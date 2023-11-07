Direkt-Infos aus Israel und Gaza mit Live-Einblendungen

Israel Vs Pales­tine Fighting | Israel Hamas War Coverage |
Israel Hamas LIVE | Gaza LIVE |

N18L Israel-Hamas war live: Israeli attacks near Gaza City hospital spur ‘panic’ Israel-Hamas war live: Hamas reports clashes with IDF in north and south Gaza. Reuters: Hamas said its mili­tants fired machine guns and anti-tank missiles toward Israeli forces in north and south Gaza early on Tuesday as Israel’s tanks and infantry atta­cked the enclave’s main city, raising concerns about the plight of Pales­ti­nian civi­lians. In an opera­tional update a short while ago, IDF spokesperson Jona­than Conricus said that Israel’s mili­tary is “striking in all parts of the Gaza strip”.

Bitte unter­stützen Sie unseren Kampf für Frei­heit und Bürgerrechte.
Für jede Spende (PayPal oder Bank­über­wei­sung) ab € 10.- erhalten Sie als Danke­schön auf Wunsch ein Dutzend Aufkleber „CORONA-DIKTATUR? NEIN DANKE“ porto­frei und gratis! Details hier.

 

Beiträge zu ähnli­chen Themen:

Kommentieren Sie den Artikel

Bitte geben Sie Ihren Kommentar ein!
Bitte geben Sie hier Ihren Namen ein