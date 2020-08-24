Wie die Orga­ni­sa­toren heute mitteilten, führte das Schiff in den frühen Morgen­stunden bereits die dritte „Rettungs­ope­ra­tion“ inner­halb von 48 Stunden aus. Nun hat das Schiff insge­samt mehr als 200 Menschen an Bord.

🔴 BREAKING: Early this morning, the #SeaWatch4 laun­ched another rescue opera­tion in rough weather. Many of the survi­vors are in a bad health condi­tion & the @MSF_Sea team is taking care of them. After the 3rd rescue in less than 48h we now have more than 200 people on board. pic.twitter.com/nbdzMSulpj

— Sea-Watch Inter­na­tional (@seawatch_intl) August 24, 2020