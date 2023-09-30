Attacks to margi­na­lize nation-states are on the rise

The world is facing a turning point and a new global order is emer­ging. The colo­nial and neo-colo­nial era of the last 500 years is in its final throes. The colo­nial masters and mono­polar bene­fi­ci­a­ries of that era (1500 – 2000) are resis­ting these objec­tive and histo­rical deve­lo­p­ment processes with their last strength.

Trans­na­tional circles and the national elites, who follow – partly in coope­ra­tion and partly in confron­ta­tion – try to push the looming end of their hegemony as far back into the future as possible, but based on their concepts from the colo­nial past:

One of their methods goes in the direc­tion of „war“ in order to create a mili­tary chaos and an emer­gency legis­la­tion to lock away the over­whel­ming majo­ri­ties. Their dreams for an One-World-Order revived rest on the debris of those conflicts. As examples of such deve­lo­p­ments the war in Ukraine and the Atlantic saber ratt­ling in the South China Sea could be cited. In parallel an emer­gency legis­la­tion, nicely packaged by ideo­lo­gical catch­phrases, like „climate change“, „energy turn­around“ or „pandemic prepared­ness“ will be enforced. It is crowned by an salva­tion doctrine, as named the „Great Re-Set“, which under the scepter of globa­lists is supposed to arise as a crypto religion.

The other method aims to instru­men­ta­lize supra­na­tional – and inter­na­tional insti­tu­tions for unipolar purposes to mini­mize the sove­reignty of the nation-states from above via a regime of supra­na­tional laws to have sove­reignty removed comple­tely at the end. With the fall of the Iron Curtain in 1989 measures to margi­na­lize nation-states took on new and highest prio­rity by trans­na­tional circles.

Current attacks on the consti­tu­tions and laws of nation-states to under­mine them from above either via hege­monic claims by Atlantic powers or via inter­go­vern­mental orga­niza­tions are for example:

Foreign Intel­li­gence Surveil­lance Act [FISA], Section 702 of the U.S. to snoo­ping on non‑U.S. citi­zens, inclu­ding the mass tapping of elec­tronic commu­ni­ca­tions data outside the U.S., whether or not offenses were committed by these foreign count­ries or their citi­zens. FISA serves solely the matter of enfor­cing the national inte­rests of the USA – when­ever needed the laws of the other foreign state will be broken at will.

to snoo­ping on non‑U.S. citi­zens, inclu­ding the mass tapping of elec­tronic commu­ni­ca­tions data outside the U.S., whether or not offenses were committed by these foreign count­ries or their citi­zens. FISA serves solely the matter of enfor­cing the national inte­rests of the USA – when­ever needed the laws of the other foreign state will be broken at will. In line with Anglican law, FISA’s power to inter­vene has been vastly expanded by exten­sion laws like the USA Patriot Act [2001], the USA Patriot Act [2015] as well as the Clari­fying Lawful Over­seas Use of Data Act [CLOUD Act; 2018]. Exacer­ba­ting these are Section 215 of the Patriot Act and Section 101 of the Freedom Act. Based on the amended sections 501 and 502 of FISA the U.S. National Secu­rity Agency [NSA] has been enabled to request tele­phone compa­nies for their release of any tele­com­mu­ni­ca­tion data. To this end further autho­ri­ties under FISA are enabled by means of their infa­mous Section 702, which autho­rizes NSA spying on non‑U.S. citi­zens outside the U.S. terri­tory. In order to be spied on by FISA there is no need for the foreign target to commit any offence: All the U.S. autho­ri­ties need for justi­fi­ca­tion is a so-called „signi­fi­cant purpose“, which will allow to spy-out „foreign intel­li­gence information”. The CLOUD Act is an amen­ding statute and relates to Section 2703 of the „Elec­tronic Commu­ni­ca­tions Privacy Act [ECPA; 1986].“ Based on this criminal search – and seizure warrants are issued to the U.S. autho­ri­ties to gather evidence, even if the infor­ma­tion has been resting or being stored outside US territory. Thanks to Section 215 of the Patriot Act and Sections 501, 502 of FISA, it is possible to demand the release of any records, inclu­ding server data. The only formal requi­re­ment needed is a decision by the Foreign Intel­li­gence Surveil­lance Court [FISC or FISA Court], which are routi­nely and gene­rously granted. The U.S. admi­nis­tra­tion has announced to pursue the exten­sion of the FISA surveil­lance to have tapped commu­ni­ca­tions between U.S. citi­zens and foreign cont­acts for all future to come.

