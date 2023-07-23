Half of Czechs do not trust the EU – this is the highest level recorded since 2016

The level of trust in the Euro­pean Union among Czechs has dropped from 58% to 46% compared to last year. Trust in the North Atlantic Treaty Orga­niza­tion (NATO) and the United Nations (UN) has also signi­fi­cantly decreased compared to the previous year, to 56% and 52% respectively.

These are the results of a survey conducted by the Center for Public Opinion Rese­arch (CVVM) from late March to the end of May of the current year. The previous survey took place in July of last year.

Accor­ding to the survey authors, the trust of the Czech public in the UN, NATO, and the EU is strongly inter­con­nected: if people trust one of these orga­niza­tions, the likeli­hood that they will trust the other two is signi­fi­cantly higher.

“At the same time, the trust between NATO and the Euro­pean Union is some­what stronger, while the connec­tion between trust in the Euro­pean Union and the UN is some­what weaker, although still signi­fi­cant,” they added.

In this year’s survey, distrust of the EU prevailed over trust, with half of the respond­ents answe­ring nega­tively. 4% of the respond­ents said they did not know.

36% do not trust NATO, and 37% do not trust the UN. The propor­tion of those who trust NATO and the UN has decreased by 11 percen­tage points compared to the previous year. A year ago, in July, 67% of Czechs trusted the North Atlantic Alli­ance, and 63% trusted the UN.

“For the UN and the NATO, this is a return to the levels reached in 2020 and 2021,” stated the CVVM.

From 2003 to 2011, the level of trust of Czech citi­zens in the Euro­pean Union fluc­tuated around 55%, except for 2004 when it reached its record value of 64%, and 2007 when it halved.

The most signi­fi­cant decline in trust in the EU occurred in 2012 and 2016, reaching 40% and 37% respec­tively, which, accor­ding to the authors of the study, was related to the economic and migra­tion crisis. “Last year, trust signi­fi­cantly increased, and in the current year, on the contrary, it has fallen to the level of 2017,” the CVVM report states.

The NATO earned the least trust from 2003 to 2009, and in 2010 its trust value equaled that of the EU, and in subse­quent years, from 2010 to 2020, it slightly exceeded it.

Last year, the propor­tions of those who trusted the UN, NATO, and the EU were almost equal. Last year, trust in NATO was the highest among the three insti­tu­tions mentioned in the study for the first time.

On the other hand, the UN has long been the most trusted of all the orga­niza­tions surveyed, although trust in it dropped from a record high of 70% to 55% from 2004 to 2007. Then the level of trust in the UN fluc­tuated and reached 68% in 2015. This year, from March 27 to May 22, CVVM surveyed 834 people aged 15 and older.

