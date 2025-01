LIVE Übertragung: A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the robotic Blue Ghost and Resilience landers — built by Firefly Aerospace and Tokyo-based ispace, respectively — is scheduled to lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday at 1:11 a.m. EST (0611 GMT). SpaceX and NASA will webcast the launch, and Space.com will carry the agency’s feed. NASA’s coverage will begin at 12:30 a.m. EST (0530 GMT).

