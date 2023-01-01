There is a human right on peace

By ALFRED DE ZAYAS – As more and more poli­ti­cians and scho­lars world­wide reco­gnize that the Ukraine war cannot be solved mili­ta­rily, that there will be no winners but only losers, we must concen­trate on damage control, which means an immediate cease-fire. This is the only rational policy we can follow, and should be advanced by all United Nations agen­cies, notably the General Assembly, the UN High Commis­sioner for Human Rights, the UN High Commis­sioner for Refu­gees, the United Nations Deve­lo­p­ment Program, the United Nations Envi­ron­mental Program, the World Health Orga­niz­a­tion, etc. There is indeed a human right to peace, which all UN member states have an erga omnes obli­ga­tion to respect. It is crucial for our survival that governments discard the outdated para­digm of uncon­di­tional surrender and “winner takes all”. The current war-monge­ring by poli­ti­cians and the drums of war orches­trated by the main­stream media are anything but “patriotic”. In the nuclear age every measure must be taken to reduce tensions and build bridges for dialogue.

My blue­print for peace is simple.

Cease­fire based on the UN Charter, A ban on deli­ve­ries of weapons to the belligerents, UN orga­nized inter­na­tional assi­s­tance to all popu­la­tions suffe­ring because of the war, lack of energy, lack of food, etc. UN orga­nized and moni­tored refe­renda in Crimea and Donbas, Lifting of sanc­tions that have nulli­fied the bene­fits of globa­liz­a­tion, broken supply chains, upset inter­na­tional trade, endan­gered food security, Draf­ting of a new secu­rity archi­tec­ture for Europe and the world, Estab­lish­ment of a Truth and Recon­ci­lia­tion Commis­sion to hear the grie­vances from all sides, 8. Punish­ment of war crimes by the respec­tive governments, e.g. Ukrai­nian crimes to be inves­ti­gated and prose­cuted by Ukrai­nian judges, Russian crimes to be inves­ti­gated and punished by Russian tribunals.

The stakes are too high: The survival of the planet

There is no valid binary analysis or divi­sion of the world into “good guys” and “bad guys”. There has always been good in the bad and bad in the good. A binary analysis is only possible if one refuses to consider the opinions of all belli­ger­ents, and of the rest of huma­nity — as it watches this tragedy unfold. There are root causes of the cata­strophe that we are witnessing, and if we want to formu­late a viable blue­print for peace, we must not look at it exclu­si­vely from the “Western” perspec­tive, but also take into account the views of 1.5 Billion Chinese, 1.5 Billion Indians, 240 million Paki­stanis, 170 million Bangla­deshis, 280 million Indo­ne­sians, 220 million Nige­rians, 220 million Brazi­lians, 140 million Mexi­cans etc. The stakes are too high, and we Ameri­cans and Euro­peans have no right to risk the survival of the planet because of an internal Euro­pean querelle. For the average African, Asian or Latin American, it is wholly irrele­vant whether Crimea is in Russia or in Ukraine. A nuclear war must not be fought over this.

What is crucial is to agree NOW on a cease-fire and bring in media­tors like Pope Francis to make concrete propo­sals. Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has just published an essay in the Spec­tator, where he urges a nego­tiated end to hosti­li­ties and warns about the danger of a nuclear war. He mentioned that in 1916 the US government had the oppor­tu­nity to end World War I through diplo­macy, but that the much-revered Woodrow Wilson squan­dered the chance because of domestic politics.

