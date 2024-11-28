Petr Bystron in the EU Parliament: ‘Stop dragging us into war!’

Petr Bystron’s brilliant speeches as the AfD’s foreign policy spokesperson in the Bundestag are now being continued in the European Parliament. Wile the warmongers of the ‘EU peace project’ are currently seeking to fuel the senseless dying with the destruction of billions of European taxpayers‘ money, he read the riot act to the irresponsible US underlings.

Petr Bystron in top form

By JOHANN LEONHARD | Bystron is someone who gets straight to the point. As a newly elected member of the AfD in the European Parliament, he uses his first speech for a hard sweep against NATO, secret services and the EU, who want to expand the long-lost war in Ukraine in the last moment to a world war.

The EU Parliament has gained a strong voice for peace. This could be seen after yesterday’s speech by AfD foreign policy expert Petr Bystron. As a profound expert on the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, he criticised the EU’s plans to make further arms deliveries and aid payments to Kiev. This would only prolong a senseless and long-lost war.

‘More weapons to Ukraine? Whom are you doing this for?’ Bystron demanded from the responsible EU aggressors. He had put his finger on the wound, because apart from outgoing US President Joe Biden and his friends in Brussels, no one wants to continue this war. Even “the majority of Ukrainians want negotiations” and “finally peace,” Bystron quoted a recent poll by the renowned US Institute Gallup, conducted in Ukraine.

This survey among Ukrainians even confirms that a majority would ‘give up territory’ to end the senseless dying. Few people are aware that 10 million Ukrainians have ‘voted with their feet’ and left the country prematurely, including 500,000 men of military age. Bystron had already extracted the figures from the German government during his time at the Bundestag by raising various minor-queries.

In his speech, he mentioned another alarming figure: ‘Another 500,000 Ukrainians were no longer able to vote because they are now dead.’ ‘Isn’t that sufficient for you?’ Bystron calls out to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the war-mongering parties in the plenary.

Even the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, now wants negotiations and a diplomatic solution, that is ‘exactly what we have been calling for during two years. And you have spent two years berating everyone who has called for this, calling them agents of Moscow or agents of Putin. Has Zelenskyi now become a Putin agent s well? Is he suddenly spreading Russian propaganda too?’ Bystron asks.

He has experienced the persecution of so-called Putin friends and peace advocates first hand. Because of his criticism of the war, Bystron was targeted by a Secret Service campaign that accused him of alleged contacts with Russia supposed to cost him votes with the EU elections. Countless media reports spread the unproven rumours. With almost two dozen house searches, he, his friends and family were terrorised. The campaign against Bystron has apparently achieved only one thing: He is now more determined than ever.

The fundamental change of heart with regard to the war in Ukraine was initiated by the election of US President Donald Trump, as the AfD politician pointed out in his speech. Trump is not yet in office, but it is foreseeable that he will immediately stop all arms deliveries and negotiate a peace settlement. The masterminds behind the conflict have also realised this – and are now going completely berserk on the final metres. Bystron exposes their plan before the eyes of the world:

‘Do you seriously want to escalate the conflict further and drag us all into a Third World War? So close at the end of the war? You have to ask yourself whose interests you are actually representing?’

Bystron is known and appreciated precisely for such clear statements. And this time, too, he does not mince his words:

‘You are only representing the arms lobby, NATO and the secret services! Because they are waging this war against Russia.’

It is a war that ‘has not been legitimised by anyone. No parliament has ever voted on this!’ He concludes by saying to those responsible in the EU: ‘Stop dragging us into the war! It’s over!’

Watch his impressive speech here: