.

Both pilots, 50-year-old Daniel Murphy & 65 year-old- Ian Frederick Hofmann lost life in the crash. https://t.co/dFpwkOlwac pic.twitter.com/Yq3HsSHyVH

— FL360aero (@fl360aero) February 13, 2024