The Ukraine “war in which two nuclear powers contest a conven­tio­nally armed country” is clearly a proxy war in which NATO coun­tries are following a play­book to weaken Russia, in the vain expec­ta­tion to induce regime change. The US and NATO have failed to under­stand that Russians are very patriotic, and that when they feel threa­tened, they will fight no matter what the odds. No level of sanc­tions will ever induce the Russian popu­la­tion to rebel against Putin and put a US-friendly Tsar in his place. We already have the expe­ri­ence of 62 years of draco­nian sanc­tions against Cuba, which have failed to bring the commu­nist government to its knees. 40 years of sanc­tions against Nica­ragua, 23 years of economic war against Vene­zuela have not taken the Chavez and Maduro governments down. In fact, to this day these left-wing governments enjoy consi­derable popular support. As I learned during my offi­cial UN mission to Vene­zuela, the vast majo­rity of the Vene­zuelans do not blame Maduro for their trou­bles – they blame the U.S.

The propo­sals of Henry Kissinger

Of course, we cannot simply go back to the world before 24 February 2022. Too much blood has been shed. According to Kissinger any “peace process” would “link Ukraine to NATO, however expressed”, as he no longer sees Ukrai­nian neutra­lity as an option, which was the preferred solu­tion when Turkey nego­tiated a peace agree­ment back in March 2022, which was torpe­doed by the US and UK, who insisted in pursuing the war until “victory” against Russia, that is, misusing the Ukrai­nians as cannon fodder.

Kissinger proposes that Russia with­draw to the lines before 24 February, while the terri­to­ries Ukraine claims – Donetsk, Lugansk and Crimea – could be the subject of a nego­tia­tion after a cease­fire. Perso­nally, I have my doubts about this, because after the shel­ling of these terri­to­ries by the Ukraine since 2014, a consi­derable level of hatred toward the Ukrai­nian autho­ri­ties has emerged, so that it would be incon­ceivable for these terri­to­ries to be rein­cor­po­rated into Ukraine. It would then be a civil war, even a guer­rilla war. Essen­ti­ally it is a matter for the popu­la­tions there to decide, pursuant to their veri­fiably deter­mined wishes.

The right of self-deter­mi­na­tion of peoples (arts. 1, 55, Chap­ters XI and XII UN Charter) is solidly anchored in article 1 of the Inter­na­tional Covenant on Civil and Poli­tical Rights, and both Ukraine and Russia must respect it. Of course, the UN could now orga­nize self-deter­mi­na­tion refe­renda, which would be moni­tored inter­na­tio­nally. But the UN failed the Ukrai­nian and Russian peoples, when it failed to orga­nize and monitor refe­renda in these Russian-popu­lated terri­to­ries in 1991, when the Ukraine unila­te­rally split from the Soviet Union, or in 2014 following the anti-Russian coup d’état in Maidan, which over­threw the legi­ti­mate, demo­cra­ti­cally elected presi­dent of Ukraine, Victor Yanu­ko­vich. A refe­rendum 2014 would have prevented the tragedy we are witnessing today.

By now it should be clear to ever­y­body that, as the Koso­vars will never consent to be rein­cor­po­rated into Serbia, the Russian popu­la­tions of Crimea, Donetsk and Lugansk would rebel against any such proposal. What is not clear is how the popu­la­tions of Kherson and Zapo­rozhe would vote, terri­to­ries where the Russian majo­rity is less pronounced. Russia will never retreat to the 24 February 2022 line, because Russia consi­ders with good reason that the people in these terri­to­ries are in grave danger and that they are enti­tled to protec­tion. Perso­nally I do not adhere to the so-called doctrine of “Respon­si­bi­lity to Protect”[1]. But if R2P had any legi­ti­macy, then the Russians could also invoke it.

In need of a new global secu­rity structure

A new Euro­pean (or world-wide) secu­rity archi­tec­ture should be built that would take into consi­de­ra­tion the legi­ti­mate secu­rity concerns of all persons living in the area. The inde­pen­dence of Ukraine must of course be guaran­teed, as indeed the inde­pen­dence of Russia.

