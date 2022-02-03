Press confe­rence 23.12.2021 with Vladimir Putin in English Translation:

Atlantic country elites prepare for their last battle

Since its return to power on January 20, 2021, the Deep State has been trying to rekindle Obama’s war policy, which Trump success­fully choked off. The feve­rish dreams of the warmon­gers count to revive the US triumph of 1945 by trig­ge­ring a limited nuclear war in Europe. They think, that only war may avert their global decline. The Ukraine has been chosen as Sara­jevo 2.0, when Malaysia Airlines MH17 was shot down or any similar future event would take place at that loca­tion: Will it ignite the desired loca­lized war next time?

On 21 December 2021 the Russian Defence Minister, Sergey Shoygu, announced, that private US mili­tary contrac­tors were trai­ning Ukrai­nian special-forces in the Donetsk region and unleash a provo­ca­tion under a false flag with chemical weapons included. The so-called White Helmets in Syria have shown us already, how dirty opera­tions might work.

Rumours by patriotic circles from the US predict, that the Deep State might direct a cyber­at­tack on their home­land but with fake news to falsely blame only Russia for the inci­dent. It explains the narra­tive of the Atlantic main stream press: Their concen­trated media power will take care of the spin and distract public atten­tion from the realities.

Putin teaches world media a lesson

At his tradi­tional end-of-year press confe­rence, Russian Presi­dent Vladimir Putin answered ques­tions from the inter­na­tional media. Ques­tion from Sky News‘ Russia corre­spon­dent Diana Magnay provided Putin the oppor­tu­nity to deliver important clarifications.

Sky News: Thank you for accep­ting my ques­tion. I will speak in English if you allow me:

You talked a lot about secu­rity guaran­tees and now we see new propo­sals. You also said that you have no inten­tion of attacking the Ukraine. Can you give an unequi­vocal guarantee that you really will not attack Ukraine or any other sover­eign state, or will that depend on the progress of the nego­tia­tions? And another ques­tion: What do you think the West can‚t under­stand about Russia or its inten­tions? Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Regar­ding guaran­tees and whether anything will depend on the progress of the nego­tia­tions: Our actions will not depend on the progress of the nego­tia­tions. They will depend on uncon­di­tional compli­ance ensu­ring the secu­rity requi­re­ments of Russia today and in histo­rical perspec­tive. In this regard, we have made it clear that any further expan­sion of NATO to the East is unac­cep­table. What is not clear here? Are we deploying missiles near the borders of the USA? No!

It is the USA with their missiles, which have come close to our home and already stan­ding in the door­step of our house. Are we deman­ding too much not to move more attack systems to our national borders? What’s unusual here? How would Ameri­cans react if we for example decided to come to US borders with Canada or Mexico and deployed our missiles there? Or did Mexico and the US never had terri­to­rial disputes? Who owned Cali­fornia and Texas before? Did you forget that? Fine, ever­ything has calmed down, nobody remem­bers it the way Crimea is remem­bered today. Wonderful! Also we do not try to remember how Ukraine was created. Who founded it? Vladimir Ilyich Lenin when he founded the Soviet Union: By the Union Treaty in 1922 and the consti­tu­tion in 1924. It was estab­lished after his death, but in line with his principles.

But mean­while it is the ques­tion of secu­rity – let’s leave history aside. It is not the course of the nego­tia­tions, which matters to us, but the result. It seems we don’t know all this. I have mentioned it many times before, and you probably know it too: Not an inch to the East – that has been the NATO guarantee in the 90s. What came out of that? They fooled us: We have seen five waves of NATO expan­sions. Now they are in Romania and corre­spon­ding systems will soon appear in Poland. That’s what it’s all about. You should finally under­stand: We do not threaten anyone. We did not come to the borders of the USA or to the borders of Great Britain or some­where else. They came to our borders and now they are saying: Now Ukraine will also be in NATO. Then there will be the systems as well. If not as a NATO member, then the systems will be deployed on a bila­teral basis. That’s what we’re talking about.

And you want guaran­tees from us. You have to give us guaran­tees – you! Immedia­tely – at once. Instead of spen­ding decades with mild talking about the need for secu­rity assurances but instead doing still, what they set out to do. It’s all about this. So are we threa­tening anyone?

What was the second part of your ques­tion? Please repeat it.

Sky News: In your opinion, what does the West not under­stand about Russia?

Vladimir Putin: You know – What we under­stand and what you under­stand or what you not under­stand: Some­times it seems to me that we live in diffe­rent worlds. I just said obvious things – how can you not under­stand? You said: “We won’t expand, but you keep expan­ding.” You said: “There will be equal guaran­tees for all under a series of inter­na­tional agree­ments!” But then we see, there is no equa­lity and this equal secu­rity does not occur.

Listen: In 1918 one of the assi­stants of Woodrow Wilson, the Presi­dent of the United States, said: „The whole world will become calmer when instead of today’s vast Russia there will be a state in Siberia and four other states in its Euro­pean part.“ In 1991 we divided ourselves into 12 parts, I reckon – correct! But I have the impres­sion, that this is not enough for our part­ners: Russia is much too big nowa­days. They think, because the Euro­pean coun­tries them­selves have become small states – not big empires, but small coun­tries, with 60–80 million people. And after the collapse of the Soviet Union, only 146 million have been left, but even that seems too much. I think that’s the only explana­tion for this constant pres­sure. In the 1990s, the Soviet Union did ever­ything possible to estab­lish normal rela­tions with the West and the US. I have said it before and I shall repeat it again – let it your listeners and viewers know – I do not remember what media you are from, but it doesn’t matter:

At the faci­li­ties of our nuclear weapons complex, that is, the mili­tary complex, there were repre­sen­ta­tives of the rele­vant American services. They went there to work – within the faci­li­ties of the Russian nuclear weapons complex – every day. They lived there. Nume­rous advi­sers worked in the Russian government, inclu­ding CIA employees. What more do you need? Why was it necessary to support terro­rists in the North Caucasus and use blatant terro­rist orga­niz­a­tions to try to crush the Russian Fede­ra­tion? But they did, and as a former director of the FSB I know that very well: We worked with double agents. They told us what tasks the Western special services had handed over to them. But why did you have to do that? Perhaps you should have acted differ­ently and treated Russia as a possible ally and streng­then it. But no, the oppo­site was the case: To attempt at an even more exten­sive collapse. And then NATO began to expand east­ward. And of course, we said: “Don’t do that, you promised us not to do it.” And they said to us: „Where is it written? There is nothing? Well what do you want then? Get away – we could not care less about your worries!“ It went on like this from year to year. Every time we spoke up, tried to prevent some­thing and expressed our concern. “No!” has been the answer: “No matter your worries. We will do what is necessary.” One, two, three, four, five – five NATO expan­sion waves, we had to expe­ri­ence. So what you can´t under­stand? I do not know. What seems unclear here. I think ever­ything is more than clear: We want to ensure our security!

