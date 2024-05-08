web analytics

“Zderzenie cywilizacji”: Warunki przypominające wojnę domową w Anglii +UPDATE 04.08.+ Islamscy migranci mobilizują się

Vonmarian pilarski

Aug 4, 2024 #Anglia, #wojna domowa przeciwko migrantom-nożownikom

Importowanie “zderzenia cywilizacji” Huntingtona (1993) poprzez sterowaną masową migrację

Niekontrolowana nielegalna masowa migracja, która nadal jest podsycana przez siły globalistyczne, prowadzi obecnie do warunków przypominających wojnę domową w coraz więcej krajach witających migrantów.

Jest to dokładnie to, co Huntington przewidział w “Zderzeniu cywilizacji” (1993): po upadku konfliktu Wschód-Zachód nastąpią wojny religijno-kulturowe między cywilizacjami. Jednak “dzięki” nieodpowiedzialnej polityce migracyjnej mają one teraz miejsce w samym środku upadającej chrześcijańskiej kultury Zachodu:

+++ AKTUALIZACJA z 04/08/2024 +++

Mobilizacja islamskich migrantów

W Anglii doszło do bezpośredniej konfrontacji między muzułmanami a angielskimi demonstrantami, którzy wyszli na ulice pod hasłem “Enough is enough” przeciwko niemal codziennej wielokulturowej przemocy wobec miejscowych.

Pluszowe misie, infantylizm…

…kwiaty i znicze przed szkołą, w której doszło do morderstwa z użyciem noża

Gniew mieszkańców

W Hull patrioci przeprowadzili oblężenie hotelu, w którym rząd zakwaterował migrantów za pieniądze podatników:

W Liverpoolu islamski namiot został zaatakowany przez Brytyjczyków:

Brytyjskie władze używają siły wobec lokalnej ludności…,

…których nie chcą lub nie są w stanie chronić przed migrantami:

Agresywni muzułmanie mobilizują się przeciwko mieszkańcom,…

… po tym, jak dowiedział się, że Brytyjczycy zaatakowali meczety.

Kilku Brytyjczyków pchniętych nożem przez muzułmanów:

Uzbrojeni muzułmanie patrolują i polują na demonstrantów w Stoke:

Muzułmańskie brygady zebrały się również w Nottingham:

Muzułmańska brygada okrąża Blackburn:

Rozległy się okrzyki “Allah Akbar”:

Muzułmańscy migranci prowokują – policja pozostaje bierna

***

Von marian pilarski