There are many obsta­cles to peace in Ukraine, mostly attri­bu­table to the intran­si­gent atti­tude of most NATO coun­tries that to this day fail to acknow­ledge the fact that NATO’s eastern expan­sion, contrary to agree­ments made in 1989/91, was perceived by Russia as an exis­ten­tial threat and that sooner or later Russia would react. Let us not forget that from 2014 to 2022 Russia parti­ci­pated in the Minsk Accords, in OSCE meetings, in the Normandy Format. It must be reco­gnized that Russia acted in confor­mity with article 2(3) of the UN Charter and spent 8 years trying to solve the problems created by the 2014 Maidan coup d’état by peaceful means. Alas, it was Ukraine, supported by the US and UK, who refused to imple­ment the Minsk agree­ments and the right of self-deter­mi­na­tion of the Russian popu­la­tions of Ukraine. The two trea­ties proposed by Foreign Minister Lavrov in December 2021 were mode­rate and a good basis for discus­sion. These trea­ties would have given Russia the national secu­rity guaran­tees it was enti­tled to have, and would have enabled a sustainable peace between Russia and Ukraine. Unfor­tu­n­a­tely, these propo­sals were arro­gantly rejected by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

One problem is that many in the West imagine that “a Russia rendered impo­tent by war” would be desi­rable. These people do not know Russia, the Russian people of their history. They are prey to the anti-Russian propa­ganda that has always been present in the Western media, which abated a bit during the Gorba­chev years late 1980s and early 1990s, but picked up quickly after NATO decided it needed an “enemy” to justify its exis­tence. This happened under US Presi­dent Bill Clinton, and we are seeing the conse­quences of rampant Russo­phobia today in the main­stream media, in talk shows, in Holly­wood. This kind of xeno­phobia is prohi­bited in Article 20 of the Inter­na­tional Covenant on Civil and Poli­tical rights, but most people do not know of the exis­tence of ICCPR. I remember the anti-Russian agita­tion at the time of the Geor­gian inva­sion of South Ossetia, the hateful arti­cles against Russian sportsmen and sports­women during the Socci Winter Olym­pics early in 2014, just before the Maiden coup d’état. It is as if the media were already prepa­ring the American and Euro­pean public to hate Russians, so as to be able to better justify the putsch and the subse­quent anti-Russian measures adopted by the putsch Parliament.

As a UN offi­cial, I had the oppor­tu­nity to learn the Russian language and obtain my profi­ci­ency certi­fi­cate. Ever since I have been grateful for the newly acquired ability to read Pushkin, Lermontov, Tolstoy, Dost­oy­evsky, Turgenev in the original. I also had the chance to use Russian at the Office of the UN High Commis­sioner for Human Rights during nume­rous missions to the Baltic states and Russia, and in 1994 during two missions to Ukraine to monitor both the parlia­men­tary and presi­den­tial elec­tions. I am happy to know a consi­derable number of Russians in Russia and in the diaspora, as well as Ukrai­nians in Ukraine and in the diaspora, some of whom I call friends. As a histo­rian, I have made an effort to under­stand the Russian psyche, to put myself in their shoes. Kissinger reminds us of Russia’s “histo­rical role” in Europe and warns that the chimera of “dismant­ling” Russia would turn its vast terri­tory into a “contested vacuum” and endless wars by compe­ting socie­ties would follow. In the presence of thousands of nuclear weapons in the area, this would be a recipe for universal Apocalypse.

All sides committed war crimes

The main­stream media in the West conti­nues to pour fuel on the fire by maxi­mi­zing reports – whether veri­fiable or not – of alleged Russian war crimes. There is no doubt, that Russian soldiers have committed atro­ci­ties in Ukraine, as NATO forces have committed atro­ci­ties in Afgha­ni­stan, Iraq, Abu Ghraib, Guan­ta­namo, and else­where. In my book The Wehr­macht War Crimes Bureau (Univer­sity of Nebraska Press, 1980[2]) I docu­mented atro­ci­ties committed by both Russian and Ukrai­nian soldiers on Yugo­s­lavs, Poles, Hunga­rians, Germans, during World War II. Of course, Russians commit crimes. But all sides have committed them, and we should not be focu­sing on the primacy of punish­ment and war crimes trials, because expe­ri­ence shows that war crimes trials can only take place if there has been uncon­di­tional surrender by the vanquished, as 1945 when Germany and Japan capitulated.