[2001], the [2015] as well as the [CLOUD Act; 2018]. Exacer­ba­ting these are Section 215 of the Patriot Act and Section 101 of the Freedom Act. Based on the amended sections 501 and 502 of FISA the U.S. National Secu­rity Agency [NSA] has been enabled to request tele­phone compa­nies for their release of any tele­com­mu­ni­ca­tion data. Plan of WHO to fast-track itself into an «One-World Health-Hegemon» with execu­tive power over other nation-states to be side-lined and subdued. After a „successful“ test run thanks to the Smart-CoV virus, the WHO pursues the plan for an ulti­mate power grab, supported by the «medical-bio-chemical-indus­trial complex»: The plot envi­sions to have the WHO turned into a «World Health Super-Govern­ment». It would enable WHO to exer­cise supra­na­tional execu­tive power by means of newly revised „Inter­na­tional Health Regu­la­tions“ [IHR] and newls intro­duced so-called “pandemic prepared­ness” [Pandemic Treaty] includung “compul­sory medical treat­ment”, comple­mented by an autho­rity to exert censor­ship, in order to have silenced any unwel­come critics.

Plan of the United Nations [UN] under the pretext and claims that the Sustainable Deve­lo­p­ment Goals [SDGs] were in jeopardy to serve as excuse and have to censor­ship and gagging imposed orders over its member states but with infrin­ge­ment of the laws and consti­tu­tions of the various nation-states. On the UN website you can read all fishy excuses supposed to faci­li­tate the imple­men­ta­tion of planned censor­ship over the world commu­nity globally with impu­nity by reali­zing the dreams of the UN for buil­ding their „digital army“:

Buil­ding a digital army: UN peace­kee­pers fight deadly disin­for­ma­tion |

news.un.org/en/story/2023/08/1139682

The UN website let their readers know:

With smart­phones, editing apps, and inno­va­tive approa­ches, some UN peace­kee­ping opera­tions across the world are buil­ding a “digital army” aimed at comba­ting mis- and disin­for­ma­tion on social media networks and beyond.

Desig­ning ways to fight back against false­hoods that can trigger tensions, violence, or even death, the UN has been moni­to­ring how mis- and disin­for­ma­tion and hate speech can attack health, secu­rity, stabi­lity as well as progress towards the Sustainable Deve­lo­p­ment Goals (SDGs).

“It has become clear that busi­ness as usual is not an option,” UN Secre­tary-General António Guterres said in a policy brief laun­ched in June on infor­ma­tion inte­grity on digital platforms.

“The ability to disse­mi­nate large-scale disin­for­ma­tion to under­mine scien­ti­fi­cally estab­lished facts poses an exis­ten­tial risk to huma­nity and endan­gers demo­cratic insti­tu­tions and funda­mental human rights,” he wrote in the brief.

The Secre­tary-General of the United Nations ignores what is consti­tu­tio­nally enshrined in the consti­tu­tions and basic laws of UN member states with regard to freedom of infor­ma­tion and speech, such as in the Charter of Funda­mental Rights of the Euro­pean Union or in the consti­tu­tions of the member states, like for example:

On the Charter of Funda­mental Rights of the Euro­pean Union accor­ding to Article 11 Freedom of Expres­sion and Information:

„Ever­yone has the right to freedom of expres­sion. This right shall include freedom of expres­sion and freedom to receive and impart infor­ma­tion and ideas without inter­fe­rence by public autho­rity and regard­less of fron­tiers. The freedom of the media and its plura­lity shall be respected.“

On the Basic Law (GG) of the Federal Repu­blic of Germany:

„GG – Article 5 (1) guaran­tees a total of five basic rights with freedom of opinion, infor­ma­tion, press, broad­cas­ting and film:

Ever­yone has the right to freely express and disse­mi­nate his or her opinion in speech, writing and pictures and to inform himself or herself without hindrance from gene­rally acces­sible sources.

