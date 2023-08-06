Deut­sche Version: Hier

Where is the world heading in the midst of the CoV-plot?

By the Editor | The CoV-plot rests on a total of three dimen­sions: a medical dimen­sion, a poli­tical dimen­sion, and a legal dimen­sion. In each of these areas pres­sing and burning ques­tions have mean­while arisen:

Unser-Mittel­eu­ropa spoke exclu­si­vely to Dr. med. Andreas Heisler, Presi­dent of the Swiss-based inde­pen­dent medical and health network ALETHEIA – which has been supported by more than 12,000 members at this stage. ALETHEIA was founded in summer 2020 after the break-out of the «CoV Plan­demic» to counter the incre­dible excesses and encroach­ments of the govern­mental CoV-regime with an increased sense of reality as well as civic responsibility.

After our article about Dr. med. Heisler’s assess­ment of the situa­tion a year ago, Unser-Mittel­eu­ropa has asked Dr. med. Heisler to provide our readers an up-date and over­view with regard to the state of the «CoV-Crime of the Century»:

Ques­tion: In an Open Letter dated 6 October, 2022 to the Federal Depart­ment of the Inte­rior (EDI), ALETHEIA has stated that the Swiss popu­la­tion has been harassed „with measures contrary to human rights“ and that the CoV-certi­fi­cate is being intro­duced „with not serious argu­ments“. Despite this fact, the Swiss people have surren­dered in mean­while three refe­ren­dums to the scien­tific dispro­por­tio­na­lity of their rulers at Federal Bern, but have not seemed supported in their decision by ALETHEIA – the goddess of truth – accor­ding to Greek mythology:

on 6/13/2021 on the Covid-19 bill with 60.2%.

on 28.11.2021 to the exten­sion of the Covid-19 law with 62%

on 6/18/2022 to extend the Covid-19 law with 61.9%.

How do you explain the Swiss electorate’s subser­vi­ence to reason, true science, and the growing pile of hard facts?

„The slander of Apelles": The naked truth ALETHEIA on the far left – in front the domi­nant society with repre­sen­ta­tives of igno­rance, slander, conspi­racy and others

Dr. Heisler: One answer to the ques­tion could indeed be the Swiss electorate’s subser­vi­ence to reason, true science and the growing moun­tain of corre­spon­ding facts.

Unfort­u­na­tely, during the so-called Covid pandemic, the popu­la­tion in Switz­er­land also presented itself as far too autho­rity-trus­ting and inti­mi­dated. Here, too, the prin­ci­ples of defa­ma­tion, denun­cia­tion and colla­bo­ra­tion have been exposed at an unima­gined level.

Another expl­ana­tion for the high appr­oval ratings for the exten­sion or proli­fe­ra­tion of consti­tu­tio­nally proble­matic laws and regu­la­tions supposed to be inhu­mane, could possibly have been active elec­toral manipulation.

It has been parti­cu­larly perplexing, that the first two refe­renda had shown a voter turnout of 60% each, while the third had been only 40%: Yet virtually iden­tical appr­oval ratings occurred. That gives me pause for thought.

Ques­tion: On July 8, 2021, ALETHEIA asked Swiss­medic by Open Letter to the Federal Depart­ment of Home Affairs (FDHA) to suspend the appr­oval of the so-called Covid „vaccines“ after the so-called „vacci­na­tions“ against CoV have turned-out inef­fec­tive, unsafe and unneces­sary. Did Swiss­medic subse­quently try to refute ALETHEIA’s reasoning?

Dr. Heisler: Swiss­medic never addressed the argu­ments. All that was heard was that it was a tempo­rary (de facto emer­gency) and lawful autho­riza­tion. The vaccines were safe and effec­tive was stated.

Ques­tion: Does the result of the refe­ren­dums provide the Federal Govern­ment a carte blanche for medical expe­ri­ments on humans in the future?

Dr. Heisler: I suspect that even a nega­tive result of the refe­renda, i.e. a rejec­tion by the elec­to­rate, would not have prevented the Federal Council from again appro­ving medical expe­ri­ments on humans in case of doubt. Unfort­u­na­tely, this is why the Federal Council can actually rely on a label „confirmed by direct democracy“.

Ques­tion: Does such beha­viour consti­tute a viola­tion of the „Nurem­berg Code“ of 1947?