Russia will react on a pre-emptive nuclear strike

The scen­ario today is quite diffe­rent, because there is zero chance that Russia would ever surrender. If the esca­la­tion of tensions and the propa­ganda continue, there is a growing danger that someone at NATO will propose a “pre-emptive” nuclear strike against Russia, and if Russia were exis­ten­ti­ally threa­tened, it would throw its vast nuclear arsenal against us in the West. Let us not forget that the oceans are alive with NATO and Russian subma­rines all equipped with nuclear weapons. Thus, we should not provoke a nuclear confron­ta­tion that could very well termi­nate human (and animal) life on the planet.

Common sense tells us that we must reduce tensions and try to reach a compro­mise, a modus vivendi, even though it will take many years before rela­tions between NATO coun­tries and Russia can be restored to a respectful co-existence.

At the Nurem­berg and Tokyo trails 1945–48 the vanquished were at the mercy of the victors (vae victis), and the Nurem­berg and Tokyo trials were held in the arro­gance of power. Surely many of those convicted were guilty of horren­dous crimes. But a “victor’s tribunal” never has much legi­ti­macy. In order to do “justice” a tribunal must punish all who have broken the law, and not focus on the vanquished and let the victors get away in total impu­nity. If the Nurem­berg tribunal aspired to credi­bi­lity, it should have tried the Soviets for their multiple massa­cres of reli­gious mino­ri­ties, the killing of 15,000 Polish priso­ners of war at Katyn and else­where, it would have tried the US and UK for the deli­be­rate terror bombing of popu­la­tion centres, killing an esti­mated 600,000 human beings. “Bomber Harris” certainly would have been hung. Also the “dambus­ters” would have had a place on the dock. If the Tokyo tribunal would have wanted histo­rical respec­ta­bi­lity, it would have tried the US for its indiscri­mi­nate naval warfare, for its syste­matic machine-gunning of Japa­nese ship­w­re­cked (as recorded in the UN Navy histo­ries), would have tried British soldiers for killing Japa­nese priso­ners of war in Southeast Asia (widely discussed in British Parlia­men­tary Debates), would have tried the crew of the Enola Gay that threw the first atomic bomb on the hapless popu­la­tion of Hiro­shima — histo­ri­cally one of the mega-crimes of the 20th century.

Do we need an inter­na­tional tribunal to try Putin, Zelinsky, Stol­ten­berg, to prose­cute members of the Azov battalion, merce­n­a­ries and other ruth­less comba­tants? No. Inves­ti­ga­tions and trials should be conducted only by the coun­tries concerned. The Ukrai­nians have an inte­rest in main­tai­ning disci­pline in their armies. Ditto the Russians. An inter­na­tional tribunal would only poli­ti­cize matters. All States parties to the 1949 Geneva Red Cross Conven­tions are already obliged to try their own crimi­nals. Here is where emphasis must be placed.

With wisdom and sere­nity, we might manage to survive

What histo­rical prece­dents do we have for major wars that have ended with amnes­ties[3]? Too many to count. Let me start with the Thirty Years War (1618–48) that wiped out some 8 million Euro­peans. Inte­res­tingly enough, notwith­stan­ding the mons­trous atro­ci­ties committed, no war crimes trials were held, no retri­bu­tion was stipu­lated in the 1648 Trea­ties of Münster and Osna­brück. On the contrary, Article 2 of both trea­ties provides for a general amnesty. Too much blood had been spilt. Europe needed a rest, and “punish­ment” was left to God: “There shall be on the one side and the other a perpe­tual Obli­vion, Amnesty, or Pardon of all that has been committed … in such a manner, that no body …shall prac­tice any Acts of Hosti­lity, enter­tain any Enmity, or cause any Trouble to each other.”[4] The Peace of West­phalia of 1648 has gone down in history as a mile­stone of inter­na­tional law and a reason­able effort at estab­li­shing a Euro­pean secu­rity archi­tec­ture[5].

