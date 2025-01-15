Riesa: Police officer snatches German flag from AfD sympathizer in front of Antifa mob (video)

Polizei: Bei Deutschlandfahnen-Schwinger stark – bei Antifa die Hose voll | Bild: screenshot PI-NEWS

On Saturday, 10,000 left-wing activists, organised and carted there in buses, ensured a siege at the 16th AfD federal party conference in Riesa that was second to none. Their goal: to sabotage the democratic work of the approximately 600 delegates.

By MEINRAD MÜLLER | They lined up (again?) to march, block access routes, even attacked the car of the chancellor candidate Alice Weidel, and created chaos in the otherwise peaceful town of Riesa in Saxony.

A large contingent of police was on the scene, but instead of restoring order, the delegates had to witness how left-wing anarchists gained the upper hand. One particularly shameful example: a man who proudly waved an AfD flag and a German flag on a bridge towards the Antifa mob that had been carted there was chased away by the police (video above). They tried to take away his German flag, the symbol of our homeland. This is not the protection of democracy, this is a disgrace!

MDR applauds

The public media, which likes to present itself as neutral, once again exposed itself as a mouthpiece for the left-wing scene. MDR celebrated the blockades as a ‘success’. A success? That a democratic assembly had to start hours late? That delegates were threatened and intimidated? This is the sad state of our media landscape.

The truth about these protests is being obscured. There was nothing peaceful about these so-called demonstrations. Six police officers were injured, along with a left-wing member of the state parliament who was apparently acting in the midst of the tumult herself. Blockades, violence and threats – that is the true face of these protests.

An attack on millions of voters

This is not just about the AfD. This attack was on the 12 million people who voted for the AfD. These are citizens who are making clear demands: secure borders, stable energy prices, protection of our economy. Those who ignore these voices and instead tolerate left-wing sabotage are standing against democracy itself. The chatter about ‘diversity’ is exposing itself.

Despite all the adversity, the AfD went ahead with its party conference at the weekend. All the important points were discussed, the chancellor candidate Alice Weidel was nominated and the election programme was adopted. This shows that the AfD represents the voice of the people and will not be intimidated by left-wing troublemakers.

About the author:

Meinrad Müller (70), a retired entrepreneur, comments with a twinkle in his eye on topics of domestic, economic and foreign policy for various blogs in Germany. The native of Bavaria mainly takes up topics that are not mentioned in the mainstream press. His humorous and satirical paperbacks can be found on Amazon. Müller’s previous contributions to OUR CENTRAL EUROPE can be found here, his guide for amateur writers here.