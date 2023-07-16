Deutsche Version: Hier
The one-world hegemon also wants to play «Lord of Church»
Some say it, many feel it: Our world is facing the turn of an era. The protagonists of the old, but vanishing concept of globalization, have openly admitted their failure by presenting their so-called „Great Re-Set“ as their recipe for breaking the deadlock. This may sound tempting to the crowds of the mass-elite society in the West, but it will be flatly rejected by the majority of the 6.6 billion peoples of the non-West. For the latter it was not only risky, but life-threatening as well, to leave the required reorganizations or „firefighting works“ once more only to old arsonists of the past.
The turn of an era currently experienced is about to replace the monopolar colonial rule of the last 500 years to be replaced by a new multipolar global order to overcome the old mass-elite system in addition. In the new millennium we see the age of the old maritime or colonial powers literally go under before our eyes.
What had happened?
The one-world hegemon together with its colonial masters and bought-up elites have faced a huge problem from the outset: To fight against the growing majority of masses to be subdued and overcome the ever-increasing opponents. This could only be done with the help of superior politics, superior organization and superior technology. However, this lead in knowledge, organization and technology has in the meanwhile been melting away like ice under the sun. The feudal system of long-established plutocracies is going to encounter increasing pressure by the day.
The old days of mowing-down defenceless populations and poorly armed people with machine gunfire at will have passed: The struggle to achieve the surrender of technically equal continental powers in the wake of the ‚Great War‘ (1914–1918) has been pointing in a different direction. In the meantime, it seems to be impossible to successfully overcome militarily the majority-world-population of the 85%, which exists today outside the group of the so-called West.
To overcome their weaknesses globalists have started early to apply methods for monopolizations as well as the whole spectrum of hybrid warfare against the growing forces of the opposing rest. These methods include, namely:
- the installation of truncated democracies as protectorates overseen by a system of multiparty-oligarchies under transnational control with the supposed separation of of the executive -, legislative – and judicial branches of government cancelled due to collusion of the relevant front-actors through the back door.
- Abolition of the separation of church and state by means of the total state self-empowered for ecclesiastic authority. Such total state not only takes care of legislative procedures, but also claims the metaphysical realm: It determines and shapes so-called „values“ in the temptation to „push“ ideology on peoples as dogmas, which do not need to be explained.
The self-empowered state as religious authority, has finally peaked by claiming the crypto-religion, called „Human Rights“: The religious dimension is able to furnish the one-world-hegemon with a special instrument to elegantly circumvent any unpleasant questions in the wake of the externally imposed march to his world domination. Crypto-religious dogmas have already served in the past, e.g. to deflect blatant violations of the U.S. Constitution, like: The „Manifest Destiny“ [divine mission statement coined exclusively for the U.S.] of the „City on the Hill“ [USA as the Jerusalem 2.0] is going to defeat any earthly criticism and/or imposition due to legislation by crypto-religious means!
Woodrow Wilson, master of the political-religious agenda
Although a fairy tale from Thousand and One Nights tells, that Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt had been the inventor of the „Human Rights“, better Woodrow Wilson should go down in the Atlantic imperial history as a model pupil of Henry VIII. as well as the pioneer of modern sacral endeavours equal to a „Moses of the Human Rights“. At the end of World War I, his 14 „Commandments [Points]“ succeeded in persuading the German Imperial Navy and the Imperial Army to rebel against the German Emperor: This made it possible to disarm the II. German Empire blue-eyed under false pretences having it pulled over the table in order to put phase II [1933 – 1945] already on track in 1919 with the help of the peace-dictates of Versailles subsequently. In the meantime, the third and last phase [2015 – 2040] has been launched and has entered its implementation phase.
That historical example shows what crypto-religious initiatives can achieve in God-forsaken societies. It encouraged politico-sectarians of the West to move on to the next big step after World War I. For best optics, US-First Lady, Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt had been advanced as innocent looking PR- & Production Assistant respectively patroness for the „Religious Works of Human Rights“ to be lifted to the supranational level with the UN in the aftermath of WW2. This actually had been implemented in the course of the adoption of the so-called „Universal Human Rights“ by the United Nations in 1948.