Freedom of the press and freedom of reporting by radio and film are guaran­teed. There shall be no censorship.“

Laws for the fight against racke­tee­ring – and trans­na­tional orga­nized crime are long overdue

Self-empowered repre­sen­ta­tives of the one-world-model under­take attempts to strike from above from their lawless space – e.g. via the vehicle of inter­go­vern­mental insti­tu­tions – to suppress nation-states with their multi­polar world order against the will of their large majo­ri­ties in viola­tion of consti­tu­tions and laws of the affected nation-states.

These attacks against the foun­da­tions of nation-states and their national legis­la­tions will make it neces­sary to resort to more effec­tive coun­ter­me­a­sures in the future. They that go beyond the defen­sive methods that have failed so far, as history tells:

It will be neces­sary to use the legal means of the nation-state to fight «enemies of the state» [state enemies] from outside and inside more effec­tively and with more powerful and speci­ally geared laws for that purpose:

Espe­ci­ally since the attacks on sove­reignty of nation-states are carried out via orga­niza­tions and insti­tu­tions, but not indi­vi­duals, this fact recom­mends a legis­la­tion of the kind, which only made a successful fight against gang-related crime [Mafia] in the USA successful:

It will require so-called „anti-racke­tee­ring“ legis­la­tion to enable nation-states to act effec­tively against the assaults of trans­na­tio­nally influenced corrupted insti­tu­tions and their godfa­thers on the basis of an extended racke­tee­ring legislation:

Just as the U.S. has only been able to prevail in the fight against orga­nized crime and U.S. Mafia fami­lies since 1970 based on the RICO Act [Act: Racke­teer Influenced Corrupt Orga­niza­tions Act] of Chapter IX under the Orga­nized Crime Control Act [OCCA; control law against orga­nized crime], a similar type of anti-racke­tee­ring legis­la­tion will be required in the fight against enemies of the state of a trans­na­tional nature – no matter under what insti­tu­tional disguise.

Only a racke­tee­ring legis­la­tion, which is extre­mely weakly deve­loped in many Euro­pean states today, will make it possible to act effec­tively against «upper bosses», who give the instruc­tions «only», but hide and do not execute them­selves [unlike the „small“ execu­tors below to be prose­cuted supposed to serve as their scape­goats only], but repre­sent the plot masters inside the racke­tee­ring network actually. Under such context the perpe­tra­tors of e.g. CoV-crimes from the „media – poli­tics – medical-bioche­mical complex“ could be taken-out en bloc on the basis of proven evidence under anti-racke­tee­ring charges based on an anti-racke­tee­ring legis­la­tion like RICO.

Ever incre­asing state crime over the past years, will make the crea­tion a tailor-made anti-racke­tee­ring law appa­ratus in line with Anti-Mafia-Laws neces­sary. It is supposed to be applied against inter­na­tional as well as trans­na­tional orga­niza­tions in the future. This has become neces­sary, in order to be adequa­tely equipped and better prepared against attacks on state and its consti­tu­tion from outside and inside.

In the event of future attacks and viola­tions against state sove­reignty and the rule of national laws, racke­tee­ring procee­dings by the states under attack would be lodged against any gang-related crimi­na­lity, which may also come via trans­na­tional and/or inter­go­vern­mental insti­tu­tions and their execu­tive henchmen – it does not matter!

Under such changed circum­s­tances, front men of trans­na­tional wire-pullers at the top might think twice about their assumed future actions, which had promised them abso­lute impu­nity, but only in the past!

***

A contri­bu­tion of UNSR-MITTEUROPA Global-Research