Dr. Heisler: In my view, this beha­viour consti­tutes indeed a viola­tion of the Nurem­berg Code of 1947. A mRNA-packaged into Nano-lipids have never been tested on humans. The appr­oval study situa­tion is extre­mely poor; far too few humans have been „treated“ for far too short a time. The entire precli­nical phase, which is supposed to take at least 2 years, has not taken place. This can also not be simu­lated on the computer, as presented by so-called scien­tists and the main­stream media.

The true extent of the cata­strophe is beco­ming more and more appa­rent and can be seen in the excess morta­lity and the decline in births since the so-called vacci­na­tion campaign was rolled-out.

Ques­tion: Did the useless respec­tively coun­ter­pro­duc­tive govern­ment measures you described lead to health workers quit­ting or being laid off?

Dr. Heisler: What I see now is the immi­nent collapse of our health care system. What we were threa­tened with at the begin­ning of the so-called pandemic, and which should only have been prevented by the unspeakable measures, has now occurred in Switz­er­land after the WHO ended the „pandemic“: The health care system no longer func­tions, even emer­gen­cies are often treated inadequately.

In parti­cular, pati­ents with side effects of the mRNA injec­tion are not taken seriously and often end up in psych­iatry in despair.

This state of affairs can be explained by the fact that many health care workers did not want to bow to the vacci­na­tion pres­sure and resi­gned. Those who have submitted to the human expe­ri­ment often dropped-out in the short or long term because of more or less serious side effects. Ulti­m­ately, the shortage of personnel has led to this crisis.

Ques­tion: Were the described excesses of the CoV regime the main cause of today’s crises and bott­len­ecks with the health-care-system?

Dr. Heisler: From my point of view, these excesses are the main reason for today’s crisis and bott­len­ecks in the health care system, which the popu­la­tion has incre­asingly come across. The quality of medical care and health care for the popu­la­tion in general has declined drasti­cally in Switz­er­land over the last three years. This is also shown by the fact that certain medi­cines – in part also vital anti­bio­tics – are not or are parti­ally not available.

Ques­tion: What repri­sals were you and your colle­agues subjected to, who did not submit to the CoV regime?

Dr. Heisler: The repri­sals continue up to this day: Time and again, even now, there are court rulings, whereas colle­agues in Switz­er­land are sentenced to fines and even to condi­tional impri­son­ment because of mask atte­sta­tions or vacci­na­tion certi­fi­cates. There have been house and prac­tice sear­ches for issuing mask dispen­sa­tions or for dispen­sing effec­tive medi­ca­tions such as Iver­mectin or Chlorine-Dioxide-solutions.

By far the most draco­nian measure was the forced psych­ia­tric treat­ment of my colle­ague Dr. Thomas Binder in May 2020. He had to spend a week in a closed ward of a psych­ia­tric insti­tu­tion for so-called „corona-mania“ and subse­quently undergo forced treat­ment with medi­ca­tion for a certain period of time. This measure has led to the fact that many doctors in Switz­er­land have not protested.

Ques­tion: How do the alleged deaths due to CoV compare to the victims with vaccine-damage?

Dr. Heisler: Accor­ding to offi­cial data, 470 people have died in Canton Lucerne in connec­tion with the SarsCov‑2 virus disease. These persons were between 80 and 100 years old, and the statis­tics obviously also include pati­ents who died, for example, in a motor­cycle acci­dent, but showed a posi­tive Sars/Cov‑2 test shortly before passing away.

Even accor­ding to federal court decis­ions, a posi­tive test is no proof of infec­tion. It can be assumed that even fewer people have actually died from the virus, if it ever existed. The death rate is ther­e­fore in the per-thousand range in rela­tion to a popu­la­tion of 400,000 people in the Canton of Lucerne. In my prac­tice as well, there have actually been no actual deaths in the past three years, which makes the figure of 470 deaths in Canton of Lucerne seem much too high and yet realistic.

In contrast, there have been several tragic deaths even in my prac­tice, which I must defi­ni­tely see in connec­tion with the mRNA injec­tion. A young 30-year-old woman collapsing dead in the laundry room is some­thing I have never encoun­tered in my more than 20-year career as a family physi­cian. It doesn’t just happen.

It is a fact that two todd­lers of not even 1 and 3 years of age were made half-wise. The result of the court-ordered autopsy is unfort­u­na­tely not available to me.

Ques­tion: How could the victims of vacci­na­tions be helped best?

