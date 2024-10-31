Leftists beside themselves: Orban in the Austrian parliament UPDATE: Orban makes fun of Antifa (Video)

By our Hungary correspondent ELMAR FORSTER, Austrian expatriate in Hungary since 1992

UPDATE

Orban makes fun of Antifa (video)

‘That was quick“: After five minutes, the 20 Antifa heroes had already disappeared again…

First article

Leftists beside themselves: Orban ante Portas in the Austrian parliament

Today, Thursday, the Hungarian head of government Viktor Orbán met with the newly elected FPÖ National Council President Walter Rosenkranz. The outgoing Green Party former Vice-Chancellor Kogler sees a twilight of the gods on Austria’s political horizon: ‘This is about symbol and signal, and this signal is fatal.’

What is particularly offensive to the left is the break in political mentality:

The meeting in the reception room was also attended by FPÖ leader and founding member of the Austrian EU ‘partriots’ group Herbert Kickl, as well as Secretary General Christian Hafenecker, EU Delegation Head Harald Vilimsky and National Council member Susanne Fürst.

This is the party that, with just under 29% of all votes and an increase in votes of almost 13%, left the two losing government parties, the ÖVP (minus 11%) and the Greens (minus 5.66%), far behind in the recent National Council elections. And is now to be kept out of government by the undemocratic intrigues of the left-green federal president van der Bellen.

Kogler is unsuspecting in self-projection:

‘Who is he inviting? An anti-democrat, anti-European and Putin-understander.’

Far-sighted, but also a political loser in the sense of an augur:

‘We Greens do not want and will not allow these undesirable developments in our country.’

And against the majority of the Austrian people.

However, Kogler’s ultra-feminist former Green Party leader Sigrid Maurer acted as an incorrigible migration agent by castigating Orbán’s successful anti-LGBTQ family policy:

‘In Hungary, parents are rewarded for having children, single mothers go away empty-handed.’

And the 20 per cent SPÖ party can no longer believe its and the left’s loss of global political significance:

‘Those who have Orbán as a role model are harming the country and its people.Instead of working on solutions for the major challenges, Kickl and Co. are once again demonstrating that they want to seal off Austria and Orbanise our country,’

– said party leader Andreas Babler.

Chancellor Nehammer not an Orban apologist this time

He is embarrassingly avoiding Orban: now that he does not want to upset the goodwill of the green-left federal president van der Bellen in the middle of the government negotiations with the SPÖ losers. Although Nehammer – when it was opportune – had courted Orban himself in Austria.

Orban as a peace politician in Vienna

The excitement caused by Orban’s visit to parliament is, of course, irrational: strictly speaking, it is a private visit. Even if it is a global-historical one: The Hungarian prime minister is taking part in a panel discussion organised by the Swiss weekly ‘Weltwoche’ today – together with none other than the former German socialist chancellor Gerhard Schröder on peace in Europe. -For the EU warmongers and their façade democrats, this was yet another setback.

A handful of left-wing activists whingeing

Around 20 left-wing activists from the Socialist Youth (SJ) – known for their anti-Austrian stance – demonstrated in front of parliament today.

