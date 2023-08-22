By our Hungary corre­spon­dent ELMAR FORSTER

Yesterday, 20 August, Hungary cele­brated its bank holi­days with the largest fire­works display in Europe in honour of King Stephen I (969 – 1038), founder of Chris­tian Hungary and the country’s most important saint. In this way, Hungary is once again sending a defiant signal against the zeit­geist of a disin­te­gra­ting cancel culture curr­ently prevai­ling in the West:

Hungary has enshrined Chris­tia­nity in its consti­tu­tion, and thus this holiday remains the symbol of 1000-year-old Hungary.

„The West is falling, while Europe does not even realise that it is being occu­pied… In Western Europe, the old, great Euro­pean nations have become count­ries of immi­gra­tion. The … decrease of the popu­la­tion of Chris­tian culture, the Isla­mi­sa­tion of the big cities is progres­sing … and I do not see those poli­tical forces that wanted to or could stop the processes … We (Hunga­rians) have prevented the Islamic world from over­flowing us.…

The absurd situa­tion is that today the danger threa­tens us from the West. Brussels, Berlin and Paris poli­ti­cians are expo­sing us to this danger. … The policy that … opened the way for the decline of Chris­tian culture and the expan­sion of Islam. … Because the foreign is beau­tiful, the mixed popu­la­tion is better and because the true Euro­pean should not defend such medieval things as his home­land and his reli­gion. … We will never be in soli­da­rity with those Euro­pean leaders who want to lead Europe into a post-Chris­tian and post-national age.“(Viktor Orban: „State of the Nation Address, 18.2.2018)

Fire­works of superlatives

The fire­works were more complex than ever before and are unique in Europe: 34230 pyro­tech­nical effects, gran­diose light and laser shows, buil­ding pain­ting, a carpet of fire on the Danube and almost 900 drones were displayed. The fire­work rockets were fired from 230 laun­ching points, seven ships and 65 pontoons.

Chris­tia­nity and the Hunga­rian nation

The drones drew beau­tiful shapes of symbols of Hunga­rian history into the night sky – synchro­no­usly above the Parlia­ment and the Petőfi Bridge. Hungary’s commit­ment to its more than 1000-year history thus referred to the birth of the nation, the blood pact and the conquest, the era of Chris­tian-pagan wars against the Tartars and the Turks. – Carried by a strong faith and hope for life, which deter­mine both the past and present of the Hungarians…

20 August 1000: Foun­da­tion of the Kingdom of Hungary

The bank holi­days on 20 August gets its signi­fi­cance from events in the late 10th century. The country had already been settled by the Magyars from the 9th century onwards, although at that time it was neither a Chris­tian country nor a kingdom. King Stephen I finally united the Magyar tribes and proclaimed the Kingdom of Hungary on 20 August 1000. This set the course for the Chris­tia­ni­sa­tion of the country, and in the follo­wing 300 years Hungary rose to become an important regional power, protec­ting the Chris­tian West from its eastern flank against pagan threats.

However, 20 August remained a subver­sive holiday even during the Soviet occu­pa­tion, because the attempt at a commu­nist reinter­pre­ta­tion in the direc­tion of a socia­list Hungary failed mise­rably. Imme­dia­tely after the first free elec­tions, 20 August was proclaimed a bank holiday.

„God save Hungary!“

Yesterday’s fire­works of Hungary ended with the first stanza of the Hunga­rian national hymn:

„Lord, bless the Hunga­rian with cheerful­ness and with abun­dance. Protect him with your hand when he fights with the enemy.

To those who have not been spared by fate for a long time, bring them a better time. For this people has already atoned enough for the past and for what is to come.“

In this way, however, Hungary once again lives up to its more than 1000-year-old voca­tion: as defender of Europe against the curr­ently raging post­mo­dern cultural dance of death, which has taken on forms of nihi­lism, Sata­nism and sexism in possibly its most horrific mani­fes­ta­tion in Woke-ism and the LGBTG trans­gender craze.

„Though lovers be lost, love shall not“ (Dylan Thomas)

Hungary remains stead­fast. It knows how to wait and fight for the truth. Hungary thus does not give up hope that the history of Europe is fatefully linked to Chris­tia­nity and national iden­tity and diversity.

No matter how often Chris­tian Europe – like all the poli­tical empires of the world – has sinned against Chris­tian ideals…

„Though lovers be los,t love shall not“ (Dylan Thomas)

This is the legacy Hungary gives to the world: The struggle against the nihi­li­stic, meanin­g­less EU super­state will take even longer. In the end, however, it will be won. Because:

„And death shall have no dominion.

Dead men naked they shall be one

With the man in the wind and the west moon;

When their bones are picked clean and the clean bones gone,

They shall have stars at elbow and foot;

Though they go mad they shall be sane,

Though they sink through the sea they shall rise again;

Though lovers be lost love shall not;

And death shall have no domi­nion.“

One contri­bu­tion of the fire­works dealt with the probably best known Hunga­rian folk song „Tavaszi szél vizet áraszt (Spring wind floods water)!, in which water, the source of all life, appears as the meta­phor of love.

The most famous inter­pre­ta­tion of the song probably was sing by Freddie Mercury, who flat­tered the Hunga­rian audi­ence with the folk­song at Queen’s concert in 1986.

Tavaszi szél vizet áraszt, virágom, virágom. Tavaszi szél vizet áraszt, virágom, virágom. Minden madár társat választ, virágom, virágom. Minden madár társat választ, virágom, virágom. Hát én immár kit válasszak, virágom, virágom? Hát én immár kit válasszak, virágom, virágom? Te engemet s én tégedet, virágom, virágom. Te engemet s én tégedet, virágom, virágom. spring wind floods water my darling, my darling Spring wind floods water my darling, my darling Every bird chooses a partner my darling, my darling Every bird chooses a partner my darling, my darling Well, who should I choose my darling, my darling? Well, who should I choose my darling, my darling? You choose Me, I choose You my darling, my darling You choose Me, I choose You my darling, my darling