Dr. Heisler: This is a very broad field. First of all, vacci­na­tion victims can be helped by taking them seriously and listening to them. This is done by very few physi­cians, for various reasons. Partly out of shame, partly out of igno­rance and partly out of corrup­tion. We try to cater to the problem of the pati­ents very indi­vi­du­ally. In the process, it becomes appa­rent that we are dealing with a very colourful picture of side effects. Ther­e­fore, there is no simple one-size-fits-all solu­tion that applies equally to all those affected. We are also in contact with colle­agues in Switz­er­land and abroad.

Ques­tion: Do mRNA injec­tions in reality not repre­sent vacci­na­tions, but rather a gene therapy, as some experts claim?

Dr. Heisler: Since the autho­ri­ties, contrary to the promises at the begin­ning of the so-called vacci­na­tion campaigns that vacci­na­tion would be effec­tive, have since had to admit that it protects neither against infec­tion nor against trans­mis­sion, the term „vacci­na­tion“ is false and comple­tely misleading.

The wrong term “vacci­na­tion” should suggest that it is a prac­ti­cally a harm­less medical measure – the prefix mRNA-(vaccination) is kept omitted as much as possible. I would not select the term gene therapy, because a therapy should only be applied in case of real dise­ases and actual sick people. The so-called vaccines to a large extent have been targeted towards comple­tely healthy persons. Ther­e­fore, I would rather speak of a gene-expe­ri­ment; the effects and conse­quences that this will have for those affected can only be seen now and in the future. It can be assumed that besides the many thromboses/embolisms, heart attacks, strokes and also auto­im­mune dise­ases and neuro­lo­gical syndromes, there will be more and more cases of cancer. The big fear on my part is that espe­ci­ally the younger gene­ra­tion will suffer from such events later.

Ques­tion: Do the results of above-mentioned refe­renda consti­tute viola­tions of Art. 118b80 on „rese­arch invol­ving human subjects“ of the Swiss Consti­tu­tion, espe­ci­ally since it says there under point (d): „An inde­pen­dent review of the rese­arch project must have shown that the protec­tion of the parti­ci­pa­ting persons is guaranteed“?

Dr. Heisler: I see that in exactly the same way. Here, of course, the lawyers should have to have the say. From my point of view, this is clearly a global human expe­ri­ment; the protec­tion of the parti­ci­pa­ting persons has been comple­tely put aside. And this happened with a disease that was no more dange­rous than any normal flu.

Ques­tion: How come that the WHO was able to disse­mi­nate fata­lity rates of 3.4% world­wide on March 7, 2020 and was allowed to spread fear and panic among popu­la­tions with impunity?

Dr. Heisler: Since there has been a complete subju­ga­tion of the media and also of the judi­cial appa­ratus in most count­ries on this world, the WHO and all its accom­plices from the various states may have committed crimes against huma­nity with impu­nity. The inci­te­ment of people is a criminal offense in Switzerland.

Unfort­u­na­tely, due to the current situa­tion, it is not possible to take action against the media and autho­ri­ties, as the courts are no longer independent.

Ques­tion: How can the zigzag course of the WHO on the topic of „asym­pto­matic spread“ of CoV‑2 be interpreted?

Dr. Heisler: This zigzag course of the WHO can only be explained by the fact that an «asym­pto­matic disease» or «asym­pto­matic spread» are comple­tely unsci­en­tific. No evidence for this has ever been presented. On the contrary, it has been shown that in reality the disease is much less conta­gious. All measures were comple­tely exag­ge­rated and have brought nothing at all except suffe­ring and costs.

Ques­tion: Deut­sche Wirt­schafts­nach­richten reported on 27.06.2023 that accor­ding to infor­ma­tion of the German Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) at least 755 million OP and FFP2 masks are to be burned. The ministry says three million masks have already been burned. The former Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) went into a buying frenzy in the spring of 2020: German Federal Audit Office criti­cized that „over-procu­re­ment“. One speaks of a total of 5.8 billion masks supposed to have costed €6.3 billion. One can assume that disposal by burning cannot be parti­cu­larly good for the climate. Are there medical reasons to justify masks or how else can this super-flop of the poli­tical estab­lish­ment be explained today?

Dr. Heisler: Wearing of masks has no medical effect whatsoever. The point was to use it in order to make the narra­tive of the dange­rous killer-flu visible to the public.

In addi­tion, the mask can be seen as a symbol of submis­sion and slavery. This has also worked very well in Switz­er­land, where mask-wearing has been carried out to the excess and had been requested.

