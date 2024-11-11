Austria: No monument in honour of the Liberators of Vienna!

Those who deny their own history cannot have a future, because social cohesion arises from history. Standing by one’s roots is necessary for the existence of a nation. Only when you know them do you know who you are and where you belong. People need this sense of belonging.

One of the most important events in the history of Europe and the city of Vienna was certainly the victory over the Turks in 1683. To this day, there is no monument to the Polish King John III Sobieski in Vienna.

And there won’t be for a long time. After a long period of planning, fundraising and an agreement between Vienna and Poland, the monument was to be erected in 2018, on the 335th anniversary of the Battle of Kahlenberg. The large sculpture was almost ready to be loaded onto the lorry to transport it to Vienna. The plinth on the Kahlenberg was already finished. The stop came just in time. The red-green authorities in Vienna no longer wanted it:

However, „authorities in the Austrian capital believe that the monument could have an anti-Turkish undertone“ – and suddenly no longer want the sculpture.

The author of the monument, Professor Czesław Dźwigaj, said he was surprised by Vienna’s approach:

„The statue is partly realistic and partly abstract, he said. But there is no crescent anywhere, no Turkish or Islamic symbols. Dźwigaj also points out that there are two monuments to the Tatar cavalry in Vienna, which fought alongside Jan III Sobieski at the Battle of Vienna. However, Poland and the Polish king are not mentioned anywhere. At the same time, there is information that the Vienna city authorities want a monument, but without showing the Polish king.“1

Another genuflection to the Muslims. The monument would have had an anti-Turkish undertone. So it would not be politically correct to insult the many Turks in Vienna. Or afraid of Erdoğan and his fifth column on the Danube? But perhaps the left would rather honour a Kara Mustafa and erect a monument to him. This idea would not be so far-fetched if you know the mindset of the red-green, spineless people who destroy their own homeland and religion…

A defeat for the tradition- and history-conscious, homeland-loving, Christian population in Austria and Europe or a victory for political correctness? The finished plinth for the monument has already been smeared once, however. We have come so far that the truth and our own history must be hidden so that the feelings of immigrant Muslims are not hurt! The Sobieski monument is now to stand in Krakow and the empty plinth in Vienna.2

Sebastian Kurz made a clear statement in the „Kurier“ newspaper on 23 January 2015. He said – completely in line with Angela Merkel, who Foreign Minister Kurz blindly followed in the beginning when it came to open borders for immigrants:

“Of course Islam belongs to Austria!“3

Really, Mr Kurz? Didn’t the Islamic-Turkish hordes stand twice at the gates of Vienna (1523 and 1683) to conquer Europe and incorporate it into Islam and were repelled? That is what our ancestors did, people who stood by their culture and religion and defended them. They were heroes! I’m not just thinking of the Polish King Jan III Sobieski and Eugene, Prince of Savoy. I am thinking of the many fighters against the Islamic desire for conquest based on the Koran. They defended their country, their culture and their Christian identity with their lives. Today’s left-wing politicians, but also some others and parts of the churches, have brought Islam into our country and into many European countries. The fact that the left-wing ‘representatives of the people’ have no interest in their own tradition, culture and at least religion has been proven since their founding years.

Now a line has been drawn: Sobieski is not coming to the Kahlenberg! No stage for „xenophobic agitation or Islamophobic or anti-Turkish resentment“

– said city councillor Veronica Kaup-Hasler (SPÖ) last week

The „experts“ (and also „female experts“) recommended „refraining from any form of heroising monument“.

Now the plinth has become a monument!

City Councillor for Culture Kaup-Hasler said, as reported by derstandard.at/, that the monument must be „a sign of peace and international understanding that rejects the rhetoric of victory”. The pedestal was therefore given an inscription in German, English and Polish „emphasising peace and international understanding“.

The subjugation of Europe under the Islamic crescent is in full swing.

Those who deny their own history will have no future.

The downfall of Europe has begun!

