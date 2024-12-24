Christmas story: Biologist rescues baby squirrel back to freedom (Videos)

A Christmas greeting from ELMAR FORSTER

To my mother, my wife and all beings who gave my life meaning with their love…

We have written a lot about important people here, with their good and bad deeds. But: I cannot answer one question here:

‘Where does the good and the gentle come from’ ? (Gottfried Benn)

Most of the time you come across it completely unprepared in life, in people who don’t have the opportunity to show it off. As a teacher, I meet them every day. These lines apply to all these people.

‘I have met people who grew up in a parlour with their parents and four siblings, at night, fingers in their ears,

learning by the kitchen cooker,

came up, outwardly beautiful and ladylike like countesses and inwardly gentle and industrious like Nausicaa,

who wore the pure foreheads of angels.

I have often asked myself and found no answer,

where the gentle and the good come from, still don’t know today and must now go.’ (Gottfried Benn, 1955)

‘The greatest thing that love can give us is the ability to be loved unconditionally.’ (Leo Buscaglia)

Here is a poignant Christmas story to go with it:

Zoologist rescues baby squirrel-findling

The poor starving animal was found in the garden by the neighbours of British zoologist Dani Connor. Its mother must have died in a car accident. Connor then cancelled her family visit to London early in order to look after the animal in Sweden as soon as possible:

‘This summer my plans changed completely when a wonderful squirrel came into my life. I thought I knew everything there was to know about this species. But I was wrong…’

The goal is the freedom of the wild

The biologist took the time to document ‘Roo’s’ preparation back to the freedom of the wild.

In the first two episodes, the rodent, estimated to be four to five weeks old, is nursed back to health with special milk and pieces of apple and slowly sheds its shyness. But in the end, the animal is to be released back into the wild… because:

‘Love is a child of freedom.’

Only slowly does the spoilt animal manage to return to the vastness of the Swedish forests. Again and again it returns to the safety of the aviary, then the squirrel shows Danni its newly discovered home and takes her into the labyrinth of the wilderness for hours.

‘Coincidence is a word without meaning: nothing can exist without a cause.’ (Voltaire)

As the young woman prepares to leave the Swedish house, the squirrel waits one last time:

‘Roos had never seen the front door before. But somehow she was waiting on the doorstep. Maybe it could smell us. A strange coincidence.’

Then the final farewell. The biologist accompanies her pet one last time to its new home, a squirrel paddock. The animal climbs in, looks at its beloved mother one last time – and closes the entrance…:

‘I said: Good bye! I couldn’t bring myself to leave. I waited, hoping it would look at me again. But then that was it…’