The mask procu­re­ment and destruc­tion scandal in Germany – similar machi­na­tions may have occurred in Switz­er­land – shows the extent of the corrup­tion and hypo­crisy of poli­tics. Not only has the health of pati­ents been damaged, but also nature and our envi­ron­ment. Millions, perhaps even billions, of masks have been dumped into the sea. This is a disaster for flora and fauna and thus for the health of all mankind.

Ques­tion: The renowned medical publi­ca­tion Lancet had to retract a falsi­fied study against Hydro­xychlo­ro­quine dated May 22, 2020: Did Switz­er­land prevent the treat­ment of CoV with alter­na­tive drugs, like e.g. HCQ or Iver­mectin as executed by the autho­ri­ties in many count­ries and enforced transnationally?

After the «Job» had been done, Lancet had retracted the falsi­fied study on HCQ!

Picture 14 with legend – 2023.8.2

Dr. Heisler: Obviously, it was the case that inter­na­tio­nally, but also in Switz­er­land, certain drugs were declared dange­rous and banned. These encom­passed Hydro­xychlo­ro­quine and Iver­mectin, but also other proven means, such as vitamin D. This had to be done from the point of view of the other side, because an emer­gency appr­oval of a vaccine is only possible if no adequate other treat­ment would be available. Again, the comple­tely criminal bias of the physi­cians and autho­ri­ties alike has been demonstrated.

I know colle­agues in Switz­er­land who have been profes­sio­nally prose­cuted and fined for dispen­sing Iver­mectin. This is one of the major scan­dals of the last three years in this country. This also shows the corrup­tion of the autho­ri­ties and medical societies.

Ques­tion: How do you explain that in Swiss medical labo­ra­to­ries, even after the WHO announce­ment of 20.1.2021 (Infor­ma­tion Notice for Users 2020/05) on PCR tests was issued, continued their works with far too high cycle thres­hold values (Ct values) – e.g. with Ct 40 instead of 27 – by produ­cing fake diagnoses?

Dr. Heisler: The Swiss medical labo­ra­to­ries made a killing during the Corona period. By this way they have been jointly respon­sible for estab­li­shing and main­tai­ning a testing and media pandemic.

The high cycle thres­hold values should fake the highest possible inci­dence of the disease. CT values above 35 are not suitable; moreover, in medi­cine, a test should only be performed on symptom-carriers and never on asym­pto­matic, i.e. healthy, people.

Ques­tion: The speech of Dr. David E. Martin, Chairman of M‑CAM Inter­na­tional LLC and Batten Fellow of the Univer­sity of Virginia, on invi­ta­tion of EU parlia­men­ta­rians at Brussels on May 2023, is linked on the ALETHEIA website: Dr. Martin’s presen­ta­tion shows that the first human trials with modi­fied coro­na­vi­ruses began as early as 1967 in the form of a trans­at­lantic colla­bo­ra­tion between the US and the UK. In addi­tion, expe­ri­ments were conducted with pigs and dogs. In 1990, Pfizer filed the first patent – US Patent 637224 – on a supposed vaccine with spike proteins for said vete­ri­nary field. Why did the supposed vaccines against CoV turn out to be comple­tely inef­fec­tive even then?

Dr. Heisler: For me, the ques­tion should be diffe­rent: Why did they resort even today to a proce­dure that was already comple­tely inef­fec­tive at that time, such as the mRNA „vacci­na­tion“ against SarsCov‑2?

As pointed-out by Dr. Martin the whole machi­na­tions raise the suspi­cion that this «Plan­demic» has been orchestrated well in advance. From my point of view, it does not make any sense medi­cally and scien­ti­fi­cally by trying to eradi­cate a rapidly muta­ting respi­ra­tory germ by any kind of vaccination.

Ques­tion: Dr. Martin informs that in 1984 an „HIV Inc.“ was conspired to push through a global vacci­na­tion regime against the spectre of HIV with the help of CoV. The expe­ri­ment had to be aban­doned because over 50% of the persons HIV-test treated died or suffered severe vaccine damage.

The mask was finally dropped after the Univer­sity of North Caro­lina Chapel Hill (UNC) applied for US Patent 7279327 on a so-called infec­tious repli­ca­tion-defi­cient clone of a coro­na­virus – infec­tious for the epithe­lium of human lungs. It was an inven­tion equi­va­lent to a bioweapon said to be funded by NIAID (US National Insti­tute of Aller­gies and Infec­tious Dise­ases) from 1999 – 2002. Dr. Martin implies that such crea­tion from the labo­ra­tory was used a year later in the Far East under the name SARS 1.0. There seems to be a clear viola­tion of the Biolo­gical Weapons Conven­tion: What did the autho­ri­ties here in Switz­er­land and Europe do about it?

