Die ganze Welt hasst Transgender-“IOC” (Videos) – Feigheit europäischer Politiker

Erdogan says the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics was full of acts of “indecency”

“Macron invited me, and I wanted to go to Paris. Then my 13-year-old granddaughter told me the event was full of LGBT, showing me on Instagram. Asking me not to go”

