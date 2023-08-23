The American Sector is on strike

Under this title, there was another inte­res­ting conside­ra­tion of this „American sector“ on the new plat­form LTAS (leave the american sector), laun­ched by the geostra­tegic analyst Parick Poppel and presented in an article by UME. We don’t want to with­hold this analysis by Anton Eggen­dorfer from our readers either.

When you think of the poor and the disen­fran­chised, Holly­wood doesn’t neces­s­a­rily come to mind, actors as well as writers. Nevert­heless, they are on strike, namely the WGA, SAG and AFTRA.

With the advent and growing popu­la­rity of strea­ming services, the money that an author or actor could make has become an incre­asing concern for the profession.

The popu­la­rity of the „tradi­tional“ shows has been steadily decli­ning. This has to do with the way shows are mone­tized, it used to be all about making money and the occa­sional „work of art“ sand­wi­ched in between.

Nowa­days, there is more emphasis on movies and tele­vi­sion acting as a kind of propa­ganda tool. Movies, even popular fran­chises like Star Wars, Ghost­bus­ters or the Marvel film series, are trying to incor­po­rate more and more topical themes into their storylines.

Female empower­ment, gay and trans issues or racial inequa­lity play an incre­asingly important role in these produc­tions. Because a large segment of the audi­ence is fed up with films prea­ching about social issues, these films, often financed by venture capital, hedge funds and the like, do not always turn a profit and are often what are collo­qui­ally referred to as „slow sellers“.

With TV shows on strea­ming sites not being resold to other TV networks, movies often not making a profit, and corpo­rate greed still alive, this crisis is often felt drasti­cally for “middle class” writers as they try to make a living earn.

There was even a story in the news about a head writer on a show called The Bear who, despite writing for a show that aired on America’s F/X network and streamed globally on Disney+, barely makes ends meet during it came.

That’s probably Holywood’s current infla­tio­nary crisis. Ironi­cally, many Holly­wood writers and actors propa­gated the very same poli­cies that made their lives harder in the long run. Carbon taxes, immi­gra­tion and the war in Ukraine are driving up prices, and failed welfare poli­cies are filling the streets of LA and San Fran­cisco with home­less people and addicts. Also, the soft stance on crime makes safe neigh­bor­hoods incre­asingly unaf­fordable.

The modern inha­bi­tant of this „sector“ often seems unable to assess the conse­quences of his own actions, which became pain­fully clear during the corona lockdowns.

Namely, since when many writers and actors spoke out in favor of govern­ment poli­cies that would leave them unem­ployed for months or even years. They’re basi­cally chop­ping off the branch they want to sit on later.

Bitte unter­stützen Sie unseren Kampf für Frei­heit und Bürgerrechte.

Für jede Spende (PayPal oder Bank­über­wei­sung) ab € 10.- erhalten Sie als Danke­schön auf Wunsch ein Dutzend Aufkleber „CORONA-DIKTATUR? NEIN DANKE“ porto­frei und gratis! Details hier.

Quellen: