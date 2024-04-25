Left-wing EUdSSR elites in panic: Orban EU election rally banned

“Freedom is always the freedom of others.” (Rosa Luxemburg)

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán launched his “Fidesz” EU election campaign in Brussels on Friday. EU elites had previously tried unsuccessfully to ban the national-conservative “NatCon” conference in Brussels. However, the event was able to go ahead after a court injunction and the support of the liberal Belgian Prime Minister de Croo.

“I also launched our campaign in Brussels this week. Our rally was banned.”

– Viktor Orbán said on his social media account.

Totalitarian ban

“I despise your opinion, but I would give my life for you to be allowed to express it.” (Voltaire)

At the same time, Orban quoted the ban order.

“The event cannot be held because the purpose of the event is to bring together academics, cultural and political representatives with national-conservative views, and because these people belong to the right-wing religious movement.“

Left-wing panic ahead of the EU elections

“No army in the world can resist the power of an idea whose time has come.” (Vicor Hugo)

The justification for the ban on the “Fidesz” campaign, however, shows above all the fear of the left-wing EU elites of a strengthening of national-conservative forces in the upcoming EU elections in June.

Here is Orban’s warning to the left-wing EU elites:

“We have won every European election for twenty years: We are the most successful political community in Hungary and Europe. We cannot set ourselves a smaller goal: I propose that we win this election too.“

And here is the totalitarian justification for the ban from compliant left-wing judges:

“The past and future of conservatism are inextricably linked to the idea of the nation, the principle of national independence and the revival of unique national traditions.“

And Orban disparagingly:

“This was the justification for the ban.“

It was:

“Only the final settlement of the case is more scandalous than this. Our appeal against the prohibition order was rejected by two judges. When the Belgian Prime Minister published the correct assessment of the situation, the third judge upheld the appeal on the same grounds. That’s the rule of law out there, that’s the rule of law when it’s Western. And they still want to teach us a lesson.“

– Orban concluded.

