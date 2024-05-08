“Zderzenie cywilizacji”: Warunki przypominające wojnę domową w Anglii +UPDATE 04.08.+ Islamscy migranci mobilizują się

Importowanie “zderzenia cywilizacji” Huntingtona (1993) poprzez sterowaną masową migrację

Niekontrolowana nielegalna masowa migracja, która nadal jest podsycana przez siły globalistyczne, prowadzi obecnie do warunków przypominających wojnę domową w coraz więcej krajach witających migrantów.

Jest to dokładnie to, co Huntington przewidział w “Zderzeniu cywilizacji” (1993): po upadku konfliktu Wschód-Zachód nastąpią wojny religijno-kulturowe między cywilizacjami. Jednak “dzięki” nieodpowiedzialnej polityce migracyjnej mają one teraz miejsce w samym środku upadającej chrześcijańskiej kultury Zachodu:

+++ AKTUALIZACJA z 04/08/2024 +++

Mobilizacja islamskich migrantów

W Anglii doszło do bezpośredniej konfrontacji między muzułmanami a angielskimi demonstrantami, którzy wyszli na ulice pod hasłem “Enough is enough” przeciwko niemal codziennej wielokulturowej przemocy wobec miejscowych.

Pluszowe misie, infantylizm…

…kwiaty i znicze przed szkołą, w której doszło do morderstwa z użyciem noża

This is the scene on the street where 3 little girls were horrifically stabbed to death by Axel Muganwa Rudakubana. Since then, the media and politicians have tried gaslighting the public over it. Anyone angry over it have been labelled “far right thugs” and “EDL”, which has… pic.twitter.com/uBo1dRMDry — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 3, 2024

Gniew mieszkańców

W Hull patrioci przeprowadzili oblężenie hotelu, w którym rząd zakwaterował migrantów za pieniądze podatników:

Riot gear against the public again in Hull as their #EnoughisEnough protest hits the royal hotel which is housing unvetted migrant men at the taxpayers expense. pic.twitter.com/ObOFZLMHM2 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 3, 2024

Muslim Defence League attacking two men for wearing Union Flags in Leeds. Credit: @HoodedClaw1974 pic.twitter.com/wVhRfqH05t — Turning Point UK 🇬🇧 (@TPointUK) August 3, 2024

W Liverpoolu islamski namiot został zaatakowany przez Brytyjczyków:

In Liverpool an Islamic stall is attacked by rioters. pic.twitter.com/lby4AQgh1q — Turning Point UK 🇬🇧 (@TPointUK) August 3, 2024

Brytyjskie władze używają siły wobec lokalnej ludności…,

…których nie chcą lub nie są w stanie chronić przed migrantami:

Riot police in Liverpool attack patriots protesting the state of the country. There is no footage or reports of the police clamping down on the Muslim Defence League or any far-left groups. pic.twitter.com/7MPigwgT1R — Turning Point UK 🇬🇧 (@TPointUK) August 3, 2024

Agresywni muzułmanie mobilizują się przeciwko mieszkańcom,…

… po tym, jak dowiedział się, że Brytyjczycy zaatakowali meczety.

Kilku Brytyjczyków pchniętych nożem przez muzułmanów:

Uzbrojeni muzułmanie patrolują i polują na demonstrantów w Stoke:

A mob of visibly heavily armed Muslims in Stoke roam the streets with police making no efforts to stop them. This is exactly why patriots are protesting as we have all had enough. End two-tier policing. pic.twitter.com/GdQmW2Gb2f — Turning Point UK 🇬🇧 (@TPointUK) August 3, 2024

Muzułmańskie brygady zebrały się również w Nottingham:

Groups of Muslims faced off with the British public in Nottingham too as they were out protesting following the murder of little girls in Southport. All this as @Keir_Starmer falsely claimed all these people are “far right edl thugs” and the media carried the same lies. pic.twitter.com/bJaGkiNFka — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 3, 2024

Leftists in Manchester unable to stand up to patriot protestors target the police instead. Despite the police pushing a leftist agenda the far-left goons chant “GMP [Police] off our streets”. The police are doing the bidding of people who hate them. When will officers wake up? pic.twitter.com/ULOPMjVkga — Turning Point UK 🇬🇧 (@TPointUK) August 3, 2024

Muzułmańska brygada okrąża Blackburn:

Mobs of Muslims also roaming the streets of Blackburn searching for the “EDL” after @Keir_Starmer , the media and far left spread malicious lies that the concerned British people were “far right thugs” and edl, which doesn’t exist and they knew that. pic.twitter.com/Iqkl3bdjh1 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 3, 2024

Rozległy się okrzyki “Allah Akbar”:

Masked gangs of Muslims roam the streets of Blackburn screaming “allahu akbar” looking for the concerned British public who they’ve been told are “far right thugs” all week by @Keir_Starmer and the media. Blood on the hands of the government and media for stoking this. pic.twitter.com/H5phBWfNqe — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 3, 2024

Muzułmańscy migranci prowokują – policja pozostaje bierna

Mobs of Muslims have been running around numerous towns all day attacking people protesting following the horrific murders of 3 children at a Taylor Swift dance class after being told by @Keir_Starmer and the media they’re “far right edl thugs” and the police have done nothing. pic.twitter.com/U8Ni8QIybl — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 3, 2024