Dr. Heisler: I think that even then the autho­ri­ties in Switz­er­land and Europe did nothing against such viola­tion of the Biolo­gical Weapons Conven­tion. What exactly went on here is specu­la­tive from my point of view. I note that I am making more and more efforts to get hold of articles that are as well rese­ar­ched and repu­table as possible in order to get a better picture here.

Ques­tion: In 2003, CDC (US Centre for Disease Control & Preven­tion) isolated a SARS coro­na­virus in viola­tion of the Biowea­pons Conven­tion and attempted to patent it using a sequence down­loaded from China: This succeeded only in 2007 [US patent 7776521 „CoV isolated from Humans”], because the patent office is said to have rejected the appli­ca­tion twice before. On Oct. 9, 2007, UNC regis­tered US Patent 7279327 under the name „Methods for Produ­cing Recom­bi­nant Coro­na­virus“. After SARS 1.0, had human­kind be blessed with a recom­bi­nant CoV-19 from the labo­ra­tory in 2020 again?

Dr. Heisler: To my know­ledge, the hypo­thesis, initi­ally dismissed as a conspi­racy theory, that the virus escaped from a bioweapon’s labo­ra­tory in Wuhan, is now being pursued by certain Western circles. Whether the release was acci­dental or deli­be­rate is still a matter of debate. Regard­less of how the virus came into circu­la­tion, however, it is clear to me that there was intent behind it in order to unleash the desired testing and media pandemic globally.

Ques­tion: The gene sequences from 2003, 2005 & 2006 are 89% – 99% iden­tical with CoV‑2: Dr. Martin explained that from the year 2005 onwards said rese­arch had been run as tech­no­logy for biowea­pons warfare, endowed with over 10 billion USD via the NIAID and Depart­ment of Defence. Said govern­ment colla­bo­ra­tion culmi­nated in 2016 in a letter from NIAID to the Univer­sity of North Caro­lina Chapel Hill exemp­ting UNC’s biowea­pons labo­ra­tory from the gain-of-func­tion (GOF: arti­fi­ci­ally shar­pe­ning dele­te­rious viral func­tions through labo­ra­tory work) mora­to­rium previously imposed by the U.S. govern­ment. Between 2008 and 2019, a total of 73 patents had been regis­tered in the U.S., FRG, and China for mainly ACE‑2 receptor [binding receptor] domain, cleavage site, and spike protein.

As of 2016, the so-called „Wuhan Insti­tute of Viro­logy Virus‑1″ – WIV‑1 – had already been intro­duced into the tech­nical lite­ra­ture. In 2019 – seven months before CoV‑2 patient No. 1 – Moderna let amend four of its patent appli­ca­tions around the term „acci­dental or inten­tional release“. Is this the proof that that pathogen CoV‑2 would have to be clas­si­fied as „made in USA“ with China to be tricked into for just provi­ding the brand name, like „WIV‑1“, via GOF subcon­tracts from USA to the Insti­tute of Viro­logy (WIV) to distract from the real masterminds?

Dr. Heisler: I think this is very likely for the reasons mentioned above.

Ques­tion: How do you explain that, after the over­whel­ming evidence, none of the 193-member count­ries seems to be able and/or willing to take poli­tical and legal actions against said orga­nized crime of a state – and trans­na­tional nature?

Dr. Heisler: The Sars-Cov‑2 pandemic, as it has been made known to us by the media, has been globally concerted and very long prepared for.

Anyone who, as a doctor, lawyer or member of an autho­rity or poli­tical insti­tu­tion, breaks with the narra­tive is going to be harassed and silenced. The insti­tu­tional protec­tion mecha­nisms no longer function.

Ques­tion: Does that mentioned incom­pe­tence of states coupled with compli­ance to trans­na­tional mono­po­lists, inclu­ding total failure of the justice, require that the system of Western party olig­ar­chies – even more so blatantly repre­sen­ting external inte­rests, but no longer those of its citi­zens – be subjected to a thorough reform before the entire system collapses and is taken over externally?

