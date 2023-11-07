Direkt-Infos aus Israel und Gaza mit Live-Einblendungen

Israel Vs Palestine Fighting | Israel Hamas War Coverage |
Israel Hamas LIVE | Gaza LIVE |
N18L Israel-Hamas war live: Israeli attacks near Gaza City hospital spur ‘panic’ Israel-Hamas war live: Hamas reports clashes with IDF in north and south Gaza. Reuters: Hamas said its militants fired machine guns and anti-tank missiles toward Israeli forces in north and south Gaza early on Tuesday as Israel’s tanks and infantry attacked the enclave’s main city, raising concerns about the plight of Palestinian civilians. In an operational update a short while ago, IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said that Israel’s military is “striking in all parts of the Gaza strip”.
Bitte unterstützen Sie unseren Kampf für Freiheit und Bürgerrechte.
Für jede Spende (PayPal oder Banküberweisung) ab € 10.- erhalten Sie als Dankeschön auf Wunsch ein Dutzend Aufkleber „CORONA-DIKTATUR? NEIN DANKE“ portofrei und gratis! Details hier.