Great patience as characteristic of the perfect trap
The more perfectly a trap is set, the much later the cat jumps out of the bag. With regard to global governance, this may take two or three generations. Professional entrapment tends to be packed with extreme patience.
Regarding the change of objectives over time, the website of the United Nations explains to its readers by a „A Brief History of UN Human Rights“ full of pride:
„… The growth in size and activities of UN Human Rights has paralleled the increase in the human rights machinery since the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. Drafted as „a common standard of achievement for all peoples and nations,“ the Declaration for the first time in human history set out basic civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights that all human beings, without distinction, should enjoy. Non-discrimination and equality have been increasingly reaffirmed as fundamental principles of international human rights law and essential elements of human dignity.
Today, the body of international human rights law continues to expand and new human rights standards are being built on the Universal Declaration to address emerging human rights issues. In the 21st century, UN Human Rights has helped achieve greater protection of the rights of neglected population groups such as indigenous peoples, older people, people with disabilities, and people belonging to the LGBTI community. The Office has also brought to the fore the link between human rights and climate change.…»
The said „brief history“ of human rights in the words of the United Nations describes, that „the body of international human rights law continues to expand and new human rights standards are being built “ Meanwhile, regarding „new“ issues that “the Office also brought to the fore“, we have meanwhile reached the „LGBTI community“ and „climate change“: There, at the latest, the first alarm bells should start ring. Who would have seen coming such magic tricks, some 75 years ago?
Criticism of Pope Benedict XVI (1927 – 2022)
The problem of „Universal Human Rights“ under the aegis of the United Nations Pope Benedict XVI. has brought to the point during a commemorative event staged at the Vatican on December 10, 2018 at the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the mentioned UN document:
„The foundation on which the Universal Declaration of Human Rights rests, will remain fragile if its ethical and divine origins are ignored,“ Pope Benedict said. Although much has been done in recent decades to promote and protect human rights throughout the world, „hundreds of millions of our brothers and sisters still see their rights to life, liberty and security threatened,“ the pope further explained.
It is clear that neither Catholic Church, nor Communities of the Islamic faith will ever ratify and sign such a profane religious manifesto. The Christian and Islamic religious communities – among themselves for their total of 4.1 billion followers worldwide – have been much better suited to do this on their own and outside of a secular institution, like the United Nations:
For example, Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmed el-Tayeb, signed the „Abu Dhabi Agreement“ or the „Document on the Brotherhood of All People for Peaceful Coexistence in the World“ in Abu Dhabi during a global conference on Feb. 4, 2019.
It would be much more meaningful, if the governments of the international community would concentrate fully on the creation and observance of their partly very fragile secular legal apparatuses and leave the spiritual area without exception to the world religions: These are in Asia the ‚Three Teachings‘, such as Buddhism, Daoism and Confucianism, in the Orient Islam and Judaism, and in the Occident Christianity. Those world religions have many thousand years of experience in answering questions about metaphysics and ethics and are best qualified not to be confused and/or notoriously seduced in their judgments by the fashion trends of the day, as it happens to our day-to-day-politicians on almost daily basis.
A mix-up of church – and state matters facilitates the temptation to have controversial or shoddy power politics of the day re-packaged into fake-dogmas for better acceptance from the outside and largely clueless populations. It turns even worse, if political forces take the bait to systematically abuse the basically positive idea of human rights institutionally, but have it converted into a „Human Rights Industry“ run by political hypocrites.
The book: „The Human Rights Industry“ by Alfred de Zayas
Former Independent Expert on International Order (2012 – 2018) at the UN and Fulbright scholar, Professor Alfred de Zayas has dedicated his latest book entitled „The Human Rights INDUSTRY“, published by Clarity Press in June 2023, to such misconduct.