Dr. Heisler: A profound social uphe­aval is needed and the so-called demo­cratic party system had to undergo strong scru­tiny. I see the prin­ciple of a state based on three free-acting columns [State, Educa­tion and Economy], which the founder of anthro­po­sophy Rudolf Steiner desi­gned at the turn of the last century, as a suitable temp­late for estab­li­shing a new, humane and free form of society that is as far away from the state as possible. This must be imple­mented in all areas of society – not only in health care. Only then, we will see a viable counter-concept versus transhumanism.

Ques­tion: After the „successful“ test run with the smart virus CoV, the WHO is now pursuing the plan, supported by the medical-indus­trial complex, to unleash their decisive final blow: The WHO-plot envi­sages to turn its org into a world health regime: It is supposed to not only exer­cise trans­na­tional execu­tive power over health, pandemic preven­tion and compul­sory treat­ment, but also over censor­ship inclu­ding the perse­cu­tion of not like-minded voices. What measures does ALETHEIA intend to take against the tota­li­ta­rian plans of WHO?

Dr. Heisler: ALETHEIA tries to create an aware­ness against the tota­li­ta­rian plans of the WHO prima­rily by reve­aling to the popu­la­tion that a world govern­ment is to be intro­duced under the cover of health. The estab­lish­ment of the «Plan­demic» has created a very impres­sive temp­late for such purpose.

Maybe it is possible to show the extent of the crime and corrupt­ness of the own state to many fellow citi­zens who have not been reached so far.

Ques­tion: As reported by the U.S. media Florida Today, members of the Florida District Repu­blican Execu­tive Committee (BREC), Brevard County voted on a reso­lu­tion calling on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to have CoV-19 expe­ri­mental agents inves­ti­gated and banned. There was a lands­lide on the BREC vote. Repu­bli­cans from other districts, such as Semi­nole, Lake, Santa Rose, Hills­bo­rough and Lee County are laun­ching similar initiatives.

The majo­rity of Repu­bli­cans take the posi­tion that mRNA injec­tions are a biolo­gical weapon with an extre­mely high threat to huma­nity. They argue that Big Pharma is strongly suspected of commit­ting crimes against huma­nity and viola­ting the Nurem­berg Code, as well as deli­bera­tely and grossly negli­gently down­playing the fatal risks of their medical expe­ri­ments along with any vaccine damage. Can Swiss citi­zens‘ initia­tives, like that of ALETHEIA, count on support from the poli­tical side?

Dr. Heisler: I cannot see any poli­tical support for ALETHEIA in Switz­er­land at this moment. Unfort­u­na­tely, it is the case that the autho­ri­ties still func­tion in line. There are isolated initia­tives, espe­ci­ally with SVP, which point in this direc­tion, but it still needs pati­ence and the ability to suffer and above all the effec­tive stead­fast­ness of ALETHEIA in that regard.

Ques­tion: As „Spiegel Wissen­schaft“ reported, the Perma­nent Commis­sion on Vacci­na­tion (Stiko), respon­sible for Germany, had mean­while recom­mended to switch to a so-called general vacci­na­tion sche­dule, accor­ding to which people over 60 years of age, as well as all persons with an increased risk of a severe course of disease, should receive a regular, annual booster vacci­na­tion in addi­tion to the basic vacci­na­tion. Although the draft reso­lu­tion for this would still have to go through a commen­tary process by the states and experts, can it be deduced from this initia­tive that in Germany the proces­sing and inves­ti­ga­tions into the alleged total of all CoV crimes had be considered as failed respec­tively resul­ting in nothing?

Dr. Heisler: Germany, quite obviously follows the way of suppres­sion and disre­gard for all the health-dama­ging conse­quences, prima­rily caused by the so-called vacci­na­tions. The media prefers to cite so-called experts regar­ding the issue, that side effects are taken abso­lutely seriously, but that they are very rare. As usual, a posi­tive risk-benefit ratio is only babbled about. A regular booster vacci­na­tion as part of a vacci­na­tion plan is nothing less than a scandal. At least, healthy children and adole­s­cents would not be affected.

Due to the serious­ness of the crime as well as the cata­stro­phic conse­quences in the medium and long term, it is not surpri­sing that an inves­ti­ga­tion is avoided. Far too many of those respon­sible have made them­selves guilty and are not inte­rested in such a process. Unfort­u­na­tely, the same might be true for Switzerland.

Unser-Mittel­eu­ropa: Dr. Heisler, we would like to thank you for the talk!

The inter­view was conducted by UNSER MITTELEUROPA