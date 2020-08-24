Wie die Organisatoren heute mitteilten, führte das Schiff in den frühen Morgenstunden bereits die dritte „Rettungsoperation“ innerhalb von 48 Stunden aus. Nun hat das Schiff insgesamt mehr als 200 Menschen an Bord.
🔴 BREAKING: Early this morning, the #SeaWatch4 launched another rescue operation in rough weather. Many of the survivors are in a bad health condition & the @MSF_Sea team is taking care of them. After the 3rd rescue in less than 48h we now have more than 200 people on board. pic.twitter.com/nbdzMSulpj
— Sea-Watch International (@seawatch_intl) August 24, 2020
Quelle: Twitter