Daniel Kovalik, Professor of International Human Rights at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and himself author of „No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using „Humanitarian“ Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests“ comments on the new book of Alfred de Zayas:
„This book is long-overdue critique of the human rights system by someone who truly values human rights and who has a unique and valuable perspective as a human rights practitioner for 50 years. As de Zayas so eloquently explains, the human rights system has sadly become a business, motivated by the drive for the approval of its rich and self-interested (Western) patrons. The result is a system infected by unfairness and double standards – the very opposite of what we want of a system which purports to protect the most basic rights of humanity. However, this is not a fatalistic or cynical critique like some. Rather, it is a hopeful work which offers constructive criticism and concrete suggestions for making the system one that works for everyone and upholds the very values it was created to promote. I highly recommend this book for experts, practitioners, and lay readers alike.“
Jeffrey D. Sachs, professor at Columbia University notes on the same topic:
„Alfred de Zayas offers us an invaluable insider‚s account of how the global system created after World War II to protect human rights is brazenly manipulated by the United States Government and others for geopolitical ends. De Zayas is a human rights leader of remarkable insight, experience, wisdom, and integrity, whose account is both searing and hugely constructive. He makes vividly clear what we must, and how we can, truly champion peace and human rights.“
A proposal to the UN from a proponent of genuine separation of powers by the author of this treatise
In the spirit of the above-mentioned professors, a simple but highly effective recommendation could be derived from the current misuse by the „Human Rights Industry“ under the High Commission of the UN General Assembly:
„Each member state of the UN Human Rights is entitled only to publicly self-accuse itself about own human rights violations as well as laying out the prospect of appropriate self-remedial measures for that purpose. Member States are not entitled to lodge their complaints about alleged misconduct if other states.“
Such a self-disciplining of hegemonic states gone wild would serve to effectively put an overdue final stop to the abuse of the instrument of Human Rights for political purposes in the future.
Case study from the realm of the «Human Rights Industry» with a spell of the script thanks to the „GRETA effect
Western spin doctors prefer to delegate their crypto-religious indoctrinations supposed to be addressed to the distracted masses of an otherwise materialistic industrial society, to young female talking-dolls as their loudspeakers:
The selected candidates are either drawn from the pool of potential actresses or from the range of special „minorities“. The latter often include so-called „migrant women“ and even minors with or without hereditary cognitive defects:
For example, Greta, an autistic underage girl from Sweden who has since made it to world fame, at the tender age of 16, succeeded to especially delight high-ranking guests and CEO’s at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2019 with her antics for an unconditional hysteria in the face of the supposed threat due to climate change.
Especially since the United States have openly classified China as their greatest strategic threat, the latter and its allies have already launched an information – and economic war against China, additionally supported by the Human Rights Industry in the run-up to a hot war.
In this crusade of the West, a so-called human rights activist from China must not be missing, of course: The young lady was quickly found, albeit in faraway Australia. It is Vicky Xu, who was born in Jiayuguan City, Gansu in China in 1994 and began her studies in Beijing in 2012, but switched to Australia in 2014 at the tender age of 20 to study political science at Melbourne University – including an exchange semester at the Harry S. Truman Research Institute – and graduated in 2018.
Even during those early days, Vicky Xu, the young talent was already working for Australian and US media and last but not least as a stand-up comedian, combining black humour with her fantasies from China or maybe just with the information she might have received from Western intelligence services. Xu left China while she was still a teenager and underage student. It raises the question what personal impressions of political nature she could have had received from China other than childhood memories and experiences from her school desks?
After studying in Australia, Vicky Xu went through a miraculously blitz-career: She has worked for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), The New York Times, and even the Australian think tank Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI). In March 2020, Vicky Xu’s high-altitude career culminated in being named lead author of the report „Uyghurs for Sale,“ which agitates against China’s minority policies toward the Uyghurs.
The narrative covered by this report has actually been geared to make the West’s economic sanctions against China publicly more acceptable, packaged by the toolkit «Human Rights».
It raises the question how economic sanctions per se, which in plain language represent nothing else than a form of economic warfare, can contribute to the betterment of local or Chinese populations, but possibly had been designed from the very beginning to cause destruction in disguised form of warfare against China only?
It seems that Western country elites in their global war frenzy have unmasked themselves as the enemies of the remaining 85 percent of the world population!
A contribution of UNSER-MITTELEUOPA Global Research
