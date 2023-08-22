By our Hungary correspondent ELMAR FORSTER
Yesterday, 20 August, Hungary celebrated its bank holidays with the largest fireworks display in Europe in honour of King Stephen I (969 – 1038), founder of Christian Hungary and the country’s most important saint. In this way, Hungary is once again sending a defiant signal against the zeitgeist of a disintegrating cancel culture currently prevailing in the West:
Hungary has enshrined Christianity in its constitution, and thus this holiday remains the symbol of 1000-year-old Hungary.
„The West is falling, while Europe does not even realise that it is being occupied… In Western Europe, the old, great European nations have become countries of immigration. The … decrease of the population of Christian culture, the Islamisation of the big cities is progressing … and I do not see those political forces that wanted to or could stop the processes … We (Hungarians) have prevented the Islamic world from overflowing us.…
The absurd situation is that today the danger threatens us from the West. Brussels, Berlin and Paris politicians are exposing us to this danger. … The policy that … opened the way for the decline of Christian culture and the expansion of Islam. … Because the foreign is beautiful, the mixed population is better and because the true European should not defend such medieval things as his homeland and his religion. … We will never be in solidarity with those European leaders who want to lead Europe into a post-Christian and post-national age.“(Viktor Orban: „State of the Nation Address, 18.2.2018)
Fireworks of superlatives
The fireworks were more complex than ever before and are unique in Europe: 34230 pyrotechnical effects, grandiose light and laser shows, building painting, a carpet of fire on the Danube and almost 900 drones were displayed. The firework rockets were fired from 230 launching points, seven ships and 65 pontoons.
Christianity and the Hungarian nation
The drones drew beautiful shapes of symbols of Hungarian history into the night sky – synchronously above the Parliament and the Petőfi Bridge. Hungary’s commitment to its more than 1000-year history thus referred to the birth of the nation, the blood pact and the conquest, the era of Christian-pagan wars against the Tartars and the Turks. – Carried by a strong faith and hope for life, which determine both the past and present of the Hungarians…
20 August 1000: Foundation of the Kingdom of Hungary
The bank holidays on 20 August gets its significance from events in the late 10th century. The country had already been settled by the Magyars from the 9th century onwards, although at that time it was neither a Christian country nor a kingdom. King Stephen I finally united the Magyar tribes and proclaimed the Kingdom of Hungary on 20 August 1000. This set the course for the Christianisation of the country, and in the following 300 years Hungary rose to become an important regional power, protecting the Christian West from its eastern flank against pagan threats.
However, 20 August remained a subversive holiday even during the Soviet occupation, because the attempt at a communist reinterpretation in the direction of a socialist Hungary failed miserably. Immediately after the first free elections, 20 August was proclaimed a bank holiday.
„God save Hungary!“
Yesterday’s fireworks of Hungary ended with the first stanza of the Hungarian national hymn:
„Lord, bless the Hungarian with cheerfulness and with abundance. Protect him with your hand when he fights with the enemy.
To those who have not been spared by fate for a long time, bring them a better time. For this people has already atoned enough for the past and for what is to come.“
In this way, however, Hungary once again lives up to its more than 1000-year-old vocation: as defender of Europe against the currently raging postmodern cultural dance of death, which has taken on forms of nihilism, Satanism and sexism in possibly its most horrific manifestation in Woke-ism and the LGBTG transgender craze.
„Though lovers be lost, love shall not“ (Dylan Thomas)
Hungary remains steadfast. It knows how to wait and fight for the truth. Hungary thus does not give up hope that the history of Europe is fatefully linked to Christianity and national identity and diversity.
No matter how often Christian Europe – like all the political empires of the world – has sinned against Christian ideals…
„Though lovers be los,t love shall not“ (Dylan Thomas)
This is the legacy Hungary gives to the world: The struggle against the nihilistic, meaningless EU superstate will take even longer. In the end, however, it will be won. Because:
„And death shall have no dominion.
Dead men naked they shall be one
With the man in the wind and the west moon;
When their bones are picked clean and the clean bones gone,
They shall have stars at elbow and foot;
Though they go mad they shall be sane,
Though they sink through the sea they shall rise again;
Though lovers be lost love shall not;
And death shall have no dominion.“
Special Offer:
One contribution of the fireworks dealt with the probably best known Hungarian folk song „Tavaszi szél vizet áraszt (Spring wind floods water)!, in which water, the source of all life, appears as the metaphor of love.
The most famous interpretation of the song probably was sing by Freddie Mercury, who flattered the Hungarian audience with the folksong at Queen’s concert in 1986.
|
Tavaszi szél vizet áraszt,
virágom, virágom.
Tavaszi szél vizet áraszt,
virágom, virágom.
Minden madár társat választ,
virágom, virágom.
Minden madár társat választ,
virágom, virágom.
Hát én immár kit válasszak,
virágom, virágom?
Hát én immár kit válasszak,
virágom, virágom?
Te engemet s én tégedet,
virágom, virágom.
Te engemet s én tégedet,
virágom, virágom.
|
spring wind floods water
my darling, my darling
Spring wind floods water
my darling, my darling
Every bird chooses a partner
my darling, my darling
Every bird chooses a partner
my darling, my darling
Well, who should I choose
my darling, my darling?
Well, who should I choose
my darling, my darling?
You choose Me, I choose You
my darling, my darling
You choose Me, I choose You
my darling, my darling
________________________________________________________________________