We can also refer to article 3 of the Treaty of Rijs­wijk (1697), which ordained amnesty for the soldiers of the French and British monar­chies. Article XI of the Final Act of the Congress of Vienna (1815) stipu­lated amnes­ties notwith­stan­ding the atro­ci­ties of the Napo­leonic wars. Chapter II of the Evian Accords of 1962, which ended the fero­cious Alge­rian war of inde­pen­dence, simi­larly ordained an amnesty for both sides.

Admit­tedly, today’s world does not like the concept of “amnesty” and seems to be hooked on revenge. This is pretty dange­rous, as we dance on the rim of the precipice.

With wisdom and sere­nity, we might manage to survive and someday say with Vergi­lius “forsan et haec olim memi­nisse iuvabit” … “perhaps one day it will be plea­sing to remember these things”. Espe­cially if our poli­ti­cians exer­cise prudence and wisdom and succeed in saving the world from Arma­geddon. Sure enough, this sounds like an expres­sion of stoi­cism and aesthe­ti­cism, but what options do we have?

[1] See discus­sion of R2P in para. 32 of my 2018 report to the Human Rights Council. undocs.org/Home/Mobile?FinalSymbol=A%2FHRC%2F37%2F63&Language=E&DeviceType=Desktop&LangRequested=False

See the debate in the General Assembly on 23 July 2009, summa­rized in my 2012 report to the Assembly (A/67/277). Contrary to some trends and percep­tions, the idea of the respon­si­bi­lity to protect, contained in General Assembly reso­lu­tion 60/1 (2005 World Summit Outcome), did not replace the Charter-mandated inter­na­tional law of non-inter­fe­rence in the internal affairs of sover­eign States. The respon­si­bi­lity to protect is not a lex specialis that dero­gates from Article 2 (3), (4) and (7) or any other provi­sion of the Charter. The principle of non-inter­ven­tion remains very much valid and is confirmed in count­less reso­lu­tions of the Assembly and the Human Rights Council. There­fore, respon­si­bi­lity to protect cannot circum­vent the Charter or engage in sabre-ratt­ling or propa­ganda for war. At the plenary debate on the respon­si­bi­lity to protect, the Presi­dent of the Assembly iden­ti­fied four bench­mark ques­tions that should deter­mine whether and when the system of collec­tive secu­rity could invoke the respon­si­bi­lity to protect: (a) Do the rules apply in principle, and is it likely that they will be applied in prac­tice equally to all States, or, in the nature of things, is it more likely that the principle would be applied only by the strong against the weak? (b) Will the adop­tion of the respon­si­bi­lity to protect principle in the prac­tice of collec­tive secu­rity be more likely to enhance or under­mine respect for inter­na­tional law? © Is the doctrine of respon­si­bi­lity to protect necessary and, conver­sely, does it guarantee that States will inter­vene to prevent another situa­tion like the one that occurred in Rwanda? (d) Does the inter­na­tional commu­nity have the capa­city to enforce accoun­ta­bi­lity upon those who might abuse the right?

[2] See scho­l­arly reviews on my website www.alfreddezayas.com/books.shtml

[3] Alfred de Zayas, “Amnesty Clause” in Rudolf Bern­hardt (ed.) Ency­clo­pedia of Public Inter­na­tional Law, vol, I, North Holland, Amsterdam, 1992, pp. 148–151.

[4] avalon.law.yale.edu/17th_century/westphal.asp

[5] Alfred de Zayas, “West­phalia, Peace of” in Bern­hardt, Ency­clo­pedia of Public Inter­na­tional Law, vol. IV, pp. 1465–1469, North Holland, Amsterdam,.